Election 2019 LIVE: SC Asks Rahul Gandhi to Explain Why He Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Claim to Court

Launching his three-day election campaign in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi will first reach Thiruvananthapuram and then travel to Thirunelli temple in Wayanad, from where he is contesting this time. The Thirunelli temple holds significance as former Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi’s ashes were immersed there.



Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.



Besides, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by the producers of the 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, challenging the Election Commission's order barring its release. The makers of the film claim that the order violated their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression and hence must be revoked.



Further, the Supreme Court will also hear a contempt petition filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "Chowkidar Chor Hain" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet case.



The Saradha chit-fund case hearing, where the CBI is demanding a remand of IPS officer Rajeev Kumar for custodial interrogation, is also due at the apex court today.