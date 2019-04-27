SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election 2019 LIVE: PM's Varanasi Roadshow Exceeded EC-Permitted Expenditure, Alleges AAP

News18.com | April 27, 2019, 5:19 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party Sanjay Singh on Saturday lodged a complaint with Varanasi's Additional District Magistrate against PM Narendra Modi, claiming that the road show in the city on April 25 had exceeded the expenditure permitted by the Election commission. The party AAP alleged that over Rs 1.27 crore was spent on the event.

A case was registered against Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday for repeatedly asking the crowd to chant "chowkidar chor hai" (the security guard is a thief) during a rally in Samastipur. The case, filed in a court in Bihar, also names RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav who was present on the occasion.
Read More
Apr 27, 2019 5:19 pm (IST)

Rejecting BJP's claim that the Congress has put its entire effort to ensure victory on the Jodhpur seat, from where Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's son Vaibhav is contesting, the party said all 25 constituencies are equally important for it and its leaders are campaigning across the state to win maximum number of seats.

Apr 27, 2019 5:17 pm (IST)

Govinda: Youth should understand the nature of politics the country needs. 

Apr 27, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in Amethi: PM Modi has humiliated senior leaders like Advani ji and Sushma ji.

Apr 27, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)

Campaigning for the fourth and final phase of elections for 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, including the Mumbai region, ended Saturday. During the canvassing, which mainly remained centred around issues like nationalism and agricultural distress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tried to woo the rural as well as cosmopolitan voters by highlighting infrastructural and developmental work done under his rule.

Apr 27, 2019 5:11 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav held a roadshow in Kannauj on Saturday. Polling in Kannauj will be held in the fourth phase of general elections on April 29.

Apr 27, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)

Mamata Banerjee: Neither Hindus, nor Muslims participate in riots. Some BJP leaders like Narendra Modi organise riots for political reasons. They are distributing swords and maces for Ram Navami rallies. Don't we celebrate Basanti Puja in Bengal? Have you ever seen armed rallies with maces and swords? Is this Bengali culture?

Apr 27, 2019 4:59 pm (IST)

BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav in J&K: We are confident of winning more than three parliamentary seats in Jammu & Kashmir in Lok Sabha elections. BJP has become the main stream party of the Kashmir Valley, today. We will work for peace and development in the region.

Apr 27, 2019 4:42 pm (IST)

 Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Saturday accused the Election Commission (EC) of "failing" the people of the country, alleging that it was partisan and reluctant to take action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for poll code violations. Addressing a press conference here, he also said that as much as Rs 10 crore is spent on every rally of the prime minister.

Apr 27, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)

In Arunachal Pradesh, re-polling at 17 polling stations are underway. Re-polling is being done under high security for a free and fair election. EC had ordered for fresh voting in 18 polling stations in two districts, Kra Daadi and Kurung Kumey, on April 22. Voting in Gimba polling station under Tali Assembly Constituency is not taking place today, as the polling team couldn’t reach the place due to connectivity issue. Arunachal Pradesh went to simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha polls on April 11 last. from Rakso polling station, Palin assembly constituency in Kra Daadi district.)

Apr 27, 2019 4:35 pm (IST)

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti attacks PM Modi over his comments on Article 370. 

Apr 27, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)

A Patna Court summons Congress President Rahul Gandhi to appear before it on May 20, in connection with defamation suit against him by Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Sushil Modi.

Apr 27, 2019 4:33 pm (IST)

AAP MP Sanjay Singh lodges complaint with Varanasi's ADM against Narendra Modi. His complaint is Modi's nomination road show crossed the expenditure permitted by the Election commission. AAP alleges 1 crore 27 lakhs spent on the road show.

Apr 27, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)

Devendra Fadnavis: Modi Tsunami will sweep India. BJP will form government again. Fadnavis was campaigning for party's Mumbai North Central candidate Poonam Mahajan; Priya Dutt is the Congress MP candidate from North Central Mumbai.

Apr 27, 2019 4:30 pm (IST)

BJP fields Arjun Singh's son Pawan as candidate for the Bhatpara Assembly seat in West Bengal. Arjun Singh is contesting from Barrackpore. 

Apr 27, 2019 4:29 pm (IST)

AAP leader Atishi demands disqualification of BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir.

Apr 27, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)

Seven retired officers of the Armed Forces Join BJP  | Seven retired officers of the armed forces, including two former deputy chiefs of Army staff, joined the BJP on Saturday in the presence of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Welcoming them into the party, Sitharaman said the presence of such senior ex-servicemen who have served the nation benefits the BJP.  "They can guide on policies on nation security and nation building," she told reporters here. Lt Gen JBS Yadav and Lt Gen S K Patyal, ex deputy chiefs of the army staff, joined the party. "Ex soldiers, too, want to serve the country. We may have retired but we are not tired," Yadav told reporters here. He said the country is in "safe and able hands" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Former director general of military intelligence Lt Gen R N Singh, former director general of army's information services and IT Lt Gen Sunit Kumar, and Lt Gen Nitin Kohli, who has served as the signal officer-in-chief at the Army headquarters also joined the party.

Apr 27, 2019 4:23 pm (IST)

Case registered against Congress President Rahul Gandhi for repeatedly asking the crowd to chant 'chowkidar chor hai' in a rally in Samastipur where RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was also present . Case registered in Ara Civil Court by an advocate against both the leaders.

