Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi to Battle It Out in Gujarat; Akhilesh to File Nomination

On IT raids, TTV Dhinakaran said, “They are distributing money and the police are protecting the ruling party. Police made all this mess to protect the government and everyone knows about it. Election Commission is acting on the behest of the government. People of Tamil Nadu knows whom to vote and they also know EC very well. People are against this government and they know that this government uses the money for votes.
Event Highlights
While Modi will address a rally in Amreli, Gandhi — who was on a two-day visit to Kerala — will be addressing public rallies at Junagadh and Kachchh after public meetings in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun. PM Modi is also scheduled to address rallies in Karnataka and Kerala.
Addressing people on the second phase of polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Dear Citizens of India, Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha polls start today. I am sure all those whose seats are polling today will strengthen our democracy by exercising their franchise. I hope more youngsters head to the polling booths and vote!”
Uttar Pradesh Congress president Raj Babbar and another actor-turned-politician Hema Malini are among the candidates whose fate will be decided in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections in the state on Thursday. Polling will be held in Nagina (SC), Amroha, Bulandshahr (SC), Aligarh, Hathras (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Mathura and Agra (SC).
The second phase polling for 97 seats across 11 states and Union territory of Puducherry begins on today. Voting was also underway in 35 Assembly constituencies in Odisha and in 18 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu. Prominent faces in the fray in the Lok Sabha contest are Union ministers Jitendra Singh, Jual Oram, Sadananda Gowda and Pon Radhakrishnan; former prime minister HD Deve Gowda; DMK's Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja and Kanimozhi; Congress leaders Verappa Moily and Raj Babbar; National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and BJP's Hema Malini.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a rally at Amreli, Gujarat today. Later, he will be heading to Karnataka to addresses couple of rallies in Karnataka’s Bagalkot and Chikodi and another one in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram. While Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh and later in the day will head to PM’s home state Gujarat’s Junagadh and Kachchh.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.
Union minister Rajnath Singh will hold public meetings in West Bengal, while Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will file his nomination from Azamgarh.
Voting for Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections began today with 95 seats across 11 states and one in the Union Territory of Puducherry. The elections are being held in the shadow of multiple Income Tax raids, with the department saying a cash-for-votes scam was being run in Tamil Nadu. Elections in 38 Lok Sabha and 18 assembly seats of the state are being held, though polling in the Vellore seat has been cancelled following huge cash haul by Income Tax officials. Elections are also being held in 35 assembly constituencies in Odisha.
