Election 2019 LIVE: Prove TMC's Mafia Links or Do 100 Sit-ups Holding Your Ears, Mamata Dares Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: The Supreme Court has dismissed a petition seeking to direct the Election Commission to debar Congress president Rahul Gandhi from contesting the Lok Sabha polls after he had “voluntarily acquired British nationality”. The plea was filed by two Delhi residents after BJP MP Subramian Swamy had alleged that a UK company’s record shows Gandhi holds British citizenship. Based on the allegation, the home ministry had also issued a notice to Gandhi asking him to clarify his “factual position”.
The court has also dismissed the petition filed by sacked BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, questioning the Election Commission's decision to reject his nomination papers from Varanasi constituency.
Read More
May 9, 2019 1:28 pm (IST)
Former IAS officer of Punjab cadre, SS Channy, joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Former IAS officer of Punjab cadre, SS Channy, joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Nitin Gadkari pic.twitter.com/XcaCXBhWDS
BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman said, “Rajiv Gandhi was the PM of this country. We all know that in an unfortunate event he became a martyr. We respect him but that does not mean we cannot talk about corruption that happened during his tenure.”
May 9, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
Addressing a press conference, Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman, "Its been since long INS Viraat information is floating around and is available in public domain. But the party that has been misusing army, navy is shedding crocodile tears today." On Ahmed Patel's tweet, she said, "I don't pay attention to such tweets."
May 9, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)
The money for NYAY will not come from the pockets of the middle class people, I want to make it clear that there will be no tax increase in order to put money in the accounts. The money will come from the pockets of the people who have looted India. If u want to talk on Rajiv Gandhi issue please go ahead and do so but also speak on Rafale deal as well: Rahul Gandhi
May 9, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)
Mamata Banerjee said, "You promised 10 crore jobs. Where are the jobs? According to a Parliament report we reduced unemployment in West Bengal by 40 per cent. I challenge Modi to a debate on India’s history. There will be no papers or teleprompters."
May 9, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)
Modi Will Have to do 100 Sit-ups Holding Ear if Proven Wrong: Mamata | Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “I challenge Modi if you can prove any of the 42 candidates of TMC is a coal mafia, I will withdraw all 42 candidates. If he fails to prove that, he will have to do a 100 sit ups before the people holding his ear. Do you accept this challenge? Do you care for your own wife that you have now come to care for others?”
May 9, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)
On PM Modi calling TMC the mafia, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Your Delhi office is ruled by BJP and TMC becomes the mafia. I have a pen drive that would expose the cow smuggling.” She said that there was a central minister involved in the cow smuggling.
May 9, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)
Narendra Modi doesn't speak on employment, farmers and black money in his rallies...He uses teleprompter and speaks on same old issues. I want to ask him what did he do for the country in the last 5 years: Rahul Gandhi
May 9, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Haryana's Sirsa.
Congress's Sonia Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Manmohan Singh all have been saying 'Garibi Hatao' and now Rahul Gandhi is also repeating the same. So what have they been doing in last so many years, Nitin Gadkari said while addressing a press conference.
May 9, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
BJP leader Nitin Gadkari said, “The Lok Sabha elections is based on our (BJP) performance. But then the opposition party diverted the same in the fear of losing the polls. Congress has stooped low in this election. There are about 56 abuse words used by the Congress against the BJP.”
New Water Ministry to be Made: PM Modi | On May 23 again Modi government will come back. A new water ministry will be made, new schemes will be launched for farmers and direct money will continue to be deposited: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
May 9, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)
Addressing a poll rally in Purulia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “I want to assure you, that the infiltrators that 'didi' and TMC have made their cadres, they will be identified. Those who trouble our daughters and the cultured Bengalis here, they will be identified.”
May 9, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)
Distraction, Fakery Modi's Last Resort: Surjewala | Addressing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala said, “Distraction and fakery is your last resort. You have made Indian Air Force jets your own Taxi! You have paid as low as Rs 744 for using IAF jets for election trips! Scared of your own sins haunting you, you are shamelessly pointing fingers on others!”
Modiji,
Distraction & Fakery is your last resort
You have made Indian Air Force jets your own Taxi!
You have paid as low as ₹744 for using IAF jets for election trips!
UP Minister Upendra Tiwari says he was threatened by BSP leader Satish Chaudhary, brother of former UP minister Ambika Chaudhary, on a phone call, that he & his family will be killed. Police say, "Case registered, investigation underway."
Ballia: UP Minister Upendra Tiwari says he was threatened by BSP leader Satish Chaudhary, brother of former UP minister Ambika Chaudhary, on a phone call, that he & his family will be killed. Police say, "Case registered, investigation underway" pic.twitter.com/wuGqAhe0wA
SC Upholds EC Move to Reject Tej Bahadur's Nomination | The Supreme Court uphold Election Commission's move to reject the nomination of sacked BSP jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. SC also expressed satisfaction with EC decision.
