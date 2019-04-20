Election 2019 LIVE: No Word Like 'Hindutva' in My Dictionary, Says Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh

Election 2019 LIVE updates: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking votes in West Bengal by dividing people on communal lines, hours after he held a rally in south Dinajpur, his fifth this month. Addressing a rally in Nadia, Banerjee said he was suffering from 'haratanka' (phobia of losing the elections).
Campaigning for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said her brother had the courage to hug the man who called his mother Sonia Gandhi names, and his martyred father Rajiv Gandhi a thief. She was referring to the incident in Lok Sabha when Rahul Gandhi had walked across the treasury benches and hugged Prime Minister Narendra Modi after giving a fiery speech.
Apr 20, 2019 8:18 pm (IST)
PM Modi's Goal is to Destroy PSUs by Privatising Them : Rahul Gandhi |
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally at Bhilai in Chhattisgarh. In his rally address, Rahul Gandhi slams the PM Modi government for "destroying" public sector undertakings. "Under UPA govt, Rafale deal was given to HAL, which would've given employment to our youth. But Mr Modi stole the deal away and gave it to Anil Ambani. Narendra Modi's goal is to destroy PSUs and privatise them by giving it to Anil Ambani," he says.
The Congress Election Committee announces the names of Sher Singh Ghubaya and Amarinder Singh Raja from the seats of Firozpur and Bhatinda respectively.
Apr 20, 2019 8:02 pm (IST)
Convener's Move Was Unauthorised, Says AAP's Somnath Bharti | Meanwhile, the AAP suspended its Kerala convener C R Neelakandan for allegedly announcing the party's support to the Congress in the southern state without any consultation with the party's political affairs committee. AAP's Somnath Bharti said Neelakandan held an unauthorised press conference in Kerala in which he extended support to the Congress. "That press conference was unauthorised and conducted without the knowledge or consultation of the Aam Aadmi Party. The AAP's political affairs committee has condemned his move and decided to suspend Neelakandan from the primary membership of the party," he said.
Apr 20, 2019 7:59 pm (IST)
The Aam Aadmi Party has extended unconditional support to all candidates of the Left Democratic Front in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections. CPI(M) leader Nilotpal Basu thanked the AAP for the support. "Our main aim is to remove the NDA and stop communal tension and polarisation done by them and in this direction, we are campaigning in different states. We thank the AAP for supporting us," he said.
Apr 20, 2019 7:46 pm (IST)
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Gowda lashes out at the BJP over Malegaon blast accused Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat."The BJP had no other candidate that they had to go for a terror accused?" Gowda, convener of the Congress'manifesto committee, questions. Gowda also remarks, "After she is nominated (by the BJP), she defames a martyr. This is what PM Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah have reduced this country to."
Apr 20, 2019 7:35 pm (IST)
As per nomination papers filed by Jannayak Janata Party nominee Dushyant Chautala, the elder son of jailed leader Ajay Singh Chautala, from the Hisar Lok Sabha seat on Saturday, he has borrowed unsecured loan of Rs 17 lakh from Arjun Chautala and Rs 5 lakh from Karan Chautala. Both Arjun and Karan are sons of Ajay's younger brother and INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala. Arjun is making his electoral debut from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat on the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket.
Apr 20, 2019 7:18 pm (IST)
Former Maharashtra CM and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan also slams Pragya Thakur over her remarks on former ATS chief, the late Hemant Karkare. "It insults people of Maharashtra, the entire police force of the country and his family. The PM must not only apologise for nominating her, but also withdraw her candidature," he says.
Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan on Pragya Thakur's remark on former ATS Chief Late Hemant Karkare: It insults people of Maharashtra, entire police force of the country & his family. PM not only must apologise himself for nominating her, but also withdraw her candidature. pic.twitter.com/t4KEit3zIG
BJP Complains to Maha CEO Over Cong Rap Song | BJP leader Vinod Tawde says that they have complained to Maharashtra CEO about the rap song which the Congress had tweeted earlier today. "Today Congress tweeted a rap song in which they have taken help of religious feelings to spread negativity. Since it is against the election code of conduct so we have complaint to CEO of Maharashtra for removal of the tweet & take action against the party," Tawde says. Earlier today, Congress had put out a tweet enclosed a video of the song 'Bhakt Chitra' "This is the modus operandi that Modi gives his blessings for- organized propagation of hate, spreading of fake news, misleading people, rampant misogyny, abusing the Constitution & misuse of religious sentiments to incite hatred."
