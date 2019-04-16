Election 2019 LIVE: Militants Lob Grenade at NC Leader's Residence in J&K

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Kerala, said he had decided to contest from Wayanad to give the message that India is not one perspective and one idea.
Campaigning in Karnataka's Tumkur, "On one hand is the BJP and the NDA who are ready to make Modi the PM again in 2019 and on other side there is Rahul baba and company who don't even have a PM candidate. If they win the elections, the Mayawati will be PM on Monday, Akhilesh will be PM on Tuesday, Devegowda will be PM on Wednesday, Naidu will be PM on Thursday, Sharad Pawar will be PM on Friday, Mamata will be PM on Saturday and the country will go on leave on Sunday.
Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency. His wife Gayatri and Yoga guru Ramdev were also present.
Rajasthan: Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency for #LokSabhaElections2019 . Yog guru Ramdev and Rathore's wife Gayatri Rathore are also present. pic.twitter.com/wl1FTjbLMe— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2019
Bihar Deputy CM to File Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that he will file a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his statement 'All thieves have Modi in their surnames'. The Deputy CM said, "He has referred to crores of people as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments."
BJP Trying to Crush Voices of the Dalits, Muslims: Son Azam Khan | Azam Khan's son has hit out at the Election Commission and the BJP and said, "Both the ban on Azam khan and Mayawati clearly shows that the BJP government and the people who are on top positions are trying to crush the voices of dalits and muslims."
PM Modi said, "We amended decade-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilised for the development of local infrastructure. In the last five years, over 12 lakh houses were given to the BPL families and by 2022 everry family in Odisha will have their own house."
Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the BJD government in Odish for underutilising the Centre's funds. "We are bound to credit money directly in our farmer's account. On May 23, once again our government is going to form and more money will be direcrly credited into our farmer's accounts. There will be a different Water Ministry to solve the scarcity of water. The Centre has allotted Rs 6,000 crore to odisha for schools, hospitals, etc. But you will be shocked in hearing that this BJP government has specnt only Rs 1000 crore out it," he said.
"We are interested in your voice, and removing fear from your heart and we are open to a conversation to know how to do that. not here to force ideology on you. You are our ideology, Your voice is our ideology. It is anhonourr for me to fight for you people. I want to thank every Keralite for giving me the honor for representing your voices," Rahul Gandhi said.
Rahul Gandhi said, "When the Congress comes to power the farmers of India will have their own budget. I would recommend the Kerala govt to fulfill their commitments. Besides, we want to help the youngsters of Kerala. We mentioned in our manifesto that no youngster in Kerala on anywhere will have to take permission for 3yearsr to open a business."
Rahul Gandhi went on to attack PM Modi for his policies such as GST and demonetisation. He said, "PM Modi demonetised the economy, his Gabbar Singh Tax damaged the economy. You have to realise and understand there is no shortage of money, Modi says where will the money come from? I want to make it clear that not a rupee will come from the middle class, income tax will not be raised."
Rs 72,000 to be Directly Sent to Women's Accounts | Speaking about his proposed NYAY scheme, Rahul Gandhi said, "I said we want to give the money to the 20% of poorest people. I want to carry a surgical strike on poverty and Rs 72,000 a year was the number which was decided. We want to put money into the women's accounts. I know men wont like it but it's a fact that women can manage money better than them."
Rs 72,000 to be Directly Sent to Women's Accounts | Speaking about his proposed NYAY scheme, Rahul Gandhi said, "I said we want to give the money to the 20% of poorest people. I want to carry a surgical strike on poverty and Rs 72,000 a year was the number which was decided. We want to put money into the women's accounts. I know men wont like it but it's a fact that women can manage money better than them."
Kerala has the best education system and highest literacy rate. There is a ideological fight taking place with BJP on one side and the Congress and the UDF on other. In the last 5 years, Modi promised 2 crore jobs to youngsters, 15 lakh rupees in every account, correct prices to farmers. But has not fulfilled even a single one: Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Says India Under Attack from BJP, RSS | Rahul Gandhi said that the country is "currently under attack" from the BJP and the RSS. He said, "They want to supress all other voices other than their own. They believe that only one idea should rule India. But we believe that Indian pepple should rule India."
Rahul Gandhi on His Wayanad Candidature | In Kollam, Rahul Gandhi opened up about contesting from Wayanad as he said that his decision was to convey a message about the "oneness" of India. "This time chose to give a message by fighting from south India because I wanted to convey that india is not one perspective and one idea," he said.
Representative image.
Gandhi, who kick-started his election campaign across Kerala, will travel to Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and capital city Thiruvananthapuram.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, filed his nomination after a mega road show from the party office to the collectorate.
Today is the last day to campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, political parties will conduct rallies in full swing at constituencies that will go to polls on April 18.
The Election Commission’s ban on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati came into force from 6am today. The EC has imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".
Meanwhile, piqued with the BJP and Adityanath, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state. Rajbhar will announce the candidates at a press conference today.
A group of bureaucrats and defence officers will give a representation to the President of India to counter the open letter sent to him by a group of retired civil servants on the conduct of the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct.
-
15 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs MI 171/720.0 overs 172/519.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
-
14 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs SRH 155/720.0 overs 116/1018.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
-
14 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 161/820.0 overs 162/519.4 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
-
14 Apr, 2019 | United Arab Emirates in Zimbabwe ZIM vs UAE 307/450.0 overs 176/1046.2 oversZimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 131 runs
-
13 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RCB 173/420.0 overs 174/219.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets