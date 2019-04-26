SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: In Address to BJP Workers, PM Modi Says Mega Roadshow a Sign That BJP Has Won Varanasi

News18.com | April 26, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Elections Live: After a massive roadshow through the city and Ganga Aarti on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency today. Prominent leaders of the NDA, including Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, will be present for the show of strength. Before leaving to file his papers, PM Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers and then offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

PM Modi’s first stop after filing his papers will be Madhya Pradesh where he will hold a rally in Sidhi and Jabalpur. Besides, PM Modi will hold a mega joint rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the event.
Apr 26, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Hemant Biswa said at the NDA leaders meeting that Kashi people have given their blessing and love to Modi. “We hope to get a positive response from other parts of the country as well. In northeast our elections are over and we did exceptionally well,” Modi added.

Apr 26, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

'Gathbandhan Should Forget About Having Their PM till 2024' | Lok Janshakti Party's Ram Vilas Paswan says it is a proud moment for the people of Kashi. They have already chosen their PM, Modi wave is on and mahagathbandhan should forget about having their Prime Minister till 2024.

Apr 26, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

Encouraging the first time voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “You should felicitate the first time voters. It does not matter which party they will vote for, you should welcome them.” He further said, “Please don't abuse or insult other candidates. They are all fighting these elections for a better country. I know sometimes this is difficult but we should. We have to fight these elections with grace.”

Apr 26, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

JDU president Nitish Kumar also arrives at the meeting with NDA leaders led by BJP president Amit Shah. Nitin Gadkari, Uddhav Thackrey and Prakash Singh Badal also join the NDA meeting.

Apr 26, 2019 9:57 am (IST)

Encouraging people to vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We have to break a few records. We have to ensure that we break the overall polling record. I could not achieve this in Gujarat but I believe that you can do this."

Apr 26, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

We have not come from big families, we are all small workers. Voters are fighting the battle of 2019. I feel that yesterday we won the Kashi Lok Sabha seat: PM Modi

Apr 26, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Union minister Sushma Swaraj, after the meeting with NDA allies in Varanasi, said, "People of Varanasi are blessed that they will be voting for the Prime Minister of the country. All NDA leaders have come together to support PM Modi." While Rajnath Singh said NDA will get 3/4th majority in the country.

Apr 26, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

People across the country are joining us with their aspirations and expectations. People voted for this government, we formed the government and we have run this government with responsibility, says PM Modi.

Apr 26, 2019 9:44 am (IST)

It is because of our workers that there is excitement in the country. For the first time since independence, there is a pro-incumbency wave: PM Modi

Apr 26, 2019 9:42 am (IST)

Addressing the BJP workers, PM Modi says, "I was overwhelmed by the works by BJP cadre yesterday. I have also been a booth worker. I have also stepped out to paste posters."

Apr 26, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers in Varanasi.

Apr 26, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the BJP workers meeting before visiting the famous Kal Bhairav temple in the city. He will then visit the city's collectorate to file his nomination papers from Varanasi.

Apr 26, 2019 9:23 am (IST)

Robert Vadra tweeted, They live by hope n I feel, I can change their area, by representing them. But I need to learn n understand more and earn my place, by working with them and making smaller changes myself, for them. The larger scale will be at the right time."

Apr 26, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

Amit Shah Holds Meeting With NDA Allies | BJP president Amit Shah holds a meeting with NDA allies at Hotel Taj Ganges. Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tami Nadu Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Himanta Biswa Sarma present at the meeting. Later in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Apr 26, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

MP Udit Raj on PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi tweeted that the money spent on hotels, guest houses and tents for people from across the country to participate in the roadshow could have been used to build Universities.   

Apr 26, 2019 9:03 am (IST)

For PM Narendra Modi's nomination, his proposers will also include a chowkidar, apart from him, son of Domraja (Doms are those who handle the Hindu last rites, cremation, they are Dalit by caste). A candidate of the national party needs five proposers and the other's include an old Sangh worker and principal of a girls degree college.

Apr 26, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

EC Lifts Suspension of Officer Who Checked PM's Convoy in Odisha​ | The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revoked its suspension order of Mohammed Mohsin, who was removed from the post of general observer for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha’s Sambalpur earlier this month. However, it has debarred Mohsin, a 1996 batch IAS officer from Karnataka cadre, from taking up any election duty till further orders and has also recommended the Karnataka government to initiate disciplinary action against the officer.

Apr 26, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

Polls Offer Choice Between Development & Anarchy: Fadnavis | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have to choose between the BJP's development agenda and 'anarchy' represented by the Congress-led opposition. He said the Congress-led UPA government had no guts to act when Mumbai was attacked by terrorists in 2008.

Apr 26, 2019 8:31 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering of BJP workers before visiting the famous Kal Bhairav temple in the city. He will then visit the city's collectorate to file his nomination papers.

Apr 26, 2019 8:30 am (IST)

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray offering prayers at Kal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.

Apr 26, 2019 8:26 am (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi Will be in Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha today for public meetings. He is scheduled to address a poll rally in Samastipur district of Bihar at 10.30 am, at 1.45 pm he will be at Odisha’s Balasore, and he will be addressing the third rally at Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

Apr 26, 2019 8:23 am (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah will address a public rally in Rajasthan's Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency.

Apr 26, 2019 8:22 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shivsena Chief uddhav Thakrery will do a big joint public rally in Mumbai today before filing his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis will also be present there. Rally will start around 7.00 pm at BKC Bandra ground.

Apr 26, 2019 8:17 am (IST)
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today, in the presence of senior NDA leaders including JDU president Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan will also be in attendance when the PM files his nominations at 11.30 am, the BJP said.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign across districts in three states — Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha. Gandhi will begin his rallies from Bihar’s Samastipur district, then take it forward to Odisha’s Balasore. In Maharashtra, Gandhi will address a public gathering in Ahmednagar.

While PM Modi will campaign in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah will cover Rajasthan. Shah will address a public rally in Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Unnao and Barabanki constituencies on the same day.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Begusarai constituency where he is likely to attack former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh has been pitted against Kumar, the CPI(M) candidate.
