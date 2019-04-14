SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Priyanka Heads to Assam; Chandrababu Naidu to Lead Oppn Meet Over EVMs

News18.com | April 14, 2019, 10:10 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: The Congress has decided to pitch its eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra beyond the politically crucial state and she will campaign in Assam’s Silchar today. Gandhi will also head to Kerala’s Wayanad, from where her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi recently filed his nomination, on April 20. The grand old party, in its list released for UP on Saturday night, kept up the suspense over the Priyanka Gandhi vs Prime Minister Narendra Modi battle in Varanasi.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will address a joint opposition press conference in New Delhi today, with representatives of several political parties expected to join in. The leaders are meeting to discuss the issues of transparency in elections and EVMs.
Apr 14, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Union Min Oram Asks Dilip Ray to Re-join BJP | The political equation in Odisha's tribal-dominated Sundergarh district is changing fast after Union minister Jual Oram Saturday urged former Rourkela MLA Dilip Ray to re-join BJP ahead of the second phase of polling in the state on April 18. "The issues raised by Dilip Babu has been solved as the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) has assured him that the work of the second bridge across Brahmani river and conversion of the Ispat General Hospital (IGH) into a super speciality hospital is being expedited," Oram said.

Apr 14, 2019 10:08 am (IST)

The Congress-in-charge of Assam, Harish Rawat, on Saturday claimed that the people of Assam will not vote for the BJP in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, as the saffron party is committed to bringing the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. The general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) was optimistic that the Congress had put up a good show in the five constituencies where polling was held during the first phase of the elections on April 11. Confident that the Congress will win all the five seats, he said, "According to ground reports the people in Assam voted against the BJP as they want to punish the party for bringing the anti-constitutional bill."

Apr 14, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday dubbed Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "big fascist leader" running the country as per his whims, and urged people to not "waste" their votes on the Congress and the CPI(M). She reiterated that her party, the Trinamool Congress, will play an important role in ousting Modi, and forming the new government. Banerjee hit out at the BJP for taking out armed Ram Navami rallies at various parts of the state and accused the saffron party of trying to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Bengal.

Apr 14, 2019 10:01 am (IST)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram took a swipe at PM Modi and said that he goes around the country but does not speak about the real issues. He tweeted, "Will he please speak on his real achievements: Demonetisation, Destruction of MSMEs, Loss of 4.7 crore jobs and Insecurity among women, Dalits, minorities, tribals, writers, artists, NGOs etc. Why is the PM get shriller and shriller every day? Is it because of fear of loss of power?"

Apr 14, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narednra Modi, who is scheduled to address rallies in Kathua, Aligarh and Moradabad today, tweeted, “Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians...Will join rallies in Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir), Aligarh and Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh). As the campaign is progressing, I can see that BJP’s support is steadily rising."

Apr 14, 2019 9:15 am (IST)

Addressing Sultanpur people in his tweet, Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh said, “I want to assure the people of Sultanpur that I will not ask the religion and caste of any person who comes with a problem to me.”

Apr 14, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

Congress Names Ashok Singh as Candidate from Gwalior, Indore Still on Hold | Digvijaya Singh loyalist and three-time party nominee Ashok Singh got a ticket from Gwalior seat as the Congress released three more names for Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh. The party, which released a list of 18 candidates on Saturday, continued to hold back the name of the candidate from the prestigious Indore seat. Ending speculation about the candidature of former Union minister Jyotiraidtya Scindia’s wife Priyadarshini Raje from Gwalior, the party named hotelier-politician Ashok Singh who lost out on a ticket on three previous occasions.

Apr 14, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday met Election Commission officials to complain about widespread EVM malfunctioning and violence during the first phase of voting in the state on April 11. Raising questions on the poll panel's independence and impartiality, Naidu told reporters outside the EC headquarters that the level playing field — an essential attribute of democracy — "now stands disturbed".

Apr 14, 2019 9:00 am (IST)

Opposition leaders are meeting today at 11.45 am to 12.30pm at Constitution Club, Delhi to discuss save democracy, transparency in elections and EVM issues. They will address the media at 12.30 pm. The Election Commission has written to the Telugu Desam Party asking how a person with criminal antecedents could be a part of a delegation led by its chief N Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the poll panel on Saturday. The EC in its letter has said when Naidu visited, he was accompanied by Hari Prasad who repeatedly raised various technical issues regarding functioning of EVMs and claimed that he had the technical expertise in the field.

Apr 14, 2019 8:56 am (IST)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in Margao, Goa said, “They call themselves 'strong leaders and strong government', there have been many weak governments in last 70 years too but no government did what Modi ji did, he wrote to ISI & called them for investigation...can Pak get a better PM of India than this?”

Apr 14, 2019 8:55 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to attend a rally in Aligarh, Moradabad today. This would be the third visit of PM Modi in UP to address election meetings after launching the first one at Meerut on March 28 and then in Saharanpur and Bijnore on April 5. The visit of PM to UP also coincides with the 128th birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar.

Apr 14, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir today. He will be campaigning for Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh. BJP state president Ravinder Raina said that the BJP is expecting a mega rally, with over 2 lakh people of all seventeen assembly constituencies. “The rally will be held at 11 am,” Raina said. This will be Modi’s second rally in Jammu region. Earlier, he had addressed an election rally in Akhnoor on March 28 in support of sitting BJP MP and candidate from Jammu-Poonch seat, Jugal Kishore Sharma.  Voting for Udhampur seat will be held on April 18.

Apr 14, 2019 8:46 am (IST)

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to attend her first rally in Assam today. She will be participating in a meeting at Silchar in southern Assam. She will be campaigning for the party candidate and sitting MP Sushmita Dev. This will be Gandhi’s first campaign for election in the state. Silchar will go to polls in the second phase on April 18.

Apr 14, 2019 8:39 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi's proposed meeting at Siliguri has been cancelled after the Congress leadership was denied permission for his chopper to land at the police ground there. Senior Congress leader and the party's Darjeeling Lok Sabha candidate Shankar Malakar said he had sought permission for Gandhi's chopper to land at the police ground on April 14 but it was denied by the police. "We had to cancel the rally as we didn't get the permission," Malakar said. Siliguri Police Commissioner B L Meena confirmed that the Congress had sought permission for landing a helicopter at police ground which was denied. "We had denied permission for that specific ground. There are some rules due to which it was not allowed. But they didn't come up with any alternative venue," Meena said.

Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh - East in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh - East in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)

PM Modi will be in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua today and then carry forward the BJP’s campaign blitzkrieg in UP’s Aligarh and Moradabad. Taking to Twitter, Modi said, "Another day, another set of rallies and the great opportunity of interacting with my fellow Indians."




Rahul Gandhi has cancelled his rally in Siliguri today after Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee denied permission for his helicopter to land. The JD(U) will release its election manifesto today at 3pm in Patna.
