Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Equates Army's Neutralisation Ops in J&K With 'Safai Abhiyan'

News18.com | May 12, 2019, 12:16 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today praised his government’s efforts at eliminating terror from the country, equating the army's neutralisation operations in the Valley as ‘Safai Abhiyan’.

Modi, who is scheduled to address rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, launched a scathing attack on the Opposition, saying the Congress’ intention was not good. “They do not want to do anything. They just say 'hua to hua',” he said, referring to Sam Pitroda’s remark on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
May 12, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)

She (Mamata Banerjee) cannot be a prime minister as she will not even win the West Bengal election. They (opposition parties) met in Delhi and complained about EVMs, this shows that they have already lost the elections, people will give a mandate to BJP. BJP alone will get 300 plus seats: BJP leader Prakash Javadekar

May 12, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

Briefing the press conference, BJP leader Prakash Javadekar said, “Violence in West Bengal by TMC is still on. Bharti Ghosh convoy was attacked in Ghatal. She was not allowed to visit the polling booth. This shows that TMC is rattled. Mamata Banerjee used to say there is an expiry date of prime minister but the way they (Trinamool Congress) are conducting elections shows the expiry date of Mamata.”

May 12, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)

Addressing a poll rally in Kushinagar, PM Modi said, “There is a mahamilawati of Congress-SP-BSP and Rajasthan is the best example of it. They (Congress) is trying to keep the Dalit girl’s rape under wraps and not doing anything about it. Congress’s attitude towards any problem is ‘Hua to Hua’. But I have changed this attitude in the last 5 years.”

May 12, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the poll rally in Kushinagar, said, "Today terrorists were killed by our Army in Kashmir. Now some people are worried as to why did Modi kill the terrorists when voting is underway? An armed terrorist is attacking, do my jawans go to the Election Commission to seek permission to kill him?"

May 12, 2019 11:56 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today. He is scheduled to hold four rallies in Kushinagar, Deoria, Khandwa and Indore.

May 12, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 979 candidates. The Election Commission has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of the polls. The elections in this phase are seen as a big test for the BJP which had won 45 of these seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each among others.

May 12, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Polling began Sunday morning for 59 Lok Sabha seats in the sixth and penultimate phase of Lok Sabha polls with Union ministers Radha Mohan Singh, Harsh Vardhan and Maneka Gandhi, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Congress leaders Digvijay Singh and Jyotiraditya Scindia among several prominent faces in the fray. Elections are being held in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 seats in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand.

Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Equates Army's Neutralisation Ops in J&K With 'Safai Abhiyan'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally.

The Prime Minister’s remarks come as seven states go to polls with more than 10.17 crore voters who are eligible to exercise their franchise to choose among the 979 candidates in fray in the penultimate phase of the Lok Sabha elections today.

Fourteen seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, eights constituencies each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, seven seats in Delhi and four in Jharkhand will witness polling. The Election Commission has set up more than 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct.
