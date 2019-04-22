SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Will Priyanka Take on Modi from Varanasi? Decision in a Day or Two

News18.com | April 22, 2019, 6:07 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Addressing a rally in Maharashtra on Sunday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minister Pankaja Munde said that "a bomb should have been attached to Rahul Gandhi" as an answer to people who seek evidence of India's strike in Pakistan. "We did surgical strike after cowardly attack on our soldiers. Some people ask what was surgical strike and what's the evidence? I say we should've attached a bomb to Rahul Gandhi, and should have sent him to another country. Then they would have understood," she said.

Congress in-charge for east UP, Priyanka Gandhi, attacked the BJP government for "not just betraying Amethi but the entire nation". "PM Modi has not visited a single village in Varanasi. Let them beg for votes, Amethi and Raebareli will never bow down in front of anyone," she said.
Apr 22, 2019 5:56 pm (IST)

Yashwant Sinha to Campaign For TMC | Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has roped in former Finance Minister and a BJP leader Yashwant Sinha for its poll campaign. 

Apr 22, 2019 5:39 pm (IST)
br /> Better If Priyanka Gandhi Does Not Act, Says Smriti Irani | Meanwhile the BJP candidate from Amethi Smriti Irani responds to Priyanka Gandhi earlier jibe. "I have remained an actress so it's better if Priyanka Gandhi doesn't indulge in acting. As far as it goes for the poor citizens who don't even have shoes to wear if they (Priyanka Gandhi) has some shame she should go and see for herself what the reality is."

Apr 22, 2019 5:33 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister also contends that issues of national security should be discussed during the Lok Sabha elections. "If they get into the house and kill you, how will the country be protected. Shouldn't this be talked about in the elections?"

Apr 22, 2019 5:24 pm (IST)

"The Congress and their Mahamalivati gang ​​say that (PM) Modi should not talk about nationalism, national security and terrorism," PM Modi says. Calling the opposition parties the 'saboot' gang he says "They are demanding we prove the bravery of our sons. But will you rely on your saboot or trust the person who asks for proof?" 

Apr 22, 2019 5:22 pm (IST)

My Govt Addressed Corruption, Congress Didn't, Says PM Modi | PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Udaipur city. Modi says that it was under his government that those who were engaging in rampant corruption were punished. Taking a hit at the previous government led by the Congress party he said that the loans were given to the party's billionaire friends during their regime. 

Apr 22, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Days After EC Rap Over 'Modi ki Sena' Comment, Army Again Finds Mention in Yogi's Speech

Adityanath claimed that during Congress rule China entered Indian territory at will and play with the country's security. But under Modi's leadership, soldiers forced China to move back after a two-month stand-off in Doklam, he said.

Apr 22, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had been reprimanded by Election Commission for referring to the Indian Army as 'Modiji ki Sena' called on it (army) to depict a strong India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Apr 22, 2019 5:04 pm (IST)

Re-polling to Take in Palin, Nyapin, Tali and Koloriang  | Place in The Election Commission has decided to nullify the ballots cast on April 11 in four Lok Sabha constituencies and one Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh. Re-polling  in the Palin, Nyapin, Tali and Koloriang will take place on April 27. Assembly polls will be held again in Palin. 

Apr 22, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav upped the ante against Prime Minister Modi today. Tejashwi alleged that visitors were barred from meeting his father, party supremo Lalu Prasad in Ranchi jail at the instructions of the Prime Minister. The PM was there in Araria when the notice barring people from meeting Lalu Prasad was issued last Saturday", he said.

Apr 22, 2019 4:56 pm (IST)

The AICC general secretary further said, "PM Modi has not visited a single village in Varanasi. Let them beg for votes, Amethi and Raebareli will never bow down in front of anyone."

Apr 22, 2019 4:40 pm (IST)

Irani Insulted the People of Amethi, Says Priyanka Gandhi | After addressing a public meeting in Amethi's Ghorha, Priyanka Gandhi takes a potshot at BJP's candidate from the constituency.  "Smriti Irani came here and distributed shoes; she wants to insult Rahul Gandhi. But that was an insult to the people of  Amethi. People in Amethi have never begged for anything. You should not beg, they who want your votes should beg in front of you," she says.

