Election 2019 LIVE: In Address to BJP Workers, PM Modi Says Mega Roadshow a Sign That BJP Has Won Varanasi

Apr 26, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

Encouraging the first time voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “You should felicitate the first time voters. It does not matter which party they will vote for, you should welcome them.” He further said, “Please don't abuse or insult other candidates. They are all fighting these elections for a better country. I know sometimes this is difficult but we should. We have to fight these elections with grace.”