Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to Battle It Out in Gujarat; Akhilesh to File Nomination

Event Highlights People of Oppn Being Harassed: Kanimozhi

Akhilesh Yadav to File Nomination

PM, Rahul Will Address Rally in Gujarat



While Modi will address a rally in Amreli, Gandhi — who was on a two-day visit to Kerala — will be addressing public rallies at Junagadh and Kachchh after public meetings in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies in Karnataka and Kerala.

Read More Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will battle it out on the former’s home turf Gujarat today as 95 seats across 11 states and a Union Territory vote in Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections.While Modi will address a rally in Amreli, Gandhi — who was on a two-day visit to Kerala — will be addressing public rallies at Junagadh and Kachchh after public meetings in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies in Karnataka and Kerala. Apr 18, 2019 9:43 am (IST) On IT raids, TTV Dhinakaran said, “They are distributing money and the police are protecting the ruling party. Police made all this mess to protect the government and everyone knows about it. Election Commission is acting on the behest of the government. People of Tamil Nadu knows whom to vote and they also know EC very well. People are against this government and they know that this government uses the money for votes. Apr 18, 2019 9:33 am (IST) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address three public meetings at Samsi, Kaliachak and Pakuahat in West Bengal today. Union minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to address poll rallies in Shyampur, DSA Ground and Malda in West Bengal. Apr 18, 2019 9:22 am (IST) Addressing people on the second phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise. I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote!” Dear Citizens of India,



Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise.



I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote! — Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2019 Apr 18, 2019 9:17 am (IST) "People in the opposition have been harassed, raids targeted at opposition candidates. BJP has completely taken over AIADMK. Stalin has been working very hard and has been able to fill in space well. Since Jayalalithaa’s death, AIADMK has been under BJP’s control. Apr 18, 2019 9:09 am (IST) Union minister Rajnath Singh will also address a public meeting in Shyampur, DSA Ground and Malda in West Bengal. Apr 18, 2019 9:04 am (IST) SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will be filing his nomination from Azamgarh constituency, which is at present held by his father and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav while releasing the list of candidates for 40 Lok Sabha seats. Apr 18, 2019 8:58 am (IST) Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar and another actor-turned-politician Hema Malini are among the candidates whose fate will be decided in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Thursday. Polling will be held in Nagina (SC), Amroha, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, Hathras (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Agra (SC). Apr 18, 2019 8:57 am (IST) The second phase polling for 97 seats across 11 states and Union territory of Puducherry begins on today. Voting was also underway in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Prominent faces in the fray in the Lok Sabha contest are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan; former prime minister HD Deve Gowda; DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi; Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar; National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini. Apr 18, 2019 8:52 am (IST) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally at Amreli, Gujarat today. Later, he will be heading to Karnataka to addresses couple of rallies in Karnataka’s Bagalkot and Chikodi and another one in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh and later in the day will head to PM’s home state Gujarat’s Junagadh and Kachchh.

File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.



Union minister Rajnath Singh will hold public meetings in West Bengal, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination from Azamgarh.



Voting for Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections began today with 95 seats across 11 states and one in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The elections are being held in the shadow of multiple Income Tax raids, with the department saying a cash-for-votes scam was being run in Tamil Nadu. Elections in 38 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats of the state are being held, though polling in the Vellore seat has been cancelled following huge cash haul by Income Tax officials. Elections are also being held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

