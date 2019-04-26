SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength

News18.com | April 26, 2019, 11:55 AM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Elections Live: After a massive roadshow through the city and Ganga Aarti on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi constituency today. Prominent leaders of the NDA, including Nitish Kumar and Uddhav Thackeray, will be present for the show of strength. Before leaving to file his papers, PM Modi will hold a meeting with BJP workers and then offer prayers at the Kaal Bhairav temple.

PM Modi’s first stop after filing his papers will be Madhya Pradesh where he will hold a rally in Sidhi and Jabalpur. Besides, PM Modi will hold a mega joint rally with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also be present at the event.
Apr 26, 2019 11:55 am (IST)

Visuals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi filing nomination from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. 

Apr 26, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nomination for Varanasi.

Apr 26, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi files his nominations in his constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. He is accompanied by BJP president Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Shushma Swaraj, Yogi Adityanath, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackarey, JDU president Nitish Kumar and other senior NDA leaders. 

Apr 26, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah thanked NDA leaders for joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi for filing his nomination from Varanasi.

Apr 26, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

For PM Narendra Modi's nomination, his proposers will also include a chowkidar, apart from him, son of Domraja (Doms are those who handle the Hindu last rites, cremation, they are Dalit by caste). A candidate of the national party needs five proposers and the other's include an old Sangh worker and principal of a girls degree college.

Apr 26, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches Collectorate to file his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. BJP president Amit Shah, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rajnath Singh, Shushma Swaraj, Nitish Kumar were among the other senior leader present at the Collectorate.

Apr 26, 2019 11:17 am (IST)

SC Refuses to Interfere on Order Banning Release of Modi's Biopic | Supreme Court refuses to interfere with the Election Commission order banning release of biopic 'PM Narendra Modi'. Producers of biopic on PM Modi tell SC that EC's order is contrary to clearance given by CBFC to film. 

Apr 26, 2019 11:16 am (IST)

NDA leaders arrive at Collectorate Office in Varanasi ahead of PM Modi's nomination filing.

Apr 26, 2019 11:15 am (IST)

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, before filing nomination from Patna Sahib, took blessings from his mother.

Apr 26, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, “Kashi people are proud that their representative is working for the country and has worked for 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'. Today BJP and NDA is a party which stands for stability under the Modi-led government. People of the country want PM Modi back in power.”

Apr 26, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

"Our intention is clear right from the word go. We formed an alliance (with BSP and RLD) to stop the communal party and in the process, we in the SP and also the BSP had to sacrifice seats in the national interest," Akhilesh Yadav told PTI in an interview. But, the Congress' agenda in the ongoing parliamentary polls is not to stop the BJP from forming the next government at the Centre. They are working for making the next UP chief minister in 2022 (when the next assembly polls are due) Yadav said.

Apr 26, 2019 11:05 am (IST)

Unlike BJP, which has only one face, we have lots of leaders. No one should worry who will be PM if we get adequate seats, Akhilesh Yadav said in an interview with PTI. On Modi, he charged, He is fooling everyone. He should tell has corruption stopped, black-money stashed abroad returned, how much investment came, why jobs are vanishing. They (BJP) will never talk on this. They are masters in diverting the attention of people from core issues.

Apr 26, 2019 11:02 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at Kaal Bhairav Temple in Varanasi; leaves for Collectorate office to file his nomination.

Apr 26, 2019 11:00 am (IST)

Who Kept India Safe During Wars in 1947, 1965, 1971: Chidambaram | Charging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi thinks he can rule India by keeping the people in a state of fear, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said the people will vote for a country "where the mind is without fear". Hitting out at BJP chief Amit Shah for saying Congress can't keep India safe, the former home minister asked who kept the country safe in the three wars fought in 1947, 1965 and 1971. 

Apr 26, 2019 10:47 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Kal Bhairav temple. He will later head to the city's collectorate to file his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

Apr 26, 2019 10:42 am (IST)

Cong Agenda Not to Stop BJP from Forming Govt: Akhilesh | Congress is more keen on forming UP govt in 2022, rather than halting BJP. SP-BSP sacrificed seats in the national interest, but Congress's agenda in Lok Sabha polls is not to stop BJP from forming government at Centre, PTI reported Akhilesh Yadav as saying. Akhilesh Yadav makes light of PM's remark that SP-BSP alliance will crack moment poll results are out, asks what has BJP got to do with it.

Apr 26, 2019 10:38 am (IST)

Pro-incumbency wave is being witnessed for the first time in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told party workers before filing his nomination papers in Varanasi. Noting that the mood is festive from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, Modi said party workers are the real candidates. The prime minister said he has worked honestly for good governance and the people have made up their minds that they want Modi sarkar again. "During yesterday's roadshow here, I have sensed the hard work of party cadre," he said amid chants of "Modi Modi" from the gathering.  

Apr 26, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who was supposed to address rallies in three states, tweeted, “Engine trouble on our flight to Patna today! We’ve been forced to return to Delhi. Today’s meetings in Samastipur (Bihar), Balasore (Orissa) & Sangamner (Maharashtra) will run late. Apologies for the inconvenience.”

Apr 26, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

The Varanasi poll should be such that the political pundits should want to write a book on it: PM Modi

Apr 26, 2019 10:22 am (IST)

Prime Minister's post is not for someone’s son, daughter or mother. It is to serve the billion plus population of this country. Those arrogant has been reduced from 400 to 44. Our workers in West Bengal and Kerala tell their mother that if I don't return this evening, then please send my sibling for work tomorrow: PM Modi

Apr 26, 2019 10:16 am (IST)

AIADMK leader Thambidurai said, “Elections are over in Tamil Nadu, we are going to win all seats. We are here to support and give our solidarity to PM Modi. Yesterday's roadshow was a grand show." He also said, "When Amma (referring to Jayalalithaa) was alive she was close to Modi."

Apr 26, 2019 10:13 am (IST)

Visuals of NDA leaders meeting led by BJP president Amit Shah. Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tami Nadu Deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam and Himanta Biswa Sarma present at the meeting.

Apr 26, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Hemant Biswa said at the NDA leaders meeting that Kashi people have given their blessing and love to Modi. “We hope to get a positive response from other parts of the country as well. In northeast our elections are over and we did exceptionally well,” Modi added.

Apr 26, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

'Gathbandhan Should Forget About Having Their PM till 2024' | Lok Janshakti Party's Ram Vilas Paswan says it is a proud moment for the people of Kashi. They have already chosen their PM, Modi wave is on and mahagathbandhan should forget about having their Prime Minister till 2024.

Apr 26, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

Encouraging the first time voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “You should felicitate the first time voters. It does not matter which party they will vote for, you should welcome them.” He further said, “Please don't abuse or insult other candidates. They are all fighting these elections for a better country. I know sometimes this is difficult but we should. We have to fight these elections with grace.”

Apr 26, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

JDU president Nitish Kumar also arrives at the meeting with NDA leaders led by BJP president Amit Shah. Nitin Gadkari, Uddhav Thackrey and Prakash Singh Badal also join the NDA meeting.

Apr 26, 2019 9:57 am (IST)

Encouraging people to vote, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "We have to break a few records. We have to ensure that we break the overall polling record. I could not achieve this in Gujarat but I believe that you can do this."

Apr 26, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

We have not come from big families, we are all small workers. Voters are fighting the battle of 2019. I feel that yesterday we won the Kashi Lok Sabha seat: PM Modi

Apr 26, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Union minister Sushma Swaraj, after the meeting with NDA allies in Varanasi, said, "People of Varanasi are blessed that they will be voting for the Prime Minister of the country. All NDA leaders have come together to support PM Modi." While Rajnath Singh said NDA will get 3/4th majority in the country.

Apr 26, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

People across the country are joining us with their aspirations and expectations. People voted for this government, we formed the government and we have run this government with responsibility, says PM Modi.

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will campaign across districts in three states — Bihar, Maharashtra and Odisha. Gandhi will begin his rallies from Bihar’s Samastipur district, then take it forward to Odisha’s Balasore. In Maharashtra, Gandhi will address a public gathering in Ahmednagar.

While PM Modi will campaign in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, BJP national president Amit Shah will cover Rajasthan. Shah will address a public rally in Jalore Lok Sabha constituency in support of party candidate Devji Patel. Shah will also attend a roadshow in Jodhpur for BJP candidate and Union minister Gajendra Singh, who is also the sitting MP from that constituency.

In Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Unnao and Barabanki constituencies on the same day.

Campaigning for BJP candidate Giriraj Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address a public meeting in Begusarai constituency where he is likely to attack former JNU Student Union president Kanhaiya Kumar. Singh has been pitted against Kumar, the CPI(M) candidate.