May 9, 2019 11:50 am (IST)
Congress leader Pawan Khera said, "Vice admiral clarified that the then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was on official visit but facts don't matter to Modi. He doesn't have anything to talk about his own achievements. Rahul Gandhi has been challenging him for last six months now to debate on Rafale deal, demonetization, unemployment but Modi does not have the courage to speak."
May 9, 2019 11:45 am (IST)
SC Junks Plea Challenging Rahul's Nationality | The Supreme Court junks the plea, questioning what prompted the petitioners to come to the court now. "Just because a paper notes his citizenship as British, does he become a British citizen?" says the court. "We dismiss the petition. There is no merit in the petition," said CJI Ranjan Gogoi. He also asked, “Who doesn't want to become the PM? Everyone among 130 crore would want to become the PM. It is a healthy aspiration.” On 1 May, the home ministry sent Rahul Gandhi a notice seeking a response to charges that he held British citizenship. The Ministry of Home Affairs sought Gandhi's response over a complaint filed by BJP's Subramanian Swamy in 2017.
May 9, 2019 11:34 am (IST)
BJP to Gift Kamal Nath Almond, Chyawanprash to Fulfill Loan Waiver Promise | Shivraj Singh Chouhan hits back at Chief Minister Kamal Nath government saying that his kin never applied for farm loan waiver. Congress had claimed 21 lakh farmers including Chouhan's brothers have availed loan waiver. Congress had gifted Chouhan almonds and Chyawanprash to sharpen his memory on Wednesday. While BJP leaders will gift almonds and Chyawanprash to CM Kamal Nath today to sharpen his memory so that he fulfills loan waiver promise made to farmers.
May 9, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
On Congress and DMK alliance, Union Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted, "From May 1991 till 2004, the Congress blamed its present ally the DMK for Rajiv Gandhi's assassination. It even withdrew support from the United Front government on this ground. 28 years later, today a desperate Congress has discovered a BJP role."
From December 1990 till May 1991, when Shri Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated, the Congress Party supported Chandra Shekhar government was in power.
AAP spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted, “Received distressing news of BJP distributing alcohol and cash in various unauthorised colonies and JJ clusters in South Delhi Parliamentary Constituency. Desperate attempts to save votes after 5 years of all Gundaraj and no work? Saddening but not surprising at all.” He also said that the party has set up surveillance team.
Anticipating the BJP's low politics, we have set up surveillance teams of top volunteers. Armed with spy cams, mobile apps & the grit to ensure free & fair elections, they're keeping a close eye on the BJP's nefarious activities. We're watching your every move, you watch the law.
Why is Congress Afraid to Talk About Rajiv Gandhi: GVL Rao | Why are Congress leaders acting as a slave to one family. Why do Ahmed Patel and other leaders have an issue with this? Rajiv Gandhi is remembered in this country for the Bofors scam. Why is Congress afraid of talking about Rajiv Gandhi. PM Modi has challenged Congress to fight elections in the name of Rajiv Gandhi, GVL Narasimha Rao said.
May 9, 2019 11:02 am (IST)
On INS Viraat, MA Naqvi said, “Whatever the truth is will come forward and it has. The people have more to see and know in the coming days when it comes to their (Congress) legacy.”
May 9, 2019 10:49 am (IST)
I am not worried about Mamata Banerjee's anger towards me because I have the support of 135 crore people of this country. However, she should be afraid of the people of West Bengal as they are angry at her about the chit fund scam and worried about the harassment that women face in the state: PM Modi
May 9, 2019 10:45 am (IST)
The Supreme Court declines to urgently list a petition by CPI(M) against Election Commission’s order of repolling across 168 booths of Tripura West parliamentary constituency. EC had ordered a re-polling on May 12, along with the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
May 9, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
When cyclone struck West Bengal Mamata Banerjee refused to talk to me. She even refused a meeting. This is a betrayal of the people's trust and this is going to be the reason for Banerjee's loss in the Lok Sabha polls: Modi
May 9, 2019 10:40 am (IST)
Look at the kind of language that people are using against me. Mamata Banerjee doesn't know that I have got used to it (abuse). They have no problem in abusing their Prime Minister, instead they are happy praising Pakistan Prime Minister, Modi said.
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally in West Bengal. (Image: Twitter)
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will campaign in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi today. Gandhi’s first stop will be Sirsa in Haryana where he will rally for Congress candidate Ashok Tanwar. After Haryana, it will be Madhya Pradesh where he will campaign in Sagar district. In Delhi, Gandhi will address a public meeting at the Ramlila Maidan.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will cover Bankura and neighbouring Purulia. Both these constituencies will go to polls on May 12 in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Later in the day, PM Modi will then cover three districts in UP — Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Prayagraj.
Congress general secretary and eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be holding rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi will campaign in Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Sultanpur. At Jaunpur, both PM Modi and Priyanka Gandhi are expected to attack each other during their respective rallies. She will also hold a roadshow in Sultanpur.
Also in court today, the Election Commission will apprise the Supreme Court about the grievances of former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav who was contesting from Varanasi on an SP ticket against PM Modi before the EC rejected his candidature.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu in Kharagpur.