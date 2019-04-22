Election 2019 LIVE: Not Contesting, Says Akshay Kumar After 'Unknown Territory' Tweet Triggers Buzz

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally referred to the Sri Lanka bomb blasts to say the situation in India was similar before the BJP came to power in 2014. Modi, who was in Maharashtra, said India’s enemies were sure that he would hunt them out and take action against them. Modi will now move to Rajasthan for rallies in Jodhpur and Udaipur.
BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency
BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency. #LokSabhaElections2019 #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LoNxvVejBm— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019
A day before the Supreme Court is to hear this matter, his affidavit also sought to point out how PM Modi and the BJP have used the court orders in the Rafale case to gain political mileage.
In West Bengal's Birbhum district, BJP national president Amit Shah said that the Modi government "refuses to talk to terrorists" and the country that sponsors it. Then, attacking Mamata Banerjee, he said, "If Didi wants to romance with 'Terroristan', she can, but this is Modi's government where India will respond with bullets from this side when Pakistan fires from that side."
Attacking the Congress and the NCP for what he said was a weak response to the Pakistan-sponsored attacks, Modi said that the party only used to shed fake tears.
Sambit Patra, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, does 'Sashtang Pranam' at the end of election campaign, at the Lord Jagannath temple.
#WATCH Odisha: BJP LS candidate from Puri, Sambit Patra does 'Sashtang Pranam' at the end of election campaign, at the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri. #LokSabhaElections2019 (21.4.19) pic.twitter.com/Mb13a3lr6v— ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019
Actor Akshay Kumar ended all speculation around him joining politics.
Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 22, 2019
Akshay Kumar to Join Politics? | Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar kick-off speculation of joining politics with a cryptic tweet on Monday. Kumar, who is known to be a supporter of the Modi government and the face of many its scheme, tweeted saying, "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates."
The Congress has fielded former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, Ajay Maken from New Delhi and JP Agarwal from Chandni Chowk.
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Monday about the Centre's "insensitivity" towards Yasin Malik, who is ailing at Tihar jail. She said, "Yasin Malik’s family concerns about his declining health in Tihar jail are genuine. Sadly GoI has been insensitive to their plight. They’d much rather facilitate bail for a bigot queen like Sadhvi who serves their political agenda by inflaming communal passions. Bigot Janata party (SIC)."
Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of 'Stopping' Developmental Projects in Amethi | In his home turf, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP wittingly stalled the Congress' developmental programmes for Amethi. "Whatever we have done for amethi, the PM has stopped it. We had planned to open a food park in Amethi which would have made it possible for the fruits and vegetables of amethi to reach the world. We planned to open a hospital which was again stopped by the Modi government. "Chowkidar ne sabse badi chori Amethi ki logo se ki ha(Chowkidar has robbed most from the people of Amethi," Rahul Gandhi said.
New Delhi: In Modinagar, a highway town 45 kilometer northeast of Delhi, elections have taken a personal tone.
Meanwhile in Bengal, Amit Shah attacked Mamata Banerjee for increasing the allowances of the Imams but leaving out the 'Poojaris'. "This is nothing but discrimination," said Amit Shah. The BJP chief further said that the CPI(M) and the Congress can't fight the TMC, therefore, voting for either of them means voting for the TMC. " If you vote for BJP, we will remove Mamata from West Bengal," Shah added.
Tearing into the Congress-led UPA government, "Yesterday bomb blasts happened in Sri Lanka which killed hundreds of worshippers. They were praying to their Gods when they were killed. Before 2014, bomb blasts used to happen in Pune, Bombay and parts of Gujarat and our government used to only shed fake tears and go around the world crying about Pakistan. But after this Chowkidar was given the power, we attacked the terrorists in their factory and as a result terrorism is just restricted to few districts of Jammu and not a day goes when they are not being killed by our forces."
Jaya Prada Reacts on Azam Khan's Son's Comments | Meanwhile, Jaya Prada has reacted on Azam Khan's son's sexist remarks at her. "Like father like son. I didnt expected this from him, he (Adhullah) has grown up in front of me and is an educated person. I always looked at him like my son. This is the sort of mentality they have for the women of the society. People are watching, women of the country will give them a reply in this elections. They are doing it deliberately just to make me run away. People of Rampur love me and that is why the BJP has asked me to fight elections from here. He (Azam) is a mentally distorted person," Jaya Prada said.
Rahul Expresses Regret Over 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed regret over his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe in the Supreme Court. Terming it unfortunate, Gandhi said his words got mingled in the heat of the moment and political campaigning. He accepted that the court never used these words.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a rally in Rae Bareli, while Rahul Gandhi will address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah at a press conference in Kolkata attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, saying voters must not live in fear and weed out the TMC. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.
Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.
