Election 2019 LIVE: SC Asks Rahul Gandhi to Explain Why He Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Claim to Court

News18.com | April 15, 2019, 11:58 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 Live: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will launch his campaign blitz for the Lok Sabha elections across the country with a visit to four states — Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Kerala. Campaigning for Congress candidate Raj Babbar, Rahul Gandhi and Congress’ east-UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will kick off their election rally in Fatehpur Sikri in UP’s Agra district.

After UP, the Congress chief will travel to Gujarat to address a public rally in Mahuva constituency of Bhavnagar district. Then, he will head to Maharashtra to begin his campaign in Nanded. Rahul Gandhi is set to address a gathering in New Mondha.
Apr 15, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

The petitioner, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, has claimed in her petition 'The words used and attributed by him (Rahul Gandhi) to SC in the Rafale case has been made to appear something else. He is replacing his personal statement as Supreme Court's order and trying to create prejudice'. SC issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi in connection with a contempt petition filed against him and also sought an explanation from him by April 22.

Apr 15, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

Supreme Court issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in connection with a contempt petition filed against him. Supreme Court has sought an explanation of why he attributed 'Chowkidar Chor hai' statement to Court by April 22. "We never said what has been attributed to us by Gandhi," SC issues a show cause notice of criminal contempt against Gandhi. The alleged statement has been wrongly attributed to the court, SC said.

Apr 15, 2019 11:43 am (IST)

On Election Commission's ban on PM Narendra Modi Biopic, Supreme Court asks EC, “Have you watched the movie.” SC directs EC to watch the movie first and asked the film makers to screen the movie for EC and then review its ban.

Apr 15, 2019 11:37 am (IST)

You Can't Sleep Over Hate Speeches by Netas: SC Tells EC | Supreme Court summons senior Election Commission official and says EC is duty bound to take action. "You can't sleep over such issues. You have done nothing about such statements. You must act when these statements are issued. SC takes note of statements by Mayawati, appealing Muslims to vote and Yogi's statement on Ali and Bajrang Bali also. SC expressed displeasure with EC 'having limited power to act against leaders like Mayawati and Yogi Adityanath making statement along religious lines and violating model code of conduct during elections'. A bench headed by CJI asks representative of EC to appear before it tomorrow.

Apr 15, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Congress MP and candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor got injured during a Thulabharam offering in the city. Tharoor sustained injuries on head and legs after the weighing balance came falling down at Gandhari Amman Kovil in Thampanoor on Monday. He was rushed to the nearest General Hospital immediately. After given primary care, he was shifted to a super-specialty hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Apr 15, 2019 11:31 am (IST)

BJP’s DV Sadanand Gowda’s car was inspected by Election Commission in North Bengaluru.

Apr 15, 2019 11:29 am (IST)

Smriti Irani in Amethi: (on Rahul Gandhi) Had been not mandatory to file nomination from here, he would have never stepped in Amethi. He (Gandhi) hardly used to come to parliament. Even if he did he never used to speak on Amethi in the Parliament. Congress is a sinking ship, he showed his back to Amethi after winning last term. Modi and Yogi Adityanath themselves belong from a poor family and therefore have always worked for them.

Apr 15, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

Will Make District Magistrate Clean Mayawati's Shoes:Azam Khan | Stirring another controversial statement, Azam Khan said, “One should not be afraid of these collectors, I will make district magistrate clean Mayawati's shoes.” The veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, who stoked a controversy with an “underwear” jibe against actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada yesterday, has said his remarks were taken out of context and if proven guilty, he would not contest elections. In fresh trouble for Khan, an FIR was registered against him for the sexist comments against the actor.

Apr 15, 2019 11:13 am (IST)

Anurag Bhaduria said, "BJP is scared of losing the elections... First she (Maneka Gandhi) talked about minorities not giving votes to which the EC did not take any cognizance. She is threatening the people that no work will be done if they will not vote for the BJP... BJP is not the party which is capable of doing any work... The time has come for them to rest after May 23 they will have to sit in Delhi and rest."

Apr 15, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on April 22 the appeal of BJP leader Pabubha Manek challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision invalidating his election from Dwarka Assembly seat. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the appeal on next Monday. The Gujarat High Court had on April 12 set aside the election of Manek for submitting a defective nomination form and ordered by-election for the seat. Manek's victory from the Dwarka Assembly constituency in 2017 was challenged in the high court by his opponent and Congress candidate Meramanbhai Goria.

Apr 15, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

Pramod Tiwari Congress on Azam Khan's statement, “Model Code of Conduct is being violated but PM Modi and other senior BJP leaders started using the foul language, and this shows their culture.”

Apr 15, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices and polarising the electorate hasn’t helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike: Mehbooba Mufti

Apr 15, 2019 10:52 am (IST)

Condemning the murder of a BJP leader in Khurda, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said, “I strongly condemn the heinous murder that has taken place in Khurda, requested Election Commissioner to direct the Police to take trick action against those involved.”

Apr 15, 2019 10:47 am (IST)

Election Commission warns the AIADMK for broadcasting election campaign content without prior permission from the state level media certification and monitoring committee. DMK's legal wing approached EC stating that the AIADMK has been telecasting the campaign videos on corruption and making baseless allegations against the DMK and states that the ads are scandalous campaigns. The state CEO in a letter stated that the parties shouldn't be using the contest which defames the party/party workers based on unverified allegations which are not proved. EC in its letter asks all the political parties to take the certificate from the MCMC (Media certification & monitoring committee) before publishing any campaign ad in print and broadcasting it in television channels and social media.

