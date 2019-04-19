Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka's Roadshow in Kanpur; Rahul and Amit Shah to Battle it Out in Gujarat

File photo of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Image: PTI)



In Uttar Pradesh, Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a massive roadshow in Kanpur from Ghanta Ghar to Phool Bagh Chauraha. The roadshow will cover multiple places in the city where a large number of Congress supporters are expected to turn up.



On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to campaign in Gujarat and Karnataka. Gandhi will rally in Tapi district in Gujarat, while in Karnataka, he is set to speak in Raichur and Chikodi districts. Bharatiya Janata Party national president Amit Shah will also rally in Gujarat covering two districts — Chhota Udaipur and Valsad



Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh will file his nomination papers from Bhopal. In Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign for Shiv Sena-BJP candidate in Nalasopara, Palghar.