Apr 22, 2019 4:35 pm (IST)

Odisha's Biju Janata Dal has written to the poll panel once again targetting BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan. In the letter, Naveen Patnaik's party said it was unfair that the police had arrested its MLA - Pradeep Maharathy over a scuffle with the EC officers but had let Pradhan go "scot free" eventhough he had "obstructed a flying squad". 

Apr 22, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

It seems like everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan is trying to get people to go out and vote. Just a day ahead of Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, Khan in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment released the song "Karo Matdan (Exercise Your Franchise)". 

Apr 22, 2019 4:18 pm (IST)

Cong Names Candidates For Allahabad, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar | Congress releases a fresh list of candidate names for three Uttar Pradesh constituencies. The grand-old party has decided to field Yogesh Shukla from Allahabad, Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj and Bhal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar. 

Apr 22, 2019 4:00 pm (IST)

Ahead of the third phase of polling, Election Commission transferred seven police officers in West Bengal, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer  of Bishnupur. The poll panel issued a notification, three in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, two in Burdwan district, one in Bankura district of North 24 Parganas district. 

Apr 22, 2019 3:42 pm (IST)

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and AAP's Pankaj Gupta file nominations from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi

Apr 22, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) candidate from Pipili assembly constituency, Pradeep Maharathy, was arrested by the police in connection with an attack on election flying squad at his residential premises yesterday.

Apr 22, 2019 3:23 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate with him for 15 minutes on corruption.

Apr 22, 2019 3:21 pm (IST)

Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out at PM Modi | Hitting out at PM Modi's "nuclear bombs not kept for Diwali" comment, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted saying, "If India hasn’t kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it’s obvious Pakistan’s not kept theirs for Eid either. Don’t know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this."

Apr 22, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Election Commission Transfers Seven Police Officers in West Bengal Day Before Polls

So far, the Commission has transferred nearly 12 police officers, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and appointed Dr Rajesh Kumar in his place.

Apr 22, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

BJP leader Pankaja Munde sparked a row saying that a bomb "should have been tied around rahul Gandhi sent to some other country." While addressing a rally in Jalna yesterday Pankaja said, "After the cowardly attack on our jawans, first time in the history of India, a surgical strike was conducted and these people ask why do you do surgical strike? Who did this? Show us proof? A bomb should have been tied around rahul Gandhi and he should have been sent to some other country."

Apr 22, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)

BJP candidate Manoj Tiwari files nomination from North East Delhi. 

Apr 22, 2019 2:27 pm (IST)

In Nandurbur, Maharashtra, PM Modi assure the voters that as long as he is there, "no one can touch reservations given to the backward classes."

Apr 22, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)

BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency

Apr 22, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Rahul Gandhi Says Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe to SC in Heat of the Moment, Expresses Regret

A day before the Supreme Court is to hear this matter, his affidavit also sought to point out how PM Modi and the BJP have used the court orders in the Rafale case to gain political mileage.

Apr 22, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)

On Rahul Gandhi's affidavit apologising for attributing "Chowkidar Chor hai" comment to the Supreme Court, Defence Nirmala Sitharaman said, "He has learnt no lesson. Credibility of Rahul Gandhi is lost as he is repeatedly been speaking lies."

Apr 22, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)

In West Bengal's Birbhum district, BJP national president Amit Shah said that the Modi government "refuses to talk to terrorists" and the country that sponsors it. Then, attacking Mamata Banerjee, he said, "If Didi wants to romance with 'Terroristan', she can, but this is Modi's government where India will respond with bullets from this side when Pakistan fires from that side." 

Apr 22, 2019 2:02 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Modi Uses Sri Lanka Blasts to Attack Congress, Says Situation Was Same in India Before 2014

Attacking the Congress and the NCP for what he said was a weak response to the Pakistan-sponsored attacks, Modi said that the party only used to shed fake tears.

Apr 22, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

Sambit Patra, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, does 'Sashtang Pranam' at the end of election campaign, at the Lord Jagannath temple. 

Apr 22, 2019 1:56 pm (IST)

Actor Akshay Kumar ended all speculation around him joining politics. 