Apr 15, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

National Commission for Women (NCW) sends a notice to SP leader Azam Khan over his remark.

Apr 15, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur: We have divided villages in 4 categories ie. ABCD, the A category consists of villages where we get 80 % votes, B category consists of villages with 60 % votes, C consists of 40 % votes, D category consists of villages where we lost... So just make sure that no village lands in category D.

Apr 15, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

Jaya Prada: He shouldn't be allowed to contest elections. Because if this man wins, what will happen to democracy? There'll be no place for women in society. Where will we go? Should I die, then you'll be satisfied? You think that I'll get scared and leave Rampur? But I won't leave.

Apr 15, 2019 10:20 am (IST)

Jaya Prada on Azam Khan's remark said, “It isn't new for me, you might remember that I was a candidate from his party in 2009 when no one supported me after he made comments against me. I'm a woman and I can't even repeat what he said. I don't know what I did to him that he is saying such things.”

Apr 15, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

BJP Goa filed a complaint with the Election Commission yesterday against a Roman Catholic priest for 'creating an atmosphere of hate and fear against a particular political party and a specific religion' in an address inside a religious institution.

Apr 15, 2019 10:11 am (IST)

Election Flying squad and Income-Tax department conducted raid at MLA hostel at Chepauk last night. Rooms of AIADMK RB Udayakumar and two others were searched.

Apr 15, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, “Unequivocally condemn the statement of Azam Khan against Jaya Prada. Politics has no place for those who cannot maintain a decent discourse while criticising an opponent.”

Apr 15, 2019 9:49 am (IST)

On Maneka Gandhi’s remark that she won’t not want to give the Muslims at Turab Khani village in Sultanpur jobs if they do not vote for her, BSP chief Mayawati tweeted that threatening to make people unemployed for life not only shows arrogance but a anti-people attitude and needs to be defeated in the elections.

Apr 15, 2019 9:44 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will address a rally at Kasganj at 12 pm and Muradabad at 1:35 pm today.

Apr 15, 2019 9:32 am (IST)

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to address a rally at 11 am today at Badgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. While Omar Abdullah is scheduled to hold a rally at Ganderbal at 2 pm. Miffed with PM Modi's "Abdullahs, Muftis have ruined Jammu and Kashmir" statement, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Sunday fished out old pictures to remind the prime minister that it was the same families with whom he decided to forge alliance.

Apr 15, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

BJP files an FIR against Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan after his controversial remark against actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada. A case has been registered under Section 509 and 125. On Sunday, he said that if his remarks were taken out of context and if proven guilty, he would not contest elections.

Apr 15, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

In a controversial remark, Rajasthan Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday said during a rally that rising population of Muslims can divide India again. Adding to his statement, Kataria said, "While population of Hindus has been reduced in Pakistan, Muslims population has gone up here." A video that went viral on social media showed the leader warning tribals that high birth rate of Muslims might break up India. Kataria was trying to justify his comments by referring to the decreasing population of Hindus in Pakistan. He added that while the Hindu population reduced in Pakistan but Muslim population increased in India.

Apr 15, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested on Sunday that his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, should be booked for sedition for labelling the military as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army. "Yogi is saying, 'this is Modiji ki sena'. There should be a case of sedition on the UP chief minister. If someone criticises the government, the person is directly called anti-national. But the anti-national person is he who, while being the chief minister, says 'Modiji ki sena' (Modi's army)," Gehlot told reporters.

Apr 15, 2019 9:02 am (IST)

Ex-Mizoram Governor Aziz Qureshi stirred a controversy by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planned the Pulwama attack and said that the people will not be him be the next PM.

Apr 15, 2019 8:47 am (IST)

Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said, “I was referring to a person in Delhi who is unwell, who had said, 'I came with 150 rifles&I would have shot Azam if I had seen him.' Talking about him, I said, 'it took a long time to know people and later it was found that he was wearing RSS shorts'.” Khan has stoked a controversy with an ‘underwear’ jibe against film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's alleged below-the-belt remarks against the actor as ‘extremely disgraceful’ and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him.

Apr 15, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the producers of "PM Narendra Modi" against the ban imposed by the Election Commission (EC). In a democracy, it's important to allow freedom of expression, says "PM Narendra Modi" producer Sandip Ssingh, urging the Supreme Court to view the film as an "inspiring story" rather than "political propaganda". Ssingh said in a statement: "Every citizen of India has the right to appeal for justice and that's what I am doing as the producer. For me and the entire team, this film is special and we want the world to see it."

Election 2019 LIVE: SC Asks Rahul Gandhi to Explain Why He Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Claim to Court
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)

Launching his three-day election campaign in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi will first reach Thiruvananthapuram and then travel to Thirunelli temple in Wayanad, from where he is contesting this time. The Thirunelli temple holds significance as former Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi’s ashes were immersed there.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.

Besides, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by the producers of the 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, challenging the Election Commission's order barring its release. The makers of the film claim that the order violated their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression and hence must be revoked.

Further, the Supreme Court will also hear a contempt petition filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "Chowkidar Chor Hain" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet case.

The Saradha chit-fund case hearing, where the CBI is demanding a remand of IPS officer Rajeev Kumar for custodial interrogation, is also due at the apex court today.
