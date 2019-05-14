SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Campaign Trail in Final Push Ahead of Phase 7

News18.com | May 14, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: With campaigning in full swing for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, all political parties are giving a final push to their poll rallies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address rallies in Ballia, Buxar, Sasaram and Chandigarh today, while BJP president Amit Shah will begin his road show from Shahid Minar, Dharmatala, in West Bengal.

Shah’s rally was scheduled for Monday in Jadavpur, which goes to polls on May 19 in the last phase, but permission for it was denied at the last minute by the state administration, the BJP claimed on Monday.
May 14, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

A day after BJP national president Amit Shah was allegedly denied permission to land his chopper in Jadavpur, he will hold a road show in Kolkata today evening. Starting from Shahid Minar in Dharmatala, the rally will move towards Swami Vivekananda's Residence in Manicktala.

May 14, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

Click Here to Read | After Amit Shah, Permission for Yogi Adityanath's Kolkata Meeting Cancelled

The withdrawal of permission for Adityanath's meeting follows similar action against BJP president Amit Shah's scheduled rally at Jadavpur Monday in the city.

May 14, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

SC to Hear BJP Activist Priyanka Sharma's Plea | The Supreme Court will hear an appeal by BJP youth wing leader Priyanka Sharma, who was arrested for allegedly sharing a morphed picture of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, around 11 am. Sharma, against whom a complaint was filed at Dasnagar Police station, has been sent to two weeks' judicial custody. She is seeking bail. Her arrest was followed by protests from the BJP and other social media users.

May 14, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address public meetings in three districts of Madhya Pradesh. He will be visiting Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa today. His sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who joined politics this year, will be campaigning in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and Bathinda, Pathankot and Gurdaspur in Punjab. Targeting Priyanka, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal had on Monday questioned the former's intention behind her visit to Punjab. Badal had tweeted asking if Priyanka was trying to help her brother or she really cared for the issues of the poor farmers in the state.

May 14, 2019 9:21 am (IST)
 

Modi Rallies in UP, Bihar, Chandigarh Today: As the final phase of the Lok Sabha elections draws closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Chandigarh today. He is scheduled to hold rallies in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, Buxar and Sasaram in Bihar and Chandigarh. The prime minister had on Monday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi for Sam Pitroda's comment on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Addressing a rally in Bathinda, he said Rahul Gandhi should be "ashamed" of himself rather than "pretending" as if he is scolding Congress leader Sam Pitroda for the comments.

Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi on Campaign Trail in Final Push Ahead of Phase 7
File photos of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address three public meetings in Neemuch, Ujjain and Khandwa. His sister, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is expected to address meetings in Shimla, Bhatinda and Gurudaspur.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will today hear the plea of Priyanka Sharma, a BJP activist who was arrested on Friday in West Bengal for allegedly sharing a morphed photo of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on social media.

The bench posted the plea for hearing on Tuesday after the senior lawyer submitted that there has been a complete strike in West Bengal and it has forced the woman to challenge her arrest in the apex court. The senior lawyer said the woman activist is in judicial custody following her arrest by the police.

Sharma, against whom a complaint was filed at Dasnagar Police station, has been sent to two weeks' judicial custody. She is seeking bail. Her arrest was followed by protests from the BJP and other social media users.
