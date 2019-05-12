Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Equates Army's Neutralisation Ops in J&K With 'Safai Abhiyan'

May 12, 2019 11:53 am (IST)

Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 979 candidates. The Election Commission has set up over 1.13 lakh polling stations for smooth conduct of the polls. The elections in this phase are seen as a big test for the BJP which had won 45 of these seats in 2014, with the Trinamool Congress bagging 8, the Congress two and the Samajwadi Party and the LJP one seat each among others.