Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, SP-BSP Alliance Set For Face-Off Near Ayodhya Today

The Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are holding their joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, 70 km from the temple town.



It is not clear if the location of the rally has been chosen deliberately or if it was a random choice, because the opposition does not want the mandir-masjid (temple-mosque) issue to dominate political discourse.



Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders are expected to accompany the Prime Minister during the rally.



BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18, “Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Modi had addressed a rally along the Basti and Ayodhya border, but then too, he didn’t visit the spot where Ram Lalla was born. This time, also, he would not pay a visit to the Ram Lalla, as wherever the PM goes, members of national and international media accompany him. And if a PM goes to a place where Lord Ram is living in a tent, it won’t present a good picture in front of the international media. He will definitely pay a visit once a grand Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya.”



The PM’s rally aims to address voters of Ambedkarnagar, which goes to poll in the sixth phase on May 12, and Faizabad that will vote in the fifth phase on May 6. Ayodhya falls under Faizabad constituency. The rally is also likely to set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the other UP seats that will see voting on May 6.