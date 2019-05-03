Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Bats for Rahul Gandhi, Blames Smriti Irani for Blocking Projects in Amethi

Two days back, a major enemy of India, terrorist leader Masood Azhar was designated a global terrorist. This terrorist leader, sitting in Pakistan, was giving India injuries after injuries. Several brave mothers of Rajasthan lost their brave sons while they attacked such terrorists but now this terrorist is finding it difficult to enjoy in Pakistan. Surgical strike, air strike and now this major international strike on intentions of Pakistan, terrorists and terrorist leaders: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Meanwhile, Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in the state today. Her visit will culminate with a roadshow in Rae Bareli, the pocket borough of the Gandhi family.
PM Narendra Modi: I took the latest update from officers. I held a review meeting yesterday. More than Rs 1000 crore was released to the concerned government yesterday in advance. The NDRF, Indian Coast Guard, Army, Navy, Air Force are working with the administration. I assure the affected people that nation and Centre are with them.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called a meeting of senior officers of the Parliament over preparedness for the 17th Lok Sabha elections.
Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan called a meeting of senior officers of the Parliament over preparedness for the 17th Lok Sabha.
Addressing a rally Yogi Adityanath said, “People should ask Congress, they ruled the country for more than 50 years but what have they given to the country besides corruption, terrorism and unemployment. Have you ever seen Rahul Gandhi visiting or helping the poor people? Whenever elections near you can see whole Gandhi family here in Rae Bareli.”
Talking about the Cyclone Fani, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing a rally in Hindaun, Rajasthan said, “Some parts of India is facing heavy cyclone and our government is in regular contact with Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh government. We have released relief money of Rs 1000 crore in advance to the affected areas. Our government is with all the state government, people and families.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Rajasthan.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi told CNN News18, “I am not in the business of supposing, I am in the business of delivering. Most ridiculous is to say that I am in politics because he (Rahul Gandhi) failed. Smriti Irani has blocked scheme in Amethi while my brother has spent more time here. Not for me to say whether SP-BSP alliance can happen. He (Rahul) has never been reluctant to be Prime Minister. I made personal decision to be out of politics and doesn’t mean I am reluctant.
Priyanka Gandhi: Poor people, farmers and youngsters are upset today with the current government. The BJP has done nothing for teachers. Today, the BJP is only making false promises and are just busy with advertising for the elections. You should go and read every party manifesto be it SP-BSP, BJP and Congress and then decide which party you think you should vote for.
Tweeting a video of BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur, Robert Vadra urged people to vote sensibly. "I pray for the future of this great nation. The future of our next generation is in our hands. Use your vote sensibly. Let’s move forward not backward," he tweeted.
Call Themselves Chowkidar, But Don't Guard Farmers: Priyanka | Addressing a rally in Rae Bareli, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, “To love the people of the country is true nationalism. The government is suppressing the voice of the people. Democracy is the greatest power of the public. Farmers of the country visited the Prime Minister till Delhi but then PM Modi did not even meet farmers. They call themselves chowkidaar but does anyone of them guard the land of our poor farmers?”
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Raebareli: Aaj UP mein kisan ki kya sthisti hai? Apne aap ko desh ke chowkidar kehne wale, inhone kisaano ko khet mein baitha diya hai chowkidari karne. Bas wade pe wada, jhooth par jhooth bola ja raha hai, bas prachaar ho raha hai aur sachaai alag hai. pic.twitter.com/h2uJb5vFqV— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 3, 2019
Sonakshi Sinha to Hold Roadshow for Mother Poonam Sinha | Sonakshi Sinha will campaign for her mother and Samajwadi candidate from Lucknow Poonam Sinha today. Poonam Sinha is pitted against Union minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh. Sonakshi Sinha along with father Shatrughan Sinha will hold a roadshow in Lucknow.
BSP chief Mayawati said in a tweet that the fact checker data of The Washington Post newspaper revealed that the US president, Donald Trump, had lied or made false claims more than 10,000 times in 800 days. She also asked for an opinion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
BSP chief Mayawati said in a tweet that the fact checker data of The Washington Post newspaper revealed that the US president, Donald Trump, had lied or made false claims more than 10,000 times in 800 days. She also asked for an opinion on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In a rally in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "I have the real blood of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu ji used to visit every village in the state. Today, the netas are tired after doing two-four rallies in a day. Lalu Prasad is the only real neta of Bihar. I spoke to everybody including Tejashwi ji to save the legacy of Lalu ji's struggle but nothing happened. Bihar has no other leader and I am the blood of Lalu Yadav. He is our idol as well as our guru. I am the second Lalu Yadav in Bihar," he said."
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled election rallies scheduled for today and tomorrow. She tweeted, "Have cancelled my rallies for the next 48 hours because of what could be an impending disaster #CyclonicStormFANI We are monitoring the situation 24x7 and doing all it takes. I appeal to all people to cooperate. Be alert, take care and stay safe for the next two days.”
Have cancelled my rallies for the next 48 hours because of what could be an impending disaster #CyclonicStormFANI We are monitoring the situation 24x7 and doing all it takes. I appeal to all people to cooperate. Be alert, take care and stay safe for the next two days— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 3, 2019
Neither Modi nor Rahul Would Become PM: Prakash Ambedkar | Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday claimed neither Narendra Modi nor Rahul Gandhi will become the next prime minister and someone from the "Third Front" may occupy the coveted post after the elections. Ambedkar, the convener of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), said former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda could be a "dark horse" for the post. The VBA, a political front floated by Ambedkar and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, contested all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, where voting ended last month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Rajasthan today. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will visit Madhya Pradesh, is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Rajasthan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Rajasthan on May 3, 2019.
EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath, Seeks Reponse in 24 Hours | The Election Commission on Thursday once again served a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The poll body pointed out that while addressing a rally in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on April 19, Adityanath had said "would you hand over the reins of the country to terrorists, to those who call themselves children of Babur (Babur ki aulad)...to those who oppose Bajrangbali". While giving him 24 hours to reply to the notice, the poll panel cited a provision under the Model Code of Conduct which states that no activity should be carried out which may aggravate existing difference or create mutual hatred between communities.
Raj Kumar Chabbewal, the Congress candidate from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, said, “The Modi-led government has failed. They can't find candidates even for 3 seats in Punjab. They've fielded Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. BJP can bring Sunny Deol or Sunny Leone, but no one will be able to stand before this 'aandhi'.”
Raj Kumar Chabbewal, Congress candidate from Hoshiarpur, Punjab: Modi govt has failed. They can't find candidates even for 3 seats in Punjab. They've fielded Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. BJP can bring Sunny Deol or Sunny Leone, but no one will be able to stand before this 'aandhi'.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where he is scheduled to address rallies. He will be addressing the public meeting in Rewa district at 11.45 am followed by a poll rally at Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh and will also hold a roadshow in Rae Bareli.
I Would Die Than Benefit BJP, Says Priyanka | AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who has been facing flak from Uttar Pradesh's opposition allies- Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party- for saying on Wednesday that her party is fielding weak candidates on certain seats to cut into BJP votes, has responded by saying that she would rather die than benefit the saffron party in this election. "I have been very clear in what I said. Congress is fighting the elections on its own, this battle is for the soul of the country," she said.
The Election Commission on Thursday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over their poll rally remarks, while it once again served a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The EC said that PM Modi did not violate the model code of conduct during his election speech in Rajasthan's border town of Barmer where he invoked the armed forces and said that India's nuclear button was not kept to be used for Diwali. This is the third clean chit by the EC to the prime minister in connection with poll-related speeches.
