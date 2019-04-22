Election 2019 LIVE: Will Priyanka Take on Modi from Varanasi? Decision in a Day or Two

Event Highlights
- TMC Ropes in Yashwant Sinha For Poll Campaign
- Smriti Irani Responds to Priyanka Gandhi
- PM Modi Addresses Rally in Udaipur
- Army Finds Another Mention in Yogi's Speech
- Re-polling in 4 Arunachal Pradesh Constituencies
- Priyanka Gandhi's Attack on Smriti Irani
- BJD 2nd Letter to EC About Dharmendra Pradhan
- Congress Releases List For 3 UP Constituencies
- EC Transfers 7 Police Officers in WB
- Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out at PM Modi
Congress in-charge for east UP, Priyanka Gandhi, attacked the BJP government for "not just betraying Amethi but the entire nation". "PM Modi has not visited a single village in Varanasi. Let them beg for votes, Amethi and Raebareli will never bow down in front of anyone," she said.
"The Congress and their Mahamalivati gang say that (PM) Modi should not talk about nationalism, national security and terrorism," PM Modi says. Calling the opposition parties the 'saboot' gang he says "They are demanding we prove the bravery of our sons. But will you rely on your saboot or trust the person who asks for proof?"
My Govt Addressed Corruption, Congress Didn't, Says PM Modi | PM Narendra Modi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Udaipur city. Modi says that it was under his government that those who were engaging in rampant corruption were punished. Taking a hit at the previous government led by the Congress party he said that the loans were given to the party's billionaire friends during their regime.
Days After EC Rap Over 'Modi ki Sena' Comment, Army Again Finds Mention in Yogi's Speech
Adityanath claimed that during Congress rule China entered Indian territory at will and play with the country's security. But under Modi's leadership, soldiers forced China to move back after a two-month stand-off in Doklam, he said.
Re-polling to Take in Palin, Nyapin, Tali and Koloriang | Place in The Election Commission has decided to nullify the ballots cast on April 11 in four Lok Sabha constituencies and one Assembly constituency in Arunachal Pradesh. Re-polling in the Palin, Nyapin, Tali and Koloriang will take place on April 27. Assembly polls will be held again in Palin.
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav upped the ante against Prime Minister Modi today. Tejashwi alleged that visitors were barred from meeting his father, party supremo Lalu Prasad in Ranchi jail at the instructions of the Prime Minister. The PM was there in Araria when the notice barring people from meeting Lalu Prasad was issued last Saturday", he said.
Irani Insulted the People of Amethi, Says Priyanka Gandhi | After addressing a public meeting in Amethi's Ghorha, Priyanka Gandhi takes a potshot at BJP's candidate from the constituency. "Smriti Irani came here and distributed shoes; she wants to insult Rahul Gandhi. But that was an insult to the people of Amethi. People in Amethi have never begged for anything. You should not beg, they who want your votes should beg in front of you," she says.
Odisha's Biju Janata Dal has written to the poll panel once again targetting BJP's Dharmendra Pradhan. In the letter, Naveen Patnaik's party said it was unfair that the police had arrested its MLA - Pradeep Maharathy over a scuffle with the EC officers but had let Pradhan go "scot free" eventhough he had "obstructed a flying squad".
It seems like everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan is trying to get people to go out and vote. Just a day ahead of Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha polls, Khan in collaboration with Red Chillies Entertainment released the song "Karo Matdan (Exercise Your Franchise)".
Cong Names Candidates For Allahabad, Domariyaganj, Sant Kabir Nagar | Congress releases a fresh list of candidate names for three Uttar Pradesh constituencies. The grand-old party has decided to field Yogesh Shukla from Allahabad, Chandresh Upadhyay from Domariyaganj and Bhal Chand Yadav from Sant Kabir Nagar.
Ahead of the third phase of polling, Election Commission transferred seven police officers in West Bengal, including the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Bishnupur. The poll panel issued a notification, three in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, two in Burdwan district, one in Bankura district of North 24 Parganas district.
