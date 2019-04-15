Election 2019 LIVE: SC Asks Rahul Gandhi to Explain Why He Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Claim to Court

The petitioner, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi, has claimed in her petition 'The words used and attributed by him (Rahul Gandhi) to SC in the Rafale case has been made to appear something else. He is replacing his personal statement as Supreme Court's order and trying to create prejudice'. SC issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi in connection with a contempt petition filed against him and also sought an explanation from him by April 22.
Event Highlights
After UP, the Congress chief will travel to Gujarat to address a public rally in Mahuva constituency of Bhavnagar district. Then, he will head to Maharashtra to begin his campaign in Nanded. Rahul Gandhi is set to address a gathering in New Mondha.
Supreme Court issues notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi in connection with a contempt petition filed against him. Supreme Court has sought an explanation of why he attributed 'Chowkidar Chor hai' statement to Court by April 22. "We never said what has been attributed to us by Gandhi," SC issues a show cause notice of criminal contempt against Gandhi. The alleged statement has been wrongly attributed to the court, SC said.
You Can't Sleep Over Hate Speeches by Netas: SC Tells EC | Supreme Court summons senior Election Commission official and says EC is duty bound to take action. "You can't sleep over such issues. You have done nothing about such statements. You must act when these statements are issued. SC takes note of statements by Mayawati, appealing Muslims to vote and Yogi's statement on Ali and Bajrang Bali also. SC expressed displeasure with EC 'having limited power to act against leaders like Mayawati and Yogi Adityanath making statement along religious lines and violating model code of conduct during elections'. A bench headed by CJI asks representative of EC to appear before it tomorrow.
Congress MP and candidate from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor got injured during a Thulabharam offering in the city. Tharoor sustained injuries on head and legs after the weighing balance came falling down at Gandhari Amman Kovil in Thampanoor on Monday. He was rushed to the nearest General Hospital immediately. After given primary care, he was shifted to a super-specialty hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.
Smriti Irani in Amethi: (on Rahul Gandhi) Had been not mandatory to file nomination from here, he would have never stepped in Amethi. He (Gandhi) hardly used to come to parliament. Even if he did he never used to speak on Amethi in the Parliament. Congress is a sinking ship, he showed his back to Amethi after winning last term. Modi and Yogi Adityanath themselves belong from a poor family and therefore have always worked for them.
Will Make District Magistrate Clean Mayawati's Shoes:Azam Khan | Stirring another controversial statement, Azam Khan said, “One should not be afraid of these collectors, I will make district magistrate clean Mayawati's shoes.” The veteran Samajwadi Party (SP) leader, who stoked a controversy with an “underwear” jibe against actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada yesterday, has said his remarks were taken out of context and if proven guilty, he would not contest elections. In fresh trouble for Khan, an FIR was registered against him for the sexist comments against the actor.
Anurag Bhaduria said, "BJP is scared of losing the elections... First she (Maneka Gandhi) talked about minorities not giving votes to which the EC did not take any cognizance. She is threatening the people that no work will be done if they will not vote for the BJP... BJP is not the party which is capable of doing any work... The time has come for them to rest after May 23 they will have to sit in Delhi and rest."
The Supreme Court today agreed to hear on April 22 the appeal of BJP leader Pabubha Manek challenging the Gujarat High Court's decision invalidating his election from Dwarka Assembly seat. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said it will hear the appeal on next Monday. The Gujarat High Court had on April 12 set aside the election of Manek for submitting a defective nomination form and ordered by-election for the seat. Manek's victory from the Dwarka Assembly constituency in 2017 was challenged in the high court by his opponent and Congress candidate Meramanbhai Goria.
In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices and polarising the electorate hasn’t helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike: Mehbooba Mufti
In its desperation to win this election, seems like misappropriation of our jawans sacrifices & polarising the electorate hasn’t helped BJP. Now they are creating fear psychosis by using national security as a guise to prepare ground for another Balakot like strike. https://t.co/ktrykBBiXO— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 15, 2019
Election Commission warns the AIADMK for broadcasting election campaign content without prior permission from the state level media certification and monitoring committee. DMK's legal wing approached EC stating that the AIADMK has been telecasting the campaign videos on corruption and making baseless allegations against the DMK and states that the ads are scandalous campaigns. The state CEO in a letter stated that the parties shouldn't be using the contest which defames the party/party workers based on unverified allegations which are not proved. EC in its letter asks all the political parties to take the certificate from the MCMC (Media certification & monitoring committee) before publishing any campaign ad in print and broadcasting it in television channels and social media.
Maneka Gandhi in Sultanpur: We have divided villages in 4 categories ie. ABCD, the A category consists of villages where we get 80 % votes, B category consists of villages with 60 % votes, C consists of 40 % votes, D category consists of villages where we lost... So just make sure that no village lands in category D.
BJP Goa filed a complaint with the Election Commission yesterday against a Roman Catholic priest for 'creating an atmosphere of hate and fear against a particular political party and a specific religion' in an address inside a religious institution.
BJP Goa filed a complaint with the Election Commission yesterday against a Roman Catholic priest for 'creating an atmosphere of hate & fear against a particular political party & a specific religion' in an address inside a religious institution pic.twitter.com/V1nQ35OnSH— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019
Election Flying squad and Income-Tax department conducted raid at MLA hostel at Chepauk last night. Rooms of AIADMK RB Udayakumar and two others were searched.
Chennai: Election Flying squad and Income-Tax department conducted raid at MLA hostel at Chepauk last night. Rooms of AIADMK RB Udayakumar & 2 others were searched. #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/lJBuPQ9tZ7— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019
Congress MP Abhishek Singhvi tweeted, “Unequivocally condemn the statement of Azam Khan against Jaya Prada. Politics has no place for those who cannot maintain a decent discourse while criticising an opponent.”
Statement of #AzamKhan on #Jayaprada represents ugly and cheap standards. Such statements are derogatory for the health of a vibrant democracy.— Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) April 15, 2019
Hope that the ECI and @yadavakhilesh would take cognizance of the statement and ensure action against it.
On Maneka Gandhi’s remark that she won’t not want to give the Muslims at Turab Khani village in Sultanpur jobs if they do not vote for her, BSP chief Mayawati tweeted that threatening to make people unemployed for life not only shows arrogance but a anti-people attitude and needs to be defeated in the elections.
केन्द्रीय मंत्री श्रीमती मेनका गांधी द्वारा वोटरों को धमकाने के बाद अब यूपी के सीएम द्वारा भी सभा के दौरान काले झंडे/ बैनर दिखाए जाने पर ’जिन्दगी भर बेरोजगार रह जाने’ की खुली धमकी बीजेपी का अहंकार ही नहीं बल्कि इनका घोर जनविरोधी रवैया है जिसे चुनाव में परास्त करने की जरूरत है।— Mayawati (@Mayawati) April 15, 2019
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to address a rally at 11 am today at Badgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. While Omar Abdullah is scheduled to hold a rally at Ganderbal at 2 pm. Miffed with PM Modi's "Abdullahs, Muftis have ruined Jammu and Kashmir" statement, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Sunday fished out old pictures to remind the prime minister that it was the same families with whom he decided to forge alliance.
BJP files an FIR against Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan after his controversial remark against actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada. A case has been registered under Section 509 and 125. On Sunday, he said that if his remarks were taken out of context and if proven guilty, he would not contest elections.
In a controversial remark, Rajasthan Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday said during a rally that rising population of Muslims can divide India again. Adding to his statement, Kataria said, "While population of Hindus has been reduced in Pakistan, Muslims population has gone up here." A video that went viral on social media showed the leader warning tribals that high birth rate of Muslims might break up India. Kataria was trying to justify his comments by referring to the decreasing population of Hindus in Pakistan. He added that while the Hindu population reduced in Pakistan but Muslim population increased in India.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested on Sunday that his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, should be booked for sedition for labelling the military as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army. "Yogi is saying, 'this is Modiji ki sena'. There should be a case of sedition on the UP chief minister. If someone criticises the government, the person is directly called anti-national. But the anti-national person is he who, while being the chief minister, says 'Modiji ki sena' (Modi's army)," Gehlot told reporters.
Ex-Mizoram Governor Aziz Qureshi stirred a controversy by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planned the Pulwama attack and said that the people will not be him be the next PM.
#WATCH MP: Ex-Mizoram Guv Aziz Qureshi speaks on Pulwama attack&PM, says "Plan karke aapne ye karwaya taki apko mauka mile, lekin janta samajhti hai. Agar Modi ji chahein ki 42 jawanon ki hatya karke, unki chitaon ki raakh se apna rajtilak kar lein, janta nahi karne degi."(14.04) pic.twitter.com/WvQfFpKF8L— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said, “I was referring to a person in Delhi who is unwell, who had said, 'I came with 150 rifles&I would have shot Azam if I had seen him.' Talking about him, I said, 'it took a long time to know people and later it was found that he was wearing RSS shorts'.” Khan has stoked a controversy with an ‘underwear’ jibe against film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's alleged below-the-belt remarks against the actor as ‘extremely disgraceful’ and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him.
Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party (SP) in Rampur on his remark, 'main 17 din mein pehchan gaya ki inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai': I haven't named anyone. I know what I should say. If anyone can prove that I named anyone anywhere&insulted anyone,then I'll not contest election pic.twitter.com/ftDtC57ttA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2019
The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the producers of "PM Narendra Modi" against the ban imposed by the Election Commission (EC). In a democracy, it's important to allow freedom of expression, says "PM Narendra Modi" producer Sandip Ssingh, urging the Supreme Court to view the film as an "inspiring story" rather than "political propaganda". Ssingh said in a statement: "Every citizen of India has the right to appeal for justice and that's what I am doing as the producer. For me and the entire team, this film is special and we want the world to see it."
File photo of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Launching his three-day election campaign in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi will first reach Thiruvananthapuram and then travel to Thirunelli temple in Wayanad, from where he is contesting this time. The Thirunelli temple holds significance as former Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi’s ashes were immersed there.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.
Besides, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by the producers of the 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, challenging the Election Commission's order barring its release. The makers of the film claim that the order violated their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression and hence must be revoked.
Further, the Supreme Court will also hear a contempt petition filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "Chowkidar Chor Hain" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet case.
The Saradha chit-fund case hearing, where the CBI is demanding a remand of IPS officer Rajeev Kumar for custodial interrogation, is also due at the apex court today.
-
14 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs SRH 155/720.0 overs 116/1018.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
-
14 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 161/820.0 overs 162/519.4 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
-
14 Apr, 2019 | United Arab Emirates in Zimbabwe ZIM vs UAE 307/450.0 overs 176/1046.2 oversZimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 131 runs
-
13 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RCB 173/420.0 overs 174/219.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
-
13 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs RR 187/520.0 overs 188/619.3 oversRajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets