Election 2019 LIVE: In Address to BJP Workers, PM Modi Says Mega Roadshow a Sign That BJP Has Won Varanasi

PM Modi’s first stop after filing his papers will be Madhya Pradesh where he will hold a rally in Sidhi and Jabalpur. Besides, PM Modi will hold a mega joint rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the event.
Encouraging the first time voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “You should felicitate the first time voters. It does not matter which party they will vote for, you should welcome them.” He further said, “Please don't abuse or insult other candidates. They are all fighting these elections for a better country. I know sometimes this is difficult but we should. We have to fight these elections with grace.”
JDU president Nitish Kumar also arrives at the meeting with NDA leaders led by BJP president Amit Shah. Nitin Gadkari, Uddhav Thackrey and Prakash Singh Badal also join the NDA meeting.
Janata Dal United's Nitish Kumar and Lok Janshakti Party's Ram Vilas Paswan meet BJP President Amit Shah during NDA leaders meet in Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/FXEA84Hzwa— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019
Union minister Sushma Swaraj, after the meeting with NDA allies in Varanasi, said, "People of Varanasi are blessed that they will be voting for the Prime Minister of the country. All NDA leaders have come together to support PM Modi." While Rajnath Singh said NDA will get 3/4th majority in the country.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses BJP workers in Varanasi.
LIVE: PM Shri @narendramodi's interaction with Karyakartas in Varanasi. #DeshModiKeSaathhttps://t.co/kI1QizhEYa— BJP (@BJP4India) April 26, 2019
Robert Vadra tweeted, They live by hope n I feel, I can change their area, by representing them. But I need to learn n understand more and earn my place, by working with them and making smaller changes myself, for them. The larger scale will be at the right time."
They live by hope n I feel, I can change their area, by representing them.— Robert Vadra (@irobertvadra) April 26, 2019
But I need to learn n understand more n earn my place, by working with them n making smaller changes myself, for them.
The larger scale will be at the right time. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ie0qhu3oQY
Amit Shah Holds Meeting With NDA Allies | BJP president Amit Shah holds a meeting with NDA allies at Hotel Taj Ganges. Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tami Nadu Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Himanta Biswa Sarma present at the meeting. Later in the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.
BJP President Amit Shah at NDA leaders meet in Varanasi; Later today, PM Narendra Modi will file his nomination from Varanasi Parliamentary seat. pic.twitter.com/6KvJcMjyn1— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019
MP Udit Raj on PM Modi's roadshow in Varanasi tweeted that the money spent on hotels, guest houses and tents for people from across the country to participate in the roadshow could have been used to build Universities.
वाराणसी में सारे होटेल , गेस्ट हाउस और तम्बू लगे थे ताकि देश भर से आए मोदी जी के रोड शो में शामिल हों ।इतने ख़र्च में कई विश्वविद्यालय बन सकते थे ।जिस देश का PM प्रचार में लगा हो वो देश सुरक्षित कहा है ?— Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 26, 2019
For PM Narendra Modi's nomination, his proposers will also include a chowkidar, apart from him, son of Domraja (Doms are those who handle the Hindu last rites, cremation, they are Dalit by caste). A candidate of the national party needs five proposers and the other's include an old Sangh worker and principal of a girls degree college.
EC Lifts Suspension of Officer Who Checked PM's Convoy in Odisha | The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday revoked its suspension order of Mohammed Mohsin, who was removed from the post of general observer for checking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s helicopter in Odisha’s Sambalpur earlier this month. However, it has debarred Mohsin, a 1996 batch IAS officer from Karnataka cadre, from taking up any election duty till further orders and has also recommended the Karnataka government to initiate disciplinary action against the officer.
Polls Offer Choice Between Development & Anarchy: Fadnavis | Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the voters in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections have to choose between the BJP's development agenda and 'anarchy' represented by the Congress-led opposition. He said the Congress-led UPA government had no guts to act when Mumbai was attacked by terrorists in 2008.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray offering prayers at Kal Bhairav temple in Varanasi.
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray offers prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in #Varanasi. pic.twitter.com/u9aq53CErA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 26, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat today, in the presence of senior NDA leaders including JDU president Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal and Lok Janshakti Party chief Ram Vilas Paswan will also be in attendance when the PM files his nominations at 11.30 am, the BJP said.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign across districts in three states — Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha. Gandhi will begin his rallies from Bihar’s Samastipur district, then take it forward to Odisha’s Balasore. In Maharashtra, Gandhi will address a public gathering in Ahmednagar.
While PM Modi will campaign in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah will cover Rajasthan. Shah will address a public rally in Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency.
In Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Unnao and Barabanki constituencies on the same day.
Campaigning for BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Begusarai constituency where he is likely to attack former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh has been pitted against Kumar, the CPI(M) candidate.
