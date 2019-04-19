Election 2019 LIVE: Don't Need Lessons on Patriotism from PM Modi, Says Kumaraswamy

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Live: In a historic rally, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will campaign for once arch-rival and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav in Mainpuri where Akhilesh Yadav will also be present. This time, Mulayam Singh Yadav is contesting from Mainpuri constituency instead of Azamgarh in the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the traders’ community in New Delhi. PM Modi will address a thanksgiving convention at Talkatora stadium organised by traders supporting the BJP to express "gratitude" for various measures promised in the party manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls.
Sadhvi Pragya Thakur came down heavily on the late ATS chief, who was awarded the Ashok Chakra for his bravery in facing the Mumbai terror attack, and alleged that she was tortured and abused by him in ways that were "unbearable".
Apr 19, 2019 12:09 pm (IST)
Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy takes a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says he doesn't need a lesson on patriotism from him.
Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy: PM Modi says I’m not patriotic. I don’t need to learn patriotism from Modi. When Deve Gowda was PM there wasn’t a single blast in Kashmir. That’s our heritage. So don’t brand me, you have no right pic.twitter.com/XKPHtXYE5D
The stage in UP's Mainpuri is set for a historic joint rally of BSP chief Mayawati and SP patriach Mulayam Singh Yadav, who will be sharing stage after 25 years. It took more than 25 years for both the parties to join hands once again to stop the BJP juggernaut in the 2019 Lok Sabha election. Twenty-five years ago, the then party chiefs Mulayam and Kanshi Ram had contested the state assembly elections together and formed the government.
Apr 19, 2019 11:26 am (IST)
Priyanka Chaturvedi Resigns from Congress | Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi resigned from party on Thursday night, a day after expressing publicly expressing her resentment. Upset with her party, she went public with her grievances with a tweet lambasting the Congress for reinstating UP party workers who she says misbehaved with her. On Friday, the upset Congress leader also removed the 'AICC Spokesperson' from her Twitter profile and is reported to have exited the Congress media WhatsApp group.
The BJP has been training guns at the Congress for questioning Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya's candidature from Bhopal, accusing the party of defaming the Hindu society.
Apr 19, 2019 9:19 am (IST)
Digvijaya Singh to File Nomination from Bhopal | Congress leader Digvijaya Singh is likely to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls today, as a candidate of the party from Bhopal. The BJP has fielded Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur against him.
Apr 19, 2019 9:08 am (IST)
BJP national president Amit Shah will also rally in Gujarat, covering two districts — Chhota Udaipur and Valsad
Apr 19, 2019 9:07 am (IST)
Rahul Gandhi on Campaign Trail | With the second phase of the Lok Sabha election concluded on Thursday, the BJP and Opposition leaders are on the campaign trail in preparation for the remaining five phases. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to campaign in Gujarat and Karnataka today with an election rally in Tapi district of Gujarat and Karnataka's Raichur and Chikodi districts.
Apr 19, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
Reports of Gandhi's remarks at two media interactions are being examined by the poll panel, Deputy Election Commissioner Chandra Bhushan Kumar told reporters during a briefing on the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls, which was completed on Thursday. He also said a report has been sought from district poll authorities on Modi's remarks on the Sabarimala shrine in a rally in Theni in Tamil Nadu.
Apr 19, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
Meanwhile, the Election Commission has said it has sought a report on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks on the Sabarimala shrine and is examining another report on Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's 'chowkidar chor hai' jibe against the PM.
Apr 19, 2019 8:40 am (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi to Hold Roadshow in Kanpur | Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a road show in Kanpur today. The eastern Uttar Pradesh in-charge will arrive in Kanpur around 3 p.m. and then hold a 5 km road show in the city for the party's candidate Srilrakash Jaiswal, who was Union minister in the UPA government. After kicking off the road show from Clock Tower to Bada Chauraha, she will also address a small public gathering at the Phool Bagh Chauraha.
Apr 19, 2019 8:38 am (IST)
Apr 19, 2019 8:36 am (IST)
Once arch-rivals, Mulayam and Mayawati to share stage at Mainpuri rally today | At loggerheads for decades, SP founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and BSP chief Mayawati are scheduled to share the dais at a joint rally of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in the Samajwadi Party citadel of Mainpuri today. The rally today will nothing short of a historic moment as Mulayam Singh Yadav and Mayawati have been bitter rivals since 1995 when SP cadres allegedly attacked the state guest house where the BSP chief had been camping with her supporters.
File photo of Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. (Twitter)
In Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a massive roadshow in Kanpur from Ghanta Ghar to Phool Bagh Chauraha. The roadshow will cover multiple places in the city where a large number of Congress supporters are expected to turn up.
On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Gujarat and Karnataka. Gandhi will rally in Tapi district in Gujarat, while in Karnataka, he is set to speak in Raichur and Chikodi districts. Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah will also rally in Gujarat covering two districts — Chhota Udaipur and Valsad
Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will file his nomination papers from Bhopal. In Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for Shiv Sena-BJP candidate in Nalasopara, Palghar.