Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Begins Roadshow for Congress Candidate in Silchar

News18.com | April 14, 2019, 1:19 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: The Congress has decided to pitch its eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra beyond the politically crucial state and she will campaign in Assam’s Silchar today. Gandhi will also head to Kerala’s Wayanad, from where her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi recently filed his nomination, on April 20. The grand old party, in its list released for UP on Saturday night, kept up the suspense over the Priyanka Gandhi vs Prime Minister Narendra Modi battle in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will address a joint opposition press conference in New Delhi today, with representatives of several political parties expected to join in. The leaders are meeting to discuss the issues of transparency in elections and EVMs.
Apr 14, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

Names of Lakhs of voters are deleted online without physical verification. There is a long list the parties have given to EC. It has become even more necessary to count at least 50% of the paper trail of VVPATs. We will demand the same in the Supreme Court: Abhishek Singhvi

Apr 14, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singhvi, Congress, at Opposition's press conference: Questions were raised after the 1st phase of election,we don't think EC is paying adequate attention. If you press the button before X Party,vote goes to Y party. VVPAT displays only for 3 seconds, instead of 7 seconds

Apr 14, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

In December 2018 all EVMs were called for maintenance without taking political parties in confidence: Chandrababu Naidu

Apr 14, 2019 1:10 pm (IST)

Congress General Secretary for eastern UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigns for party's MP candidate from Silchar parliamentary constituency Sushmita Dev.

Apr 14, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu said, “The elections in Andhra Pradesh is over and now I am fighting for the country, for transparency in elections. Why so much money is being wasted on VVPATs when they are not being counted.”

Apr 14, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)
 

BJP releases 20th list of 6 candidates in Haryana, MP and Rajasthan for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 . Union Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh's son Brijendra Singh to contest from Hisar (Haryana). One candidate for by-election to Uluberia Purba assembly constituency (WB) also named.

Apr 14, 2019 1:03 pm (IST)

All 23 parties have extended their support to our demand of 50 per cent verification of VVPATs trails: Chandrababu Naidu

Apr 14, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

N Chandrababu Naidu led opposition meeting to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues begins. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “We will go back to the Supreme Court and will carry out a campaign throughout the country raising questions on the discrepancies in the EVMs... We do not think that the election commission is doing enough to address it.”

Apr 14, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu led opposition leaders are meeting begins at Constitution Club, Delhi to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues. Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Election Commission officials to complain about widespread EVM malfunctioning and violence during the first phase of voting in the state on April 11. Raising questions on the poll panel's independence and impartiality, Naidu told reporters outside the EC headquarters that the level playing field — an essential attribute of democracy — "now stands disturbed".

Apr 14, 2019 12:46 pm (IST)

PM Modi in Kathua: Congress might avoid taking their name but this chowkidar is committed to letting Kashmiri Pandits live on their land. Work has begun. We're also making efforts to form a law to provide citizenship to families which have come here helplessly from Pakistan and believe in 'Ma Bharti'.

Apr 14, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reaches Silchar, visits Kachakanti Mandir in Udharbond. She is will be addressing a public rally as well. 

Apr 14, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

Defence Minister and BJP's Sitharaman at an event in Bengaluru: People of J&K know they're being denied benefits. Don't know how it works but 3-4 families of J&K are prospering. Every central government gives funds, don't see people receiving the funds. With all this isn't there a reason to review Art 370&35A.

Apr 14, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

Farooq Abdullah family and Mehbooba Mufti family destroyed lives of three generations of J&K. The bright future of J&K can be ensured only after their departure. They can bring their entire clan into the field, can abuse Modi as much as they want but they won't be able to divide this nation: PM Modi

Apr 14, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

I have known Captain Amarinder Singh for a long time. I have never raised a question on his patriotism. I can understand the kind of pressure which must have been put on him for this kind of 'Parivar bhakti': PM Modi

Apr 14, 2019 12:05 pm (IST)

PM Modi in Kathua said, "Congress' CM boycotted the event. Do you know why? Because he was busy in 'bhakti' of 'Congress parivar'. He went to Jallianwala Bagh with naamdar but didn't find it right to attend an event with Vice President. This is the difference between 'Rashtrabhakti' and 'Parivar bhakti'."