This is the modus operandi that Modi gives his blessings for- organized propagation of hate, spreading of fake news, misleading people, rampant misogyny, abusing the Constitution & misuse of religious sentiments to incite hatred. #BhaktCharitrapic.twitter.com/mIVEWBirrE
"When bomb blasts used to happen in the country they (the Congress) would never take any action, but they blamed Hindus for their vote bank politics and even coined the term 'Hindu terrorism'," PM Modi says.
Apr 20, 2019 6:39 pm (IST)
"Whether it be Congress or the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, they don't have a vision. They only have one agenda - to remove Modi," PM Modi says against the rival parties.
Apr 20, 2019 6:37 pm (IST)
Cong Wants Army to Fight Court Cases Instead of Stone Pelters: PM Modi | PM Modi is addressing a campaign rally in Uttar Pradesh' Bareilly city. At the rally, the PM hits out at the rival Congress' manifesto promise to review the AFSPA in Jammu and Kashmir. "The opposition is saying that army should be removed from Jammu and Kashmir... we are saying that the army should be given a free hand. The Congress says that the special privileges given to the army should be taken back, they want the army to fight court cases instead of fighting stone pelters," he says.
Apr 20, 2019 6:32 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally at Baramati, where his daughter is seeking a re-election Pawar says, "Modi says he came into politics holding my finger. But now I am terribly afraid because what this man will do, nobody knows.
Apr 20, 2019 6:24 pm (IST)
The BJP has, however, accused the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh of pressurising the district administration into keeping Sadhvi Pragya Thakur, their Bhopal candidate, from organising public meetings. Sitting BJP MP Alok Sanjar alleged that their officials had been waiting at the Additional District Magistrate's office, but the permissions didn't come through.
Apr 20, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)
Complaint Filed Against Pragya Thakur Over Remarks on Late ATS Chief | A police complaint has been registered against the BJP candidate from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur, by Congress leader Devendra Singh Yadav over her remarks about the late anti-Terrorist Squad chief Hemant Karkare. Thakur had sparked a massive row on Thursday for saying that Karkare died in the Mumbai 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him.
Apr 20, 2019 6:11 pm (IST)
Gujarat minister and BJP leader Ganpatsinh Vasava drew the ire of his party over his comments against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.Speaking at a tribal gathering in Dediapada in Narmada district today Vasava had said, "When Rahul Gandhi gets up from the chair, it appears as if a puppy has got up wagging its tail, which would go to Pakistan and China if they threw bread at it." While the state Congress unit said that Vasava's language "will not get him any support", CM Vijay Rupani also advised the minister to exercise restraint. "Words should be used with firmness, but one should not use unsavoury personal language," Rupani said.
Apr 20, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)
Jyotiraditya Scindia Files Nomination From Guna | Jyotiraditya Scindia has also filed his nomination from Madhya Pradesh's Guna Lok Sabha constituency. The sitting MP is pitted against BJP's K P Yadav.
Apr 20, 2019 6:00 pm (IST)
Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel slams the BJP for its "double standards" over Malegaon blast main accused Pragya Singh Thakur's candidature. "On one side, the BJP talks about fighting terrorism. And those who are actually fighting terrorism are being criticised by BJP candidates," he says and adds that "there is a huge difference between what the BJP preaches and what it actually does."
Apr 20, 2019 5:56 pm (IST)
EC Replaces Arnab Ghosh With Ajay Prasad as Malda SP | Meanwhile, just two days ahead of the third phase of the polls, the poll body has decided to remove the Police Superintendent of West Bengal's Malda district, Arnab Ghosh. Ghosh will be succeeded by Baruipur SP Ajay Prasad. Both the seats in the constituency will go to polls on April 23.
Apr 20, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)
Manmohan Singh's statement comes a day after the Allahabad High Court's notice to the Congress and Election Commission on a plea seeking deletion from the party’s election manifesto the promise of the minimum income guarantee scheme to grant Rs 72,000 per annum to the poorest families. Singh writes, "NYAY will also help restart our economic engine that has come to a stop today," he says and explains that the "money in the hands of the needy will stimulate demand in the economy."
Will Ensure a Basic Level of Dignity For Every Indian Family: Manmohan Singh on NYAY | Former PM and veteran Congress leader Manmohan Singh in a statement extends his support for the party's proposed Nyuntam Aay Yojana scheme (NYAY). Terming it as a powerful idea he says that the scheme intends to "wipe out the last remnants of poverty and to restart stalled economic activity in our nation." "NYAY will ensure a basic level of dignity and respect for every Indian family," he writes.
Apr 20, 2019 5:34 pm (IST)
NYAY Will Add 'Petrol' to Economy, Says Rahul Gandhi | Meanwhile, the Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is addressing an election rally at Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, hails the party's manifesto promise and says, "NYAY will add 'petrol' to the Indian economy."
Apr 20, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi says, "A government and a Prime Minister that do not have the courage to accept the power of the people is a weak government and a weak Prime Minister and it is better that they are just taught a lesson by this country."
Apr 20, 2019 5:20 pm (IST)
They (the BJP-led Centre) are so weak that to protect themselves they want to destroy the Constitution. They want to destroy the institutions, which empowers the citizens of the country: Priyanka Gandhi
Apr 20, 2019 5:17 pm (IST)
Hitting out at the PM Narendra Modi Priyanka Gandhi says, "In fact when I visited his (PM Modi) constituency I was shocked to find out that he hasn't visited his it even a single day in the five years."
Apr 20, 2019 5:11 pm (IST)
BJP Hasn't Delivered on Promises of Progress, Says Priyanka Gandhi | Congress in-charge for UP East, Priyanka Gandhi, is addressing a public meeting in Kerala's Areekode town. "Young men and women placed their faith in the BJP because they were told that two crore jobs will be provided every year. They were told that great progress was going to take place, that the GDP would increase. Yet in the last five years, having made all these big promises we saw absolutely nothing. GDP has reduced by 2 percent, 50,000 lakh jobs have decreased," she says.
Apr 20, 2019 5:05 pm (IST)
Doomed Friendship, Says PM Narendra Modi on SP-BSP | The PM Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Etah town. He hits out at the bonhomie between the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Referring to the ups and downs in the relationship between the two parties he says, "They were once friends during the Vidhan Sabha elections in UP. When the elections finished, so did their friendship. And now they are friends again, but this will end too. But on May 23 this facade of a friendship will be over," he says.
Apr 20, 2019 4:42 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, the former Congress MP from Kerala's Kollam constituency, S Krishna Kumar, has joined Bharatiya Janata Party. After joining the party Kumar says, "My motive for the rest of my life is to strengthen the hands of PM Modi, who I think the people of India should give a mandate not only for five years,but for another 10 years. By this time, he'll modernise the nation and take it to the forefront."
Digvijaya Singh Files Nomination From Bhopal | Digvijaya Singh Former Madhya Pradesh CM and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh files his nomination papers for the Bhopal Lok Sabha seat. Singh, who left from the residence of former Union Minister Suresh Pachauri, was accompanied by a large number of followers till the District Collector's office. He is pitted against BJP candidate Pragya Thakur, who has been at the centre of many controversies since joining the saffron party this week.
Apr 20, 2019 4:33 pm (IST)
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is also campaigning in Kerala today. She is slated to address a public meeting at Areekode soon.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's North Dinajpur, said that the state has decided to tell 'speed breaker' didi that stalling progress of people here will cost her. West Bengal's report after two phases of polling has given sleepless nights to 'speed breaker' didi, Modi said, repeating her jibe at Mamata Banerjee.
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, flip-flopping over their proposed alliance for the past month, have again traded blame for the tie-up not materialising for Delhi and Haryana.
While Congress’ PC Chacko said the AAP backtracked on forging an alliance after a final understanding over seat sharing in Delhi was reached, AAP leader Gopal Rai said it was Congress who backed off from the alliance deal after many rounds of discussion.
“Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime... All these 18 seats are important... We are not being rigid, all that we are saying is we need to contest together in Haryana as well and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to Congress,” Rai said.
His statement came after Chacko claimed that an understanding was reached on Froday morning, following which the AAP backtracked. “They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we don’t want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision? So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats (in Delhi). If they want a rethink, it is up to them,” he said.