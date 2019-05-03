Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi in UP, Rahul vs PM Modi in Rajasthan

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Congress’ eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in the state today. Her visit will culminate with a roadshow in Rae Bareli, the pocket borough of the Gandhi family.
In a rally in Bihar’s Jehanabad, Tej Pratap Yadav said, "I have the real blood of Lalu Prasad Yadav. Lalu ji used to visit every village in the state. Today, the netas are tired after doing two-four rallies in a day. Lalu Prasad is the only real neta of Bihar. I spoke to everybody including Tejashwi ji to save the legacy of Lalu ji's struggle but nothing happened. Bihar has no other leader and I am his son."
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled election rallies scheduled for today and tomorrow. She tweeted, "Have cancelled my rallies for the next 48 hours because of what could be an impending disaster #CyclonicStormFANI We are monitoring the situation 24x7 and doing all it takes. I appeal to all people to cooperate. Be alert, take care and stay safe for the next two days.”
Neither Modi nor Rahul Would Become PM: Prakash Ambedkar | Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday claimed neither Narendra Modi nor Rahul Gandhi will become the next prime minister and someone from the "Third Front" may occupy the coveted post after the elections. Ambedkar, the convener of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), said former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda could be a "dark horse" for the post. The VBA, a political front floated by Ambedkar and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, contested all the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, where voting ended last month.
The AICC general secretary has accused the BJP of manipulating the video.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in Rajasthan today. While Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who will visit Madhya Pradesh, is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Rajasthan.
EC Issues Notice to Yogi Adityanath, Seeks Reponse in 24 Hours | The Election Commission on Thursday once again served a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The poll body pointed out that while addressing a rally in Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh on April 19, Adityanath had said "would you hand over the reins of the country to terrorists, to those who call themselves children of Babur (Babur ki aulad)...to those who oppose Bajrangbali". While giving him 24 hours to reply to the notice, the poll panel cited a provision under the Model Code of Conduct which states that no activity should be carried out which may aggravate existing difference or create mutual hatred between communities.
Raj Kumar Chabbewal, the Congress candidate from Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, said, “The Modi-led government has failed. They can't find candidates even for 3 seats in Punjab. They've fielded Sunny Deol in Gurdaspur. BJP can bring Sunny Deol or Sunny Leone, but no one will be able to stand before this 'aandhi'.”
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan where he is scheduled to address rallies. He will be addressing the public meeting in Rewa district at 11.45 am followed by a poll rally at Rajasthan’s Bharatpur. While Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will campaign in Uttar Pradesh and will also hold a roadshow in Rae Bareli.
I Would Die Than Benefit BJP, Says Priyanka | AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi, who has been facing flak from Uttar Pradesh's opposition allies- Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party- for saying on Wednesday that her party is fielding weak candidates on certain seats to cut into BJP votes, has responded by saying that she would rather die than benefit the saffron party in this election. "I have been very clear in what I said. Congress is fighting the elections on its own, this battle is for the soul of the country," she said.
The Election Commission on Thursday gave a clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi over their poll rally remarks, while it once again served a notice to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The EC said that PM Modi did not violate the model code of conduct during his election speech in Rajasthan's border town of Barmer where he invoked the armed forces and said that India's nuclear button was not kept to be used for Diwali. This is the third clean chit by the EC to the prime minister in connection with poll-related speeches.
