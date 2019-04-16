SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Militants Lob Grenade at NC Leader's Residence in J&K

News18.com | April 16, 2019, 12:53 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at the Odisha government, saying people had trusted it blindly for 20 years but were now yearning for a change. He said the government amended the decade-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilised for the development of local infrastructure. “In the last five years, over 12 lakh houses were given to the BPL families and by 2022 every family in Odisha will have their own hous,” he said.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who is campaigning in Kerala, said he had decided to contest from Wayanad to give the message that India is not one perspective and one idea.
Apr 16, 2019 12:52 pm (IST)

Congress led UPA govt gave only Rs 88,583 crore to Karnataka under the 13th Finance Commission. However, BJP led NDA govt allocated Rs 3.88 lakh crore under the 14th Finance Commission, said Amit Shah.

Apr 16, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Campaigning in Karnataka's Tumkur, "On one hand is the BJP and the NDA who are ready to make Modi the PM  again in 2019 and on other side there is Rahul baba and company who don't even have a PM candidate. If they win the elections, the Mayawati will be PM on Monday, Akhilesh will be PM on Tuesday, Devegowda will be PM on Wednesday, Naidu will be PM on Thursday, Sharad Pawar will be PM on Friday, Mamata will be PM on Saturday and the country will go on leave on Sunday.

Apr 16, 2019 12:33 pm (IST)

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore files his nomination from Jaipur parliamentary constituency. His wife Gayatri and Yoga guru Ramdev were also present.

Apr 16, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

Bihar Deputy CM to File Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi | Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi said that he will file a defamation case against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his statement 'All thieves have Modi in their surnames'. The Deputy CM said, "He has referred to crores of people as 'chor' and hurt their sentiments."

Apr 16, 2019 12:20 pm (IST)

BJP Trying to Crush Voices of the Dalits, Muslims: Son Azam Khan | Azam Khan's son has hit out at the Election Commission and the BJP and said, "Both the ban on Azam khan and Mayawati clearly shows that the BJP government and the people who are on top positions are trying to crush the voices of dalits and muslims."

Apr 16, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "For 20 years you trusted Odisha's govt blindly but now the people of the state want change. Once we come to power in the state we will implement Ayushman Bharat Yojana."

Apr 16, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

A visual from Union Minister & BJP leader Rajnath Singh's road show ahead of filing nomination from Lucknow parliamentary seat

Apr 16, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

PM Modi said, "We amended decade-old mining law and ensured that a part of the fund from the resources extracted is utilised for the development of local infrastructure. In the last five years, over 12 lakh houses were given to the BPL families and by 2022 everry family in Odisha will have their own house."

Apr 16, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

"In the past, there was no one to stop corruption but our government has brought transparency. Now in Delhi, you have a 'majboot sarkar'. Before that, we had 'majboor sarkar'. Now our opposition is very much hurt by the steps taken by out government," said PM Modi.

Apr 16, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flayed the BJD government in Odish for underutilising the Centre's funds. "We are bound to credit money directly in our farmer's account. On May 23, once again our government is going to form and more money will be direcrly credited into our farmer's accounts. There will be a different Water Ministry to solve the scarcity of water. The Centre has allotted Rs 6,000 crore to odisha for schools, hospitals, etc. But you will be shocked in hearing that this BJP government has specnt only Rs 1000 crore out it," he said.

Apr 16, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi began his Sambalpur rally by acknowledging the "enthusiasm" of the people. "In such hot weather, such a huge crowd, such enthusiasm; pictures of these rallies are giving sleepless nights to others. People are supporting us because they want a strong government."

Apr 16, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Nephew Akash to Rally on Mayawati's Behalf in Agra |  After Election Commission banned Mayawati from campaigning for 48 hours, her nephew Akash will likely deliver a speech in a joint rally with SP in Agra today. Akhilesh Yadav, Ajit Singh will also be present.

Apr 16, 2019 11:40 am (IST)

"As PM said 'Congress mukt Bharat', meaning we'll erase idea of Congress from India. What Congress says to Narendra Modi is we don't agree with you.We'll fight you to convince you, you're wrong. We'll beat you in e election but we won't use violence against you," said Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 16, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

Meanwhile, CPIM workers have staged sit-in demanding re-polling in 464 booths on allegations of BJP rigging these booths during the West Tripura parliamentary constituency election on April 11.

Apr 16, 2019 11:35 am (IST)

"We are interested in your voice, and removing fear from your heart and we are open to a conversation to know how to do that. not here to force ideology on you. You are our ideology, Your voice is our ideology. It is anhonourr for me to fight for you people. I want to thank every Keralite for giving me the honor for representing your voices," Rahul Gandhi said.

