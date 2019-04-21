Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi in Gujarat, Rajasthan; Adityanath to Campaign in UP

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: PTI)



Back from the ban in full swing, an action-packed day awaits Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who will be holding four election rallies in the state today. Starting from Rampur, the CM will head to Lakhimpur Kheri, where he is scheduled to address a rally. He will then be in Hardoi for another rally and finally travel to Kanpur, where he will be campaigning in the evening.



Even as the suspense over the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance in Delhi continues, the grand old party is likely to announce the name of candidates for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital today.



The announcement was made by Delhi party chief Sheila Dikshit while inaugurating a control room at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office for the Lok Sabha election campaign on Saturday.

