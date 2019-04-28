SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Chidambaram Takes on Modi's Caste Status, Asks if PM Thinks the Rest Are Idiots

News18.com | April 28, 2019, 9:10 AM IST
Event Highlights

A day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statements in which he claimed to belong to the "most-backward caste" community, Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed him in a series of tweets.

The Congress leader said Modi had campaigned in 2014 wearing his caste on his sleeve, but now claims to be above it. “In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?” he asked.
Apr 28, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

Rats Damaging EVMs, Allege RLD Candidate from Mathura | Meanwhile, RLD candidate from Mathura has raised questions over the safety and security of electronic voting machines (EVMs). "Since the EVMs kept in the Mandi Samiti may be damaged by rats, we want an assurance about the safety of the machines," the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate said. He added that though he had written to the district magistrate (DM) about it three days ago, no action had been taken.

Apr 28, 2019 9:07 am (IST)

In Uneven Fight For 'Heart' of Mewar, BJP Banks on Modi Wave to Coast Through as Cong Pulls Out Big Guns

BJP feels that its primary weapon, one it is using quite effectively throughout the state, will see it through in Bhilwara as well - Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apr 28, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

Not just Chidambaram, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, who was also campaigning in Kannauj, hit out at him for being “silent when Mayawati was disrespected”. “Where was the PM when BSP chief Mayawati was disrespected? He was silent. When was he when Yogi Adityanath called the mahagathbandhan ‘Keeda Makauda’? I have always been speaking above the lines of caste and religion. This fight is against those people who still do politics on such issues,” said the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Apr 28, 2019 8:58 am (IST)

Chidambaram's subsequent tweet:

Apr 28, 2019 8:57 am (IST)

Congress stalwart P Chidambaram's initial tweet: 

Apr 28, 2019 8:56 am (IST)

During his Kannauj rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the SP-BSP not to "drag him into caste politics" every time as he "has no caste." Based on these statements, Chidambaram took on PM Modi today on Twitter. Mocking PM Modi, he questioned, "What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?"

Apr 28, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

In a series of tweets a day before the country goes to polls in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, former Finance Minister and Congress veteran P Chidambaram tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the stating that he "has no caste" in Kannauj yesterday. Referring to PM Modi's 2014 rallies, Chidambaram attacked him saying that "he is the first PM who campaigned claiming to be an OBC, but now says that he has no caste."

Election 2019 LIVE: Chidambaram Takes on Modi's Caste Status, Asks if PM Thinks the Rest Are Idiots
File photo of Congress senior leader P Chidambaram (Image: PTI)

The Prime Minister had on Saturday said he was being dragged into caste politics and claimed that the country was unaware of his caste till recently and only knows about it now thanks to BSP chief Mayawati. Modi said at a rally that he comes from not just a backward community but in fact from an “ati-pichhda (most backward)” caste.

Mayawati hit back immediately and alleged that Modi had moved his caste to the list of the Other Backward Castes for "political gains".

“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said at a press conference at her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow.

Contrary to Modi’s allegations, Mayawati and her party workers have never called him “neech” (backward), she added.

“I would like to say that we never called him ‘neech’, instead we said with full respect that he belongs to an upper caste,” she said. “I did nothing wrong when I said that Narendra Modi was not backward like Mulayam (Singh Yadav) and Akhilesh (Yadav). I hope that after my press conference today, Narendra Modi will stop doing caste politics.”

Modi’s comments had come after Mayawati dismissed his claims of hailing from a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, who were from the backward classes, have been working towards the development of the backward people, she had said.
