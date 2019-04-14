Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Heads to Assam; Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Oppn Meet Over EVMs

Apr 14, 2019 8:39 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's proposed meeting at Siliguri has been cancelled after the Congress leadership was denied permission for his chopper to land at the police ground there. Senior Congress leader and the party's Darjeeling Lok Sabha candidate Shankar Malakar said he had sought permission for Gandhi's chopper to land at the police ground on April 14 but it was denied by the police. "We had to cancel the rally as we didn't get the permission," Malakar said. Siliguri Police Commissioner B L Meena confirmed that the Congress had sought permission for landing a helicopter at police ground which was denied. "We had denied permission for that specific ground. There are some rules due to which it was not allowed. But they didn't come up with any alternative venue," Meena said.