Election 2019 LIVE: Not Contesting, Says Akshay Kumar After 'Unknown Territory' Tweet Triggers Buzz

News18.com | April 22, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Putting to rest speculation that he may be disqualified from the poll process, the Election Commission has deemed valid Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Amethi.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally referred to the Sri Lanka bomb blasts to say the situation in India was similar before the BJP came to power in 2014. Modi, who was in Maharashtra, said India’s enemies were sure that he would hunt them out and take action against them. Modi will now move to Rajasthan for rallies in Jodhpur and Udaipur.
Apr 22, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)

In Nandurbur, Maharashtra, PM Modi assure the voters that as long as he is there, "no one can touch reservations given to the backward classes."

Apr 22, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)

BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency

Apr 22, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)

Apr 22, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)

On Rahul Gandhi's affidavit apologising for attributing "Chowkidar Chor hai" comment to the Supreme Court, Defence Nirmala Sitharaman said, "He has learnt no lesson. Credibility of Rahul Gandhi is lost as he is repeatedly been speaking lies."

Apr 22, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)

In West Bengal's Birbhum district, BJP national president Amit Shah said that the Modi government "refuses to talk to terrorists" and the country that sponsors it. Then, attacking Mamata Banerjee, he said, "If Didi wants to romance with 'Terroristan', she can, but this is Modi's government where India will respond with bullets from this side when Pakistan fires from that side." 

Apr 22, 2019 2:02 pm (IST)

Apr 22, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

Sambit Patra, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, does 'Sashtang Pranam' at the end of election campaign, at the Lord Jagannath temple. 

Apr 22, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)

Actor Akshay Kumar ended all speculation around him joining politics. 

Apr 22, 2019 1:50 pm (IST)

Sadhvi Pragya Thakur will abstain from speaking (on Maunvrat) today. She will file her nomination as the BJP candidate from Bhopal soon.

Apr 22, 2019 1:46 pm (IST)

Rampur District Magistrate Anjanay Kumar said that an offence report will be registered against Abdullah Azam Khan, son of SP leader Azam Khan for calling Jaya Prada 'Anarkali'. "Have given video recording as evidence to Police authorities. Sections will be applied accordingly," Kumar said.

Apr 22, 2019 1:34 pm (IST)

Campaigning in West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said "Democracy here is in danger due to TMC's hooliganism and anarchism. Youth here is unemployed and no one wants to invest here as whenever someone tries to invest, TMC goons harass them."

Apr 22, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

Akshay Kumar to Join Politics? | Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar kick-off speculation of joining politics with a cryptic tweet on Monday. Kumar, who is known to be a supporter of the Modi government and the face of many its scheme, tweeted saying, "Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates."

Apr 22, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)

Apr 22, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti tweeted on Monday about the Centre's "insensitivity" towards Yasin Malik, who is ailing at Tihar jail. She said, "Yasin Malik’s family concerns about his declining health in Tihar jail are genuine. Sadly GoI has been insensitive to their plight. They’d much rather facilitate bail for a bigot queen like Sadhvi who serves their political agenda by inflaming communal passions. Bigot Janata party (SIC)."

Apr 22, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of 'Stopping' Developmental Projects in Amethi | In his home turf, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP wittingly stalled the Congress' developmental programmes for Amethi. "Whatever we have done for amethi, the PM has stopped it. We had planned to open a food park in Amethi which would have made it possible for the fruits and vegetables of amethi to reach the world. We planned to open a hospital which was again stopped by the Modi government. "Chowkidar ne sabse badi chori Amethi ki logo se ki ha(Chowkidar has robbed most from the people of Amethi," Rahul Gandhi said.

Apr 22, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

Former BJP MP from Hamirpur, Suresh Chandel joined Congress in presence of party President Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 22, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)

Apr 22, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)

After Sapna Chaudhary was spotted at a roadshow in Delhi alongside Manoj Tiwari, the actor-dancer denied joing the BJP and said that she was there at Tiwaris' rally because of the "good friendship" that they share.

Apr 22, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

Amethi returning officer declares Congress President Rahul Gandhi's nomination valid.

Apr 22, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)

Meanwhile in Bengal, Amit Shah attacked Mamata Banerjee for increasing the allowances of the Imams but leaving out the 'Poojaris'. "This is nothing but discrimination," said Amit Shah. The BJP chief further said that the CPI(M) and the Congress can't fight the TMC, therefore, voting for either of them means voting for the TMC. " If you vote for BJP, we will remove Mamata from West Bengal," Shah added.

Apr 22, 2019 12:38 pm (IST)

Tearing into the Congress-led UPA government, "Yesterday bomb blasts happened in Sri Lanka which killed hundreds of worshippers. They were praying to their Gods when they were killed. Before 2014, bomb blasts used to happen in Pune, Bombay and parts of Gujarat and our government used to only shed fake tears and go around the world crying about Pakistan. But after this Chowkidar was given the power, we attacked the terrorists in their factory and as a result terrorism is just restricted to few districts of Jammu and not a day goes when they are not being killed by our forces."

Apr 22, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

"Today, every Indian standing tall with pride because of a strong government, which was only possible because of your votes. The strength of India lies in your vote," PM Modi said.

Apr 22, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Dhindori where he took on the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party for "not doing enough" to deter terrorism.
 

Apr 22, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Jaya Prada Reacts on Azam Khan's Son's Comments | Meanwhile, Jaya Prada has reacted on Azam Khan's son's sexist remarks at her. "Like father like son. I didnt expected this from him, he (Adhullah) has grown up in front of me and is an educated person. I always looked at him like my son. This is the sort of mentality they have for the women of the society. People are watching, women of the country will give them a reply in this elections. They are doing it deliberately just to make me run away. People of Rampur love me and that is why the BJP has asked me to fight elections from here. He (Azam) is a mentally distorted person," Jaya Prada said.

Apr 22, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

Rahul Expresses Regret Over 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has expressed regret over his 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe in the Supreme Court. Terming it unfortunate, Gandhi said his words got mingled in the heat of the moment and political campaigning. He accepted that the court never used these words.

Apr 22, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

"We want to win all seven seats in Delhi," said  Sheila Dikshit after she was announced as the candidate from Northeast Delhi seat.  "I have fought elections from here and I know the people. We have always worked for the people," she said soon after the announcement of her candidature.

Apr 22, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

The Election Commission has submitted its report on the Modi Biopic to the Supreme Court. The report has also been given to the producers of the film. The court will hear the matter on Friday

Apr 22, 2019 11:42 am (IST)

Apr 22, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

The Supreme Court has issued notice to BJP leader Smriti Irani on an appeal of Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam seeking to set aside the summons issued against him by a trial court in a criminal defamation complaint filed by Irani, th ANI reported. 

Apr 22, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

BJP's Northeast Delhi candidate Manoj Tiwari is on his way to file nomination papers . Tiwari is accompanied by Sapna Choudhary. 

Election 2019 LIVE: Not Contesting, Says Akshay Kumar After 'Unknown Territory' Tweet Triggers Buzz
Image: PTI

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a rally in Rae Bareli, while Rahul Gandhi will address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.

Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah at a press conference in Kolkata attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, saying voters must not live in fear and weed out the TMC. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.

Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.