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and AAP's Pankaj Gupta file nominations from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and AAP's Pankaj Gupta file nominations from Chandni Chowk constituency in Delhi
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate with him for 15 minutes on corruption.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: I would like to challenge Narendra Modi to debate with me on corruption for 15 minutes. Dudh ka dudh, pani ka pani ho jayenga. I am telling you, Narendra Modi Ji won't be able to show his face before the nation.
Mehbooba Mufti Hits Out at PM Modi | Hitting out at PM Modi's "nuclear bombs not kept for Diwali" comment, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti tweeted saying, "If India hasn’t kept nuclear bomb for Diwali, it’s obvious Pakistan’s not kept theirs for Eid either. Don’t know why PM Modi must stoop so low & reduce political discourse to this."
Election Commission Transfers Seven Police Officers in West Bengal Day Before Polls
So far, the Commission has transferred nearly 12 police officers, including Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and appointed Dr Rajesh Kumar in his place.
BJP leader Pankaja Munde sparked a row saying that a bomb "should have been tied around rahul Gandhi sent to some other country." While addressing a rally in Jalna yesterday Pankaja said, "After the cowardly attack on our jawans, first time in the history of India, a surgical strike was conducted and these people ask why do you do surgical strike? Who did this? Show us proof? A bomb should have been tied around rahul Gandhi and he should have been sent to some other country."
BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency
BJP candidate Pragya Singh Thakur files nomination from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.
Rahul Gandhi Says Attributed 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe to SC in Heat of the Moment, Expresses Regret
A day before the Supreme Court is to hear this matter, his affidavit also sought to point out how PM Modi and the BJP have used the court orders in the Rafale case to gain political mileage.
In West Bengal's Birbhum district, BJP national president Amit Shah said that the Modi government "refuses to talk to terrorists" and the country that sponsors it. Then, attacking Mamata Banerjee, he said, "If Didi wants to romance with 'Terroristan', she can, but this is Modi's government where India will respond with bullets from this side when Pakistan fires from that side."
Modi Uses Sri Lanka Blasts to Attack Congress, Says Situation Was Same in India Before 2014
Attacking the Congress and the NCP for what he said was a weak response to the Pakistan-sponsored attacks, Modi said that the party only used to shed fake tears.
Sambit Patra, BJP's Lok Sabha candidate from Puri, does 'Sashtang Pranam' at the end of election campaign, at the Lord Jagannath temple.
Odisha: BJP LS candidate from Puri, Sambit Patra does 'Sashtang Pranam' at the end of election campaign, at the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.
Actor Akshay Kumar ended all speculation around him joining politics.
Grateful for all the interest shown in my previous tweet but just clarifying in light of some wild speculation, I am not contesting elections.— Akshay Kumar
Countering PM Modi's 'diwali nuclear button' comment, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said Pakistan has not kept their nuclear weapons for Eid. "Every other day they (Pakistan) talk about nuclear button. But that doesn't mean they have reserved it for Eid," she said. Addressing an election rally in Rajasthan's Barmer town on Sunday, PM Modi had said the strategic experts earlier used to warn that Pakistan had the nuclear button. "What do we have then? Have we kept our nuclear bomb for Diwali," he asked, while affirming that India had the capability to launch nuclear attacks from land, air and sea.
Putting to rest speculation that he may be disqualified from the poll process, the Election Commission has deemed valid Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Amethi.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an election rally referred to the Sri Lanka bomb blasts to say the situation in India was similar before the BJP came to power in 2014. Modi, who was in Maharashtra, said India’s enemies were sure that he would hunt them out and take action against them. Modi will now move to Rajasthan for rallies in Jodhpur and Udaipur.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a rally in Rae Bareli, while Rahul Gandhi will address voters in Barabanki, Raebareli and Sultanpur districts.
Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah at a press conference in Kolkata attacked the Mamata Banerjee government, saying voters must not live in fear and weed out the TMC. He will be covering four districts in today’s campaign — Uluberia in Howrah, Rampurhat, Krishnanagar in Nadia and Burdwan.
Moreover, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will conduct simultaneous rallies in Bengal alongside Shah. Adityanath will first address the public at North 24 Parganas’ Bangaon city and then take his rallies forward to Baharampur, Burdwan Purba and Hooghly.
-
