Election 2019 LIVE: On Alliance With Congress, Kejriwal Says Will do Anything to Defeat Modi-Shah

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu led opposition leaders are meeting begins at Constitution Club, Delhi to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues. Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Election Commission officials to complain about widespread EVM malfunctioning and violence during the first phase of voting in the state on April 11. Raising questions on the poll panel's independence and impartiality, Naidu told reporters outside the EC headquarters that the level playing field — an essential attribute of democracy — "now stands disturbed".

N Chandrababu Naidu led opposition meeting to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues begins. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We will go back to the Supreme Court and will carry out a campaign throughout the country raising questions on the discrepancies in the EVMs... We do not think that the election commission is doing enough to address it.”

BJP releases 20th list of 6 candidates in Haryana, MP and Rajasthan for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh to contest from Hisar (Haryana). One candidate for by-election to Uluberia Purba assembly constituency (WB) also named. pic.twitter.com/LliLITOxHd

BJP releases 20th list of 6 candidates in Haryana, MP and Rajasthan for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 . Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh to contest from Hisar (Haryana). One candidate for by-election to Uluberia Purba assembly constituency (WB) also named.

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said, “The elections in Andhra Pradesh is over and now I am fighting for the country, for transparency in elections. Why so much money is being wasted on VVPATs when they are not being counted.”

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress, at Opposition's press conference: Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election,we don't think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X Party,vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds

Names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPATs. We will demand the same in the Supreme Court: Abhishek Singhvi

The Election Commission has given a wrong affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that the counting process will take 6 days if 50 per cent VVPATs trails are to be verified... How is this possible? Previously when paper ballots were counted it used to take a time of maximum 24 hours... Why has the EC lied in the court... After the government, the election commission has lost its credibility: Chandrababu Naidu

Addressing the press conference, Chandrababu Naidu said, “People are very angry against Election Commission and Government of India that is why people came at 4:30 am...what affidavit EC has filled is entirely wrong and misleading...”

Kapil Sibal, addressing at opposition's press conference, said, "We believe on voters, not on voting machines... Why VVPATs are not ready to count 50 percent...if EC is going to ignore these facts then we will try some other ways...we can tell EC how these machines can be manipulated…We are not ready to accept EC’s decision."

Union Min Chaudhary Birender Singh: When BJP goes for elections...they're against dynastic rule, so I thought it proper that if my son gets nomination I should resign from RS & Ministership. So I've written to Amit Shah ji, that I leave it to party, forthwith I'm ready to resign pic.twitter.com/mcVO6JXc1O

Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh: When BJP goes for elections...they are against the dynastic rule, so I thought it proper that if my son gets the nomination I should resign from Rajya Sabha and Ministership. So I have written to Amit Shah ji, that I will leave it to the party, forthwith I'm ready to resign.

Abhishek Singhvi, at opposition press conference, said, “Names of lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPATs. We will demand the same in the Supreme Court.”

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy in Bengaluru said, "I am not scared of I-T raids. Even when Deve Gowda went to somebody's house for dinner their house was raided. What kind of govt is this? I don't need to learn from PM. As a CM, I haven't taken lives of innocent people, like he did."

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Raj Babbar: People are enthusiastic about Priyanka ji (Priyanka Gandhi Vadra). The day she enters electoral politics, people will welcome her. She will win wherever she will contest.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao said, “The so-called all-party meeting convened in Delhi is nothing but a confession of defeat by of the so-called Mahagathbandhan. It's a fact that the opposition alliance neither have any governance agenda nor do they have any leadership to inspire people.”

Negativity is Only Thing Common in Oppn Parties: BJP | The only thing opposition parties have in common is the negativity and an attempt to somehow pull India back from the development it witnessed in the last five years. Rahul Gandhi's alliance with middle men, brokers, property mafias and his sympathetic approach towards separatists and even terrorists clearly show that Congress party's real alliance in this country is with negative and evil forces only: GVL Narasimha Rao

Addressing a rally in Silchar, Congress general secretary Priyanaka Gandhi said, “Prime Minister has time to visit US and other countries but doesn’t have the time to visit his own people. When asked the public, they said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited his own constituency.” She was campaigning in the support of party candidate Sushmita Dev.

Maha CM on S Pawar's statement 'Rafale deal wasn't acceptable to Manohar Parrikar. So he resigned from post of Defence min&returned to Goa': Rahul ji too had attempted to say something like this earlier. It was a crass joke but Manohar ji was alive then, so he could give a reply. pic.twitter.com/Oym2DKef8k

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Giving statements like this after his death is not right. Manohar Parrikar ji had given a reply to this. He was such a man that eight days before his death he had said that he should get the chance to campaign for Modi ji in at least two rallies as there won't be a Prime Minister like him.”

Modiji doesn't have five minutes time to visit his own constituency Varanasi but has a lot of time to visit America, Africa, Japan and he also visited Pakistan and had biriyani over there. Sushmita (sitting MP Sushmita Dev) resembles my grandmother Indira Gandhi. She has the fighting spirits of my grandmother: Priyanka Gandhi

On alliance with Congress, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said, “The country is in danger. To save the country from Modi Ji and Amit Shah Ji's 'jodi', we are ready to do whatever is needed. Our efforts will continue till the end.”

BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday accused NCP chief Sharad Pawar of spreading falsehoods, claiming that he was doing so because of his party's falling fortunes and family fights over seats. Shah's barb was in reaction to Pawar's claim that late BJP leader Manohar Parrikar quit defence ministry because he did not agree with the Rafale jet deal. "Being a former Defence Minister yourself, one expected better from you Pawar Sahab! Your party's falling fortunes and family fights over seats is making you nervous and spread falsehoods," Shah said in a tweet. The BJP chief added, "Talking of quitting, remember why you quit Congress and what you did thereafter?"

Addressing a rally in Aligarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BR Ambedkar and said it was the power of the Constitution that today someone (referring to Ram Nath Kovind) from the exploited community is at the President's position.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing "dirty politics" after the PM claimed that the Congress leader skipped an official event marking the Jallianwala Bagh massacre's centenary as he was busy in "Congress parivar's bhakti". Singh alleged that the central government had deliberately chosen to hold a "parallel event" instead of supporting the initiatives and programmes of the state government. Singh claimed in a statement that he had personally approached the prime minister several times over the last two years to seek support for ensuring that the occasion is commemorated in a befitting manner but the Centre had failed to respond suitably.

Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh: Modi government decided to hold its own event, quite evidently to score political brownie points in the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections. This was truly shocking considering that the prime minister is the chairman of the Jallianwala Bagh Trust.

Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians...



Will join rallies in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Aligarh and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh).



As the campaign is progressing, I can see that BJP’s support is steadily rising. — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 14 April 2019

PM Modi was in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua today where he attacked the Muftis and Abdullahs for trying to divide India. He will now take the BJP’s campaign blitzkrieg to UP’s Aligarh and Moradabad. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians."Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his rally in Siliguri today after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied permission for his helicopter to land. The JD(U) will release its election manifesto today at 3pm in Patna.