Apr 27, 2019 4:21 pm (IST)

BJP president Amit Shah Saturday accused Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik of sheltering culprits in chit fund and mining scams and asserted all those involved in these scandals will be jailed in 90 days if the party comes to power in the state. Addressing a rally in this mineral-rich belt under Jajpur Lok Sabha constituency, Shah alleged that BJD MAs, MPs and officers were involved in both chit fund and mining scams, but the culprits went scot-free. "Chit fund looteras and mining mafia were not put behind the bars as Naveen Patnaik protected them," the BJP chief alleged and asserted the culprits would land in jail within 90 days if his party forms government in Odisha after elections.

Apr 27, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

Priyanaka Gandhi Vadra in Barabanki:Jab satta hasil hoti hai ek insaan ko, uss satta ke moh mein usse ek bahut badi galatfemi ho jati hai, woh sochne lagta hai woh satta uski hai, bhool jata hai ki satta dene wala kaun hai, PM aur sarkar bhul chuki hai ki satta dene wale aap hain

Apr 27, 2019 4:15 pm (IST)

Amit Shah in Odisha: Narendra Modi works 18 hours a day and hasn't taken leave in last 20 years. But Rahul Gandhi goes on leave every two months.

Apr 27, 2019 4:14 pm (IST)

All those involved in chit fund and mining scams in Odisha will be put behind bars by BJP in 90 days of coming to power: Amit Shah at Odisha rally.

Apr 27, 2019 4:13 pm (IST)

Actor Govinda campaigns for Congress in Rajasthan's Ajmer. On being asked about Sunny Deol joining politics, Govinda refused to comment. He said, "Deol is senior to me. I don't wish to comment."

Apr 27, 2019 4:11 pm (IST)

Priyanka: Why is PM scared of opposition ? Why is PM scared of critisism? Because he is a weak PM . This government is weak.

Apr 27, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)

Priyanka: NYAY will empower you all. The money will be directly transferred to your accounts. Kissan sammann yojna is actually a "Kissan Apmaan Yojna’.

Apr 27, 2019 4:06 pm (IST)

West Bengal: Re-polling to be held at polling stations number 19 at Dhologachh SSK, 37-Patagora Balika Vidhyalay in Islampur assembly segment and polling station no. 191-Loha Gachhi Aadi Basipada in Goalpokhar assembly segment in Raiganj parliamentary constituency, on 29th April.

Apr 27, 2019 4:04 pm (IST)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor summoned by Rouse Avenue court for appearance on 7th June. This is in connection to the 'Bitchoo' remark which Tharoor had made against PM Modi.

Apr 27, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)

Priyanka: PM Modi is giving interviews these days, to film stars. He can be seen sitting on the banks of Ganga but have you ever seen him with any common man? I went to Varanasi. I saw no development there.Priyanka: PM Modi is giving interviews these days, to film stars. He can be seen sitting on the banks of Ganga but have you ever seen him with any common man? I went to Varanasi. I saw no development there.

Apr 27, 2019 3:59 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Case Against BJP's New Face Gautam Gambhir for Holding Rally Without Permission

The commission said Gambhir, who recently joined the BJP, did not seek permission for his April 25 rally in Delhi's Jangpura, thus violating the Model Code of Conduct.

Apr 27, 2019 3:45 pm (IST)

Sunny Deol holds his first roadshow after joining BJP, campaigns for BJP LS candidate from Barmer, Kailash Choudhary. Manvendra Singh is the Congress candidate for the Barmer LS constituency.

Apr 27, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)

I want to assure the country that the people who have looted the country this chowkidar will recover every penny from them, PM Modi at a rally in Sitapur. Congress is saying that they will reduce the presence of armed forces in Jammu and Kashmir. Congress wants to repeal sedition law too. Can people with such mentality remove terrorism and naxalism, asked Modi.

Load More
Election 2019 LIVE: PM's Varanasi Roadshow Exceeded EC-Permitted Expenditure, Alleges AAP

Congress's eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying she had not seen any development in his constituency Varanasi. Priyanka Gandhi was rumoured to be fighting from the seat against Modi but the Congress fielded Ajay Rai instead.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi asked voters in Rae Bareli that if the government pitched demonetisation as a fight against black money, why did industrialists not join queues of people outside banks. Gandhi addressed a rally in Bihar yesterday where alliance partner and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav endorsed him as the next prime minister of the country. "The Congress president does what he says and the country needs a prime minister like him," Tejashwi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing three rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Starting from Kannauj in the morning, the PM will head to Hardoi and later to Sitapur.

On Friday, PM Modi in Mumbai slammed the opposition and said the Congress would not win more than 50 seats, while the BJP would bag 280 seats. He asked the people at the rally not to waste its votes on the grand old party. He was in Mumbai at a joint rally of the BJP-Shiv Sena and Republican Party of India (RPI).
  • 26 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    BIZ vs PAN
    157/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Belize beat Panama by 9 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    MI vs CSK
    155/4
    20.0 overs
    		 109/10
    17.4 overs
    Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 46 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    CRC vs MEX
    133/7
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Mexico beat Costa Rica by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    CRC vs PAN
    112/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Panama beat Costa Rica by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    MEX vs BIZ
    108/9
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Belize beat Mexico by 4 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram