Election 2019 LIVE: Poll Battle Enters UP as Amit Shah, Rahul to Lock Horns in Amethi Today

Read More Lok Sabha Election 2019: On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, both BJP president Amit Shah and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will hold roadshows in Amethi today. Making a final pitch to voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address three rallies in Pratapgarh, Basti and Valmiki Nagar.While Congress general secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi will do a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and Sultanpur districts in support of brother Rahul Gandhi, Shah will hold the mega roadshow to seek votes for party candidate Smriti Irani. May 4, 2019 9:56 am (IST) Unfortunate to Stoop So Low for Power: Hazare on Cong-AAP Alliance | On Congress-AAP alliance, Anna Hazare said, “We protested against corrupt Congress and Arvind Kejriwal is tying up with the same party. It is unfortunate to stoop so low for power and money.” May 4, 2019 9:56 am (IST) Would Have Been Better if Cong-AAP Alliance Happened: Harsh Vardhan | The alliance talks between the Congress and the AAP may have failed, but for Union minister Harsh Vardhan, the tie-up would have been better for the BJP not just in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, but for next year's Delhi Assembly election too. "For us, it is not a question of whether the alliance has taken place or not. Personally, I feel if they had allied with each other and if we defeated them with that understanding, it would have been better for the BJP, because then we would have taken care of the next election also," the Chandni Chowk candidate of the BJP. May 4, 2019 9:48 am (IST) Oppn Will Come Together at Right Time: Sam Pitroda | On contradictions in Opposition, Sam Pitroda said, “No, I don’t think there anything to worry, they will all come together at the right time, I can assure you. All are clear on the common goal, they all want democracy, they all want inclusion, they all want peace.” May 4, 2019 9:46 am (IST) Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief: Based on our assessment we believe we are winning, we are winning because at the ground level reality is very different from what the media is portraying. People at the bottom have figured this out that the Modi-led government did not deliver. On Rahul Gandhi's citizenship issue, he said, "He has been a member of parliament for 15 years, you sat with him in the parliament. You worked with him in parliament. Why did you wake up today with lies? Do you think people are stupid? Don’t underestimate the intelligence of Indian people." May 4, 2019 9:43 am (IST) Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah will hold roadshows in Amethi today. Shah will be addressing Amethi to seek vote for the party candidate, Smriti Irani, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also hold a roadshow in support of her brother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address three rallies in Pratapgarh, Basti and Valmiki Nagar. May 4, 2019 9:38 am (IST) In Letter to 'Amethi Family', Rahul Talks of Country's Two Ideologies | Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to his ‘Amethi family’, has urged the people to vote him back as their MP on May 6, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, promising to push schemes for the region that were stalled by the BJP. In the letter addressed to “Mera Amethi parivaar (my Amethi family)”, Gandhi wrote: “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started. On 6 May, vote in large numbers to bring back this member of the family”. Accusing the BJP of setting up a “factory of lies”, Gandhi wrote that Amethi’s strength was its “honesty, integrity and simplicity”.

On Friday, Rahul wrote an emotional letter to the people of Amethi, asking them to vote for him. The Congress president also promised development of the region as soon as Congress regains power at the Centre. “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started," Gandhi had promised in his letter.



The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.



Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for writing an open letter to his "Amethi family", Irani on Friday said that the Congress chief's gesture shows his negligence towards the constituency.​