Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, SP-BSP Alliance Set For Face-Off Near Ayodhya Today

News18.com | May 1, 2019, 10:08 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati will today face off in near Ayodhya, the ground zero of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute. This is the first time since coming to power in 2014 that PM Modi would visit the area. Though the rally spot is located close to the area between Ayodhya and Ambedkarnagar, Modi has no plans to visit the disputed site of 'Ram Janmabhoomi'.

PM Modi's rally is scheduled at 11 am in Maya Bazaar area, which is just 25 km from the disputed site. But for the national election, Maya Bazaar falls under the neighbouring Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary seat and not the Faizabad seat.
May 1, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

The Election Commission on Tuesday served notice to the Samajwadi Party’s Varanasi candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav and directed him to procure a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Border Security Force (BSF). The EC asked Yadav to file his response by 11 am on May 1. Yadav, a former BSF constable, was dismissed from service in 2017 after he released a video on the allegedly poor quality of food served to soldiers. As the candidate representing the SP-BSP opposition alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Yadav is locked in a high-stakes battle with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha constituency.

May 1, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Once Part of Illegal Liquor-making Business, These Women in Bihar Now Owe Allegiance to Nitish Kumar

Bihar's female labour participation rate is the worst in the country. According to a 2011 report, just 19.1 per cent women participate in the workforce as compared to a national average of 25.5 per cent.

May 1, 2019 9:29 am (IST)

The Election Commission on Tuesday gave clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the alleged case of violation of poll code  in Wardha. The Congress had filed a complaint after he said Rahul Gandhi was fighting elections from Wayanad because minorities are in a majority there.

May 1, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

Meanwhile, SP leader Azam Khan has once again been banned from campaigning by the Election Commission over his provocative remarks against poll authorities in Uttar Pradesh and making communal statements. 

May 1, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati will be holding a joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki and Ayodhya districts and 70 km from the temple town. It may be a virtual face-off here as PM Modi as also scheduled to hold a rally in Ayidhya. 

May 1, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address rallies and hold roadshows in AMethi and Rae Bareilly today. 

May 1, 2019 9:24 am (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be addressing rallies in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh today. After addressing rallies in Sitapur and Barabanki of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi will head to Madhya Pradesh's Piparia. 

May 1, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will campaign in  Ambedkarnagar constituency today. He will be addressing a rally near the makeshift Ram Lalla temple in Maya Bazar on the outskirts of the town. The area is among the 14 UP constituencies headed to polls on May 6. 

May 1, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

The  campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls is on in full swing, with top leaders of the major politcal parties addressing rallies at several places.  

Election 2019 LIVE: PM Modi, SP-BSP Alliance Set For Face-Off Near Ayodhya Today
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI Photo)

The Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are holding their joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, 70 km from the temple town.

It is not clear if the location of the rally has been chosen deliberately or if it was a random choice, because the opposition does not want the mandir-masjid (temple-mosque) issue to dominate political discourse.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders are expected to accompany the Prime Minister during the rally.

BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18, “Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Modi had addressed a rally along the Basti and Ayodhya border, but then too, he didn’t visit the spot where Ram Lalla was born. This time, also, he would not pay a visit to the Ram Lalla, as wherever the PM goes, members of national and international media accompany him. And if a PM goes to a place where Lord Ram is living in a tent, it won’t present a good picture in front of the international media. He will definitely pay a visit once a grand Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya.”

The PM’s rally aims to address voters of Ambedkarnagar, which goes to poll in the sixth phase on May 12, and Faizabad that will vote in the fifth phase on May 6. Ayodhya falls under Faizabad constituency. The rally is also likely to set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the other UP seats that will see voting on May 6.
