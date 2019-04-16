Election 2019 LIVE: Militants Lob Grenade at NC Leader's Residence in J&K

Representative image.

“Currently our country is under attack by the BJP and the RSS. They want to supress all other voices other than their own. They believe that only one idea should rule India. But we believe that Indian people should rule India,” he said.

Gandhi, who kick-started his election campaign across Kerala, will travel to Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, filed his nomination after a mega road show from the party office to the collectorate.



Today is the last day to campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, political parties will conduct rallies in full swing at constituencies that will go to polls on April 18.



The Election Commission’s ban on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati came into force from 6am today. The EC has imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".



Meanwhile, piqued with the BJP and Adityanath, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state. Rajbhar will announce the candidates at a press conference today.



A group of bureaucrats and defence officers will give a representation to the President of India to counter the open letter sent to him by a group of retired civil servants on the conduct of the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct.