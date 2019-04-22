Election 2019 LIVE: Not Contesting, Says Akshay Kumar After 'Unknown Territory' Tweet Triggers Buzz

Apr 22, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Jaya Prada Reacts on Azam Khan's Son's Comments | Meanwhile, Jaya Prada has reacted on Azam Khan's son's sexist remarks at her. "Like father like son. I didnt expected this from him, he (Adhullah) has grown up in front of me and is an educated person. I always looked at him like my son. This is the sort of mentality they have for the women of the society. People are watching, women of the country will give them a reply in this elections. They are doing it deliberately just to make me run away. People of Rampur love me and that is why the BJP has asked me to fight elections from here. He (Azam) is a mentally distorted person," Jaya Prada said.