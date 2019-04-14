Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Begins Roadshow for Congress Candidate in Silchar

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will address a joint opposition press conference in New Delhi today, with representatives of several political parties expected to join in. The leaders are meeting to discuss the issues of transparency in elections and EVMs.
Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party's MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev.
Assam: Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party's MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev. pic.twitter.com/aZwB0sQHe1— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019
BJP releases 20th list of 6 candidates in Haryana, MP and Rajasthan for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 . Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh to contest from Hisar (Haryana). One candidate for by-election to Uluberia Purba assembly constituency (WB) also named.
BJP releases 20th list of 6 candidates in Haryana, MP and Rajasthan for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh to contest from Hisar (Haryana). One candidate for by-election to Uluberia Purba assembly constituency (WB) also named. pic.twitter.com/LliLITOxHd— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019
N Chandrababu Naidu led opposition meeting to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues begins. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We will go back to the Supreme Court and will carry out a campaign throughout the country raising questions on the discrepancies in the EVMs... We do not think that the election commission is doing enough to address it.”
Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu led opposition leaders are meeting begins at Constitution Club, Delhi to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues. Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Election Commission officials to complain about widespread EVM malfunctioning and violence during the first phase of voting in the state on April 11. Raising questions on the poll panel's independence and impartiality, Naidu told reporters outside the EC headquarters that the level playing field — an essential attribute of democracy — "now stands disturbed".
PM Modi in Kathua: Congress might avoid taking their name but this chowkidar is committed to letting Kashmiri Pandits live on their land. Work has begun. We're also making efforts to form a law to provide citizenship to families which have come here helplessly from Pakistan and believe in 'Ma Bharti'.
Defence Minister and BJP's Sitharaman at an event in Bengaluru: People of J&K know they're being denied benefits. Don't know how it works but 3-4 families of J&K are prospering. Every central government gives funds, don't see people receiving the funds. With all this isn't there a reason to review Art 370&35A.
Def Min&BJP's Sitharaman at an event in B'luru:Ppl of J&K knw they're being denied benefits.Don't know how it works but 3-4 families of J&K are prospering.Every central govt gives funds,don't see people receiving the funds.With all this isn't there a reason to review Art 370&35A pic.twitter.com/bh7tRBhGxQ— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2019
Farooq Abdullah family and Mehbooba Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of J&K. The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation: PM Modi
PM Modi in Kathua said, "Congress' CM boycotted the event. Do you know why? Because he was busy in 'bhakti' of 'Congress parivar'. He went to Jallianwala Bagh with naamdar but didn't find it right to attend an event with Vice President. This is the difference between 'Rashtrabhakti' and 'Parivar bhakti'."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir.
LIVE: PM @narendramodi addresses public meeting in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir. https://t.co/zLPNU1Jque #HarVoteModiKo— BJP (@BJP4India) April 14, 2019
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “They say, as long as there is BJP government, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Governments come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India.”
Akhilesh Yadav, SP President: They say, as long as there is BJP govt, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Govts come&go but the jawans stay at the border,protecting India pic.twitter.com/vZAOKQIvFw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2019
Lok Sabha Speaker and Local MP Sumitra Mahajan reached New Delhi. She has sought appointment from top leaders, including Amit Shah, and is also expected to suggest a couple of names for Indore constituency. The Congress which released candidate list on Saturday has also continued to hold back the name for Indore seat.
Lok Sabha Speaker and Local MP Sumitra Mahajan reached New Delhi. She has sought appointment from top leaders, including Amit Shah, and is also expected to suggest a couple of names for Indore constituency. The Congress which released candidate list on Saturday has also continued to hold back the name for Indore seat.
BSP in its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls has fielded sitting MLA Ritesh Pandey, brother of the Ashish Pandey, who had brandished his pistol recently at a five-star hotel in Delhi, from Ambedkar Nagar seat. Chandrabhan Singh alias Sonu Singh is a prime accused in a murder case, who got a ticket from Sultanpur. Afzal Ansari who has been fielded from Gazipur is the brother of Mukhtar Ansari. Interestingly, it was Ansari brothers’ induction in SP that was opposed by Akhilesh Yadav, which led to the differences between him and Shivpal in 2016. Afzal is also an accused in Krishnanand Rai murder case.
Union Min Oram Asks Dilip Ray to Re-join BJP | The political equation in Odisha's tribal-dominated Sundergarh district is changing fast after Union minister Jual Oram Saturday urged former Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray to re-join BJP ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on April 18. "The issues raised by Dilip Babu has been solved as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has assured him that the work of the second bridge across Brahmani river and conversion of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a super speciality hospital is being expedited," Oram said.
The Congress-in-charge of Assam, Harish Rawat, on Saturday claimed that the people of Assam will not vote for the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as the saffron party is committed to bringing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) was optimistic that the Congress had put up a good show in the five constituencies where polling was held during the first phase of the elections on April 11. Confident that the Congress will win all the five seats, he said, "According to ground reports the people in Assam voted against the BJP as they want to punish the party for bringing the anti-constitutional bill."
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "big fascist leader" running the country as per his whims, and urged people to not "waste" their votes on the Congress and the CPI(M). She reiterated that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will play an important role in ousting Modi, and forming the new government. Banerjee hit out at the BJP for taking out armed Ram Navami rallies at various parts of the state and accused the saffron party of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Bengal.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at PM Modi and said that he goes around the country but does not speak about the real issues. He tweeted, "Will he please speak on his real achievements: Demonetisation, Destruction of MSMEs, Loss of 4.7 crore jobs and Insecurity among women, Dalits, minorities, tribals, writers, artists, NGOs etc. Why is the PM get shriller and shriller every day? Is it because of fear of loss of power?"
Mr Narendra Modi goes around the country beating his own trumpet on his so-called achievements.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) April 14, 2019
Prime Minister Narednra Modi, who is scheduled to address rallies in Kathua, Aligarh and Moradabad today, tweeted, “Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians...Will join rallies in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Aligarh and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh). As the campaign is progressing, I can see that BJP’s support is steadily rising."
Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians...— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 14, 2019
Will join rallies in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Aligarh and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh).
As the campaign is progressing, I can see that BJP’s support is steadily rising.
PM Modi will be in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua today and then carry forward the BJP’s campaign blitzkrieg in UP’s Aligarh and Moradabad. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians."
Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians...— Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 14 April 2019
Will join rallies in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Aligarh and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh).
As the campaign is progressing, I can see that BJP’s support is steadily rising.
Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his rally in Siliguri today after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied permission for his helicopter to land. The JD(U) will release its election manifesto today at 3pm in Patna.
-
13 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RCB 173/420.0 overs 174/219.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets
-
13 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs RR 187/520.0 overs 188/619.3 oversRajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 4 wickets
-
12 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs DC 178/720.0 overs 180/318.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 7 wickets
-
12 Apr, 2019 | United Arab Emirates in Zimbabwe UAE vs ZIM 169/935.0 overs 185/432.0 oversZimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 4 runs (D/L method)
-
11 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs CSK 151/720.0 overs 155/620.0 oversChennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals by 4 wickets