Election 2019 LIVE: PM's Varanasi Roadshow Exceeded EC-Permitted Expenditure, Alleges AAP

Rejecting BJP's claim that the Congress has put its entire effort to ensure victory on the Jodhpur seat, from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav is contesting, the party said all 25 constituencies are equally important for it and its leaders are campaigning across the state to win maximum number of seats.
A case was registered against Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for repeatedly asking the crowd to chant "chowkidar chor hai" (the security guard is a thief) during a rally in Samastipur. The case, filed in a court in Bihar, also names RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who was present on the occasion.
Campaigning for the fourth and final phase of elections for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including the Mumbai region, ended Saturday. During the canvassing, which mainly remained centred around issues like nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo the rural as well as cosmopolitan voters by highlighting infrastructural and developmental work done under his rule.
Mamata Banerjee: Neither Hindus, nor Muslims participate in riots. Some BJP leaders like Narendra Modi organise riots for political reasons. They are distributing swords and maces for Ram Navami rallies. Don't we celebrate Basanti Puja in Bengal? Have you ever seen armed rallies with maces and swords? Is this Bengali culture?
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday accused the Election Commission (EC) of "failing" the people of the country, alleging that it was partisan and reluctant to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poll code violations. Addressing a press conference here, he also said that as much as Rs 10 crore is spent on every rally of the prime minister.
In Arunachal Pradesh, re-polling at 17 polling stations are underway. Re-polling is being done under high security for a free and fair election. EC had ordered for fresh voting in 18 polling stations in two districts, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey, on April 22. Voting in Gimba polling station under Tali Assembly Constituency is not taking place today, as the polling team couldn’t reach the place due to connectivity issue. Arunachal Pradesh went to simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on April 11 last. from Rakso polling station, Palin assembly constituency in Kra Daadi district.)
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attacks PM Modi over his comments on Article 370.
Mehbooba Mufti: Agar PM ko lagta hai ki Kashmir khasare mein hai toh phir woh iss khasare ko chhor dein.Agar unko lagta hai ki 370 ke binah par humare rishte ki buniyaad hai...Kashmir ko chhor dein,ab woh kasie chorna chahte hain...kyun khasara mol lena chahte hain itne saalon se pic.twitter.com/4DI6Q2aK6O— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019
AAP leader Atishi demands disqualification of BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir.
Two voter lists.— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 27, 2019
Two Assembly Constituencies.
One common name: Gautam Gambhir
One conclusion: @GautamGambhir’s imminent disqualification from the Lok Sabha election pic.twitter.com/GUYuYbJU7r
Seven retired officers of the Armed Forces Join BJP | Seven retired officers of the armed forces, including two former deputy chiefs of Army staff, joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Welcoming them into the party, Sitharaman said the presence of such senior ex-servicemen who have served the nation benefits the BJP. "They can guide on policies on nation security and nation building," she told reporters here. Lt Gen JBS Yadav and Lt Gen S K Patyal, ex deputy chiefs of the army staff, joined the party. "Ex soldiers, too, want to serve the country. We may have retired but we are not tired," Yadav told reporters here. He said the country is in "safe and able hands" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former director general of military intelligence Lt Gen R N Singh, former director general of army's information services and IT Lt Gen Sunit Kumar, and Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, who has served as the signal officer-in-chief at the Army headquarters also joined the party.
BJP president Amit Shah Saturday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of sheltering culprits in chit fund and mining scams and asserted all those involved in these scandals will be jailed in 90 days if the party comes to power in the state. Addressing a rally in this mineral-rich belt under Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shah alleged that BJD MAs, MPs and officers were involved in both chit fund and mining scams, but the culprits went scot-free. "Chit fund looteras and mining mafia were not put behind the bars as Naveen Patnaik protected them," the BJP chief alleged and asserted the culprits would land in jail within 90 days if his party forms government in Odisha after elections.
Priyanka: PM Modi is giving interviews these days, to film stars. He can be seen sitting on the banks of Ganga but have you ever seen him with any common man? I went to Varanasi. I saw no development there.
CLICK TO READ | Case Against BJP's New Face Gautam Gambhir for Holding Rally Without Permission
The commission said Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP, did not seek permission for his April 25 rally in Delhi's Jangpura, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct.
Sunny Deol holds his first roadshow after joining BJP, campaigns for BJP LS candidate from Barmer, Kailash Choudhary. Manvendra Singh is the Congress candidate for the Barmer LS constituency.
Barmer: Sunny Deol holds his first roadshow after joining BJP, campaigns for BJP LS candidate from Barmer, Kailash Choudhary. Manvendra Singh is the Congress candidate for the Barmer LS constituency. #Rajasthan #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/mqIooCybgI— ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019
I want to assure the country that the people who have looted the country this chowkidar will recover every penny from them, PM Modi at a rally in Sitapur. Congress is saying that they will reduce the presence of armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress wants to repeal sedition law too. Can people with such mentality remove terrorism and naxalism, asked Modi.
Congress's eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she had not seen any development in his constituency Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi was rumoured to be fighting from the seat against Modi but the Congress fielded Ajay Rai instead.
Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters in Rae Bareli that if the government pitched demonetisation as a fight against black money, why did industrialists not join queues of people outside banks. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing three rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Kannauj in the morning, the PM will head to Hardoi and later to Sitapur.
On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).