Apr 16, 2019 11:34 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi said, "When the Congress comes to power the farmers of India will have their own budget. I would recommend the Kerala govt to fulfill their commitments. Besides, we want to help the youngsters of Kerala. We mentioned in our manifesto that no youngster in Kerala on anywhere will have to take permission for 3yearsr to open a business."

Apr 16, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar at a press conference to announce the list of candidates for the Lok Sabha elections

Apr 16, 2019 11:28 am (IST)

PM Modi in Sambalpur | While Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack on the Prime Minister, Modi reaches Sambalpur in Odisha to rally for the BJP. PM Modi will soon begin his rally.

Apr 16, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi went on to attack PM Modi for his policies such as GST and demonetisation. He said, "PM Modi demonetised the economy, his Gabbar Singh Tax damaged the economy. You have to realise and understand there is no shortage of money, Modi says where will the money come from? I want to make it clear that not a rupee will come from the middle class, income tax will not be raised."

Apr 16, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

Rs 72,000 to be Directly Sent to Women's Accounts | Speaking about his proposed NYAY scheme, Rahul Gandhi said, "I said we want to give the money to the 20% of poorest people. I want to carry a surgical strike on poverty and Rs 72,000 a year was the number which was decided. We want to put money into the women's accounts. I know men wont like it but it's a fact that women can manage money better than them."

Apr 16, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

Apr 16, 2019 11:20 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh holds road show ahead of filing nomination from Lucknow. He was accompanied with senior BJP leaders including Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya 

Apr 16, 2019 11:15 am (IST)

Promises made to you were not fulfilled. Five months ago I called the econimists of the Congress party and said I want to give message to the people of India. No confusion but a clear message, said Rahul Gandhi

Apr 16, 2019 11:14 am (IST)

Kerala has the best education system and highest literacy rate. There is a ideological fight taking place with BJP on one side and the Congress and the UDF on other. In the last 5 years, Modi promised 2 crore jobs to youngsters, 15 lakh rupees in every account, correct prices to farmers. But has not fulfilled even a single one: Rahul Gandhi

Apr 16, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

"We want every person in this country to know that your voice matters. We want people to feel comfortable in the country. I chose Kerala because you are very good example of this. Your history of tolerance and understanding culture with openness and confidence is inspirational," said Rahul Gandhi.

Apr 16, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

Rahul Says India Under Attack from BJP, RSS |  Rahul Gandhi said that the country is "currently under attack" from the BJP and the RSS. He said, "They want to supress all other voices other than their own. They believe that only one idea should rule India. But we believe that Indian pepple should rule India."

Apr 16, 2019 11:04 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi on His Wayanad Candidature | In Kollam, Rahul Gandhi opened up about contesting from Wayanad as he said that his decision was to convey a message about the "oneness" of India. "This time chose to give a message by fighting from south India because I wanted to convey that india is not one perspective and one idea," he said.

Apr 16, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

SC Refuses to Entertain Mayawati's Plea | Besides, the Supreme Court refused to entertain plea by Mayawati against the Election Commission's ban on her for 48 hours. The apex court said, "File a separate plea. We can't hear you now. We don't have to clarify this right now."

Apr 16, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

Supreme Court 'Satisfied' with EC's Action on Politicians | The Supreme Court has taken note of the Election Commission's action against politicians over hate speeches. The top court has expressed satisfaction and said, "The Election Commission has got its power back. No interim order required"

Apr 16, 2019 10:50 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Reaches Kollam | Rahul Gandhi reaches Pathanapuram in Kollam to campaign for Congress candidate Kodikkunnil Suresh. Kollam is currently governed by N.K Premachandran of Revolutionary Socialist Party, which is a part of the Left Front in Kerala.
 

“Currently our country is under attack by the BJP and the RSS. They want to supress all other voices other than their own. They believe that only one idea should rule India. But we believe that Indian people should rule India,” he said.
Gandhi, who kick-started his election campaign across Kerala, will travel to Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and capital city Thiruvananthapuram.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, filed his nomination after a mega road show from the party office to the collectorate.

Today is the last day to campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, political parties will conduct rallies in full swing at constituencies that will go to polls on April 18.

The Election Commission’s ban on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati came into force from 6am today. The EC has imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".

Meanwhile, piqued with the BJP and Adityanath, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state. Rajbhar will announce the candidates at a press conference today.

A group of bureaucrats and defence officers will give a representation to the President of India to counter the open letter sent to him by a group of retired civil servants on the conduct of the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct.
