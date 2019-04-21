Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in Gujarat, Rajasthan; Adityanath to Campaign in UP

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a slew of political rallies in the states of Gujarat and Rajasthan today. Starting the campaign trail from his home turf, Modi will first hold a rally in Gujarat’s Patan district after which he will be headed to the neighbouring state of Rajasthan. Here, he will campaign in Chittorgarh and then head to Barmer for another rally in the evening.
Two days before Gujarat votes on April 23, BJP chief and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate Amit Shah will embark on a roadshow at noon in Sanand area of his constituency on the last day of campaign. He is also expected to meet leaders from the assembly constituencies of Ghatlodia and Vejalpur.
Apr 21, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
In an early morning tweet, BSP supremo Mayawati took a dig at Prime Minister Narenda Modi, accusing him of betraying the trust of the people of Uttar Pradesh who voted him to power in 2014. "Narendra Modi is hopping around the state and saying that the people of UP made him the PM. This may be true, but it didn't stop him from betraying the trust of 22 crore people in the state. If the people of UP can make Modi PM then they can also strip him from the post -- which seems to be the case this time," she says.
श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी यूपी में घूम-घूम कर कह रहे हैं कि यूपी ने उन्हें देश का पीएम बनाया है, जो सही है लेकिन उन्होंने यूपी की 22 करोड़ जनता के साथ वादाखिलाफी व विश्वासघात क्यों किया? यूपी अगर उन्हें पीएम बना सकता है तो उन्हें उस पद से हटा भी सकता है जिसकी पूरी तैयारी दिखाई पड़ती है।
Even as the suspense over the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance in Delhi continues, the grand old party is likely to announce the name of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital today.
Sinha claimed PM Modi is known for making false promises and said he continued to do so for 2022, 2024, 2029 even though he is not going to be PM at that time.
Apr 21, 2019 8:47 am (IST)
Ahead of his election rallies in Gujarat and Rajasthan today, Modi in a tweet took a dig at the Congress and its presence in the Western region, especially in Rajasthan, where the grand old party triumphed the recent assembly election. "In Rajasthan, there is a sense of betrayal and despondency after Congress came to power. People will reject Congress," Modi says.
Heading westwards today. Will join rallies in Patan (Gujarat), Chittorgarh and Barmer (Rajasthan).
Gujarat and Rajasthan have seen the pioneering work of BJP.
In Rajasthan, there is a sense of betrayal and despondency after Congress came to power. People will reject Congress.
Yogi Adityanath Back on Campaign Trail | Back from the ban in full swing, an action-packed day awaits Uttar Pradesh chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be holding four election rallies in the state today. Starting from Rampur early morning at 11:30, the CM will then head to Lakhimpur Kheri, where he is scheduled to address a rally at 1 pm. He will then be in Hardoi for another rally and finally travel to Kanpur, where he will be campaigning at 4 in the evening.
Apr 21, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
Amit Shah to Hold Roadshow in Gujarat's Sanand | Two days before Gujarat votes on April 23, BJP chief and Gandhinagar Lok Sabha candidate Amit Shah will embark on a roadshow at noon in Sanand area of his constituency on the last day of campaign. He is also expected to meet leaders from the Assembly constituencies of Ghatlodia and Vejalpur before the roadshow.
Apr 21, 2019 8:33 am (IST)
Modi to Start Campigning from Gujarat Today | However, Modi will begin campaigning today from his home turf Gujarat, where he will address an election rally in Patan district at 10:30 am. Gujarat goes to polls in the third phase of election, that is, in two days from today.
Apr 21, 2019 8:30 am (IST)
PM Modi to Hold Rallies in Chittorgarh, Barmer | As the country goes to poll in the remaining five phases of the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues his campaign trail across the country with election rallies in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh and Barmer districts today. Modi will address the public meetings in support of BJP nominees at 2 pm in Chittorgarh and 3.15 pm in Barmer, BJP state tour programme convener Omkar Singh Lakhawat said.
Back from the ban in full swing, an action-packed day awaits Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be holding four election rallies in the state today. Starting from Rampur, the CM will head to Lakhimpur Kheri, where he is scheduled to address a rally. He will then be in Hardoi for another rally and finally travel to Kanpur, where he will be campaigning in the evening.
Even as the suspense over the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance in Delhi continues, the grand old party is likely to announce the name of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital today.
The announcement was made by Delhi party chief Sheila Dikshit while inaugurating a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday.