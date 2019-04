Election 2019 LIVE: In Address to BJP Workers, PM Modi Says Mega Roadshow a Sign That BJP Has Won Varanasi

Read More

Lok Sabha Elections Live: After a massive roadshow through the city and Ganga Aarti on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency today. Prominent leaders of the NDA, including Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, will be present for the show of strength. Before leaving to file his papers, PM Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers and then offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.PM Modi’s first stop after filing his papers will be Madhya Pradesh where he will hold a rally in Sidhi and Jabalpur. Besides, PM Modi will hold a mega joint rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the event.