Apr 14, 2019 12:04 pm (IST)

The entire country was celebrating Jallianwala Bagh centenary yesterday but Congress politicised this sensitive occasion too. The Vice President was in Jallianwala Bagh for government event, he paid tribute to the martyrs but Congress' CM was not there: PM Modi 

Apr 14, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Addressing a rally in Kathua, PM Modi says, “You have proved the strength of India's democracy in the first phase. With the overwhelming turnout in Jammu and Baramulla, you have given a befitting reply to the terrorist leaders, opportunists & people in 'mahamilawat'.

Apr 14, 2019 11:37 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Kathua, Jammu & Kashmir.

Apr 14, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

Prime Minister Modi reached Kathua and will be addressing a public rally shortly.

Apr 14, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Pathankot to address a rally in Kathua. He is expected to reach Kathua at 11.20 am. PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies in Aligarh and Moradabad today.

Apr 14, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “They say, as long as there is BJP government, our borders are secure. We the people of Samajwadi Party believe that as long as there are brave soldiers at our borders, the borders are secure. Governments come and go but the jawans stay at the border, protecting India.”

Apr 14, 2019 10:59 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Speaker and Local MP Sumitra Mahajan reached New Delhi. She has sought appointment from top leaders, including Amit Shah, and is also expected to suggest a couple of names for Indore constituency. The Congress which released candidate list on Saturday has also continued to hold back the name for Indore seat.

Apr 14, 2019 10:49 am (IST)



Apr 14, 2019 10:45 am (IST)

BSP in its fourth list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls has fielded sitting MLA Ritesh Pandey, brother of the Ashish Pandey, who had brandished his pistol recently at a five-star hotel in Delhi, from Ambedkar Nagar seat. Chandrabhan Singh alias Sonu Singh is a prime accused in a murder case, who got a ticket from Sultanpur. Afzal Ansari who has been fielded from Gazipur is the brother of Mukhtar Ansari. Interestingly, it was Ansari brothers’ induction in SP that was opposed by Akhilesh Yadav, which led to the differences between him and Shivpal in 2016. Afzal is also an accused in Krishnanand Rai murder case.

Apr 14, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

Bahujan Samaj Party releases the fourth list of 16 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. 

Apr 14, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Union Min Oram Asks Dilip Ray to Re-join BJP | The political equation in Odisha's tribal-dominated Sundergarh district is changing fast after Union minister Jual Oram Saturday urged former Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray to re-join BJP ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on April 18. "The issues raised by Dilip Babu has been solved as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has assured him that the work of the second bridge across Brahmani river and conversion of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a super speciality hospital is being expedited," Oram said.

Apr 14, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

The Congress-in-charge of Assam, Harish Rawat, on Saturday claimed that the people of Assam will not vote for the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as the saffron party is committed to bringing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) was optimistic that the Congress had put up a good show in the five constituencies where polling was held during the first phase of the elections on April 11. Confident that the Congress will win all the five seats, he said, "According to ground reports the people in Assam voted against the BJP as they want to punish the party for bringing the anti-constitutional bill."

Apr 14, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "big fascist leader" running the country as per his whims, and urged people to not "waste" their votes on the Congress and the CPI(M). She reiterated that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will play an important role in ousting Modi, and forming the new government. Banerjee hit out at the BJP for taking out armed Ram Navami rallies at various parts of the state and accused the saffron party of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Bengal.

Apr 14, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at PM Modi and said that he goes around the country but does not speak about the real issues. He tweeted, "Will he please speak on his real achievements: Demonetisation, Destruction of MSMEs, Loss of 4.7 crore jobs and Insecurity among women, Dalits, minorities, tribals, writers, artists, NGOs etc. Why is the PM get shriller and shriller every day? Is it because of fear of loss of power?"

Apr 14, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narednra Modi, who is scheduled to address rallies in Kathua, Aligarh and Moradabad today, tweeted, “Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians...Will join rallies in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Aligarh and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh). As the campaign is progressing, I can see that BJP’s support is steadily rising."

Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi Begins Roadshow for Congress Candidate in Silchar

PM Modi will be in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua today and then carry forward the BJP’s campaign blitzkrieg in UP’s Aligarh and Moradabad. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians."




Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his rally in Siliguri today after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied permission for his helicopter to land. The JD(U) will release its election manifesto today at 3pm in Patna.
