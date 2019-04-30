Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Apologises For Attributing Chowkidar Chor Hai Jibe to Supreme Court

Event Highlights
The Supreme Court adjourned a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls after the Election Commission said it will hold a meeting today to address the complaints.
SC Begins Rahul's Contempt Case Hearing | Rahul Gandhi's contempt case hearing begins with the apex court aking Meenakshi Lekhi's lawyer to show how his remarks amount to contempt. The court then pulls up Rahul Gandhi and says, "you are compelling us, we are refrained from saying anything further." The bench presiding over the matter adds, "We never made the Chowkidar Chor Hai statement, you attributed it to us and now you are trying to justify it."
Rafale Hearing Begins | Attorney General seeks time to file a fresh affidavit. Centre seeks 4 weeks' time to respond to the charges sought to be levelled in view of the new documents. CJI asks reasons why the Central Govt wants to file a counter affidavit in a review petition. AG says no formal notice has been issued in the Rafale review petitions. CJI says the court will issue a formal notice of Union of India so desires.
This is 'Bakwas': Priyanka on MHA Notice to Rahul | Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi reacts to the political slugfest that has erupted over MHA's notice to Rahul Gandhi and rubbishes all claims. "Whole of India knows that Rahul is an Indian, he was born here. He grew up here, what bakwaas is this?" she says.
Sharpening his attack on the government Raj quetions the lapse in secuirty during the Pulwama terror attack of February 14. " The govt had prior information six days before the attack that there is danger in troop movement in Pulwama. Why didn't they act? What was your intelligence doing?" he says, adding, "350kg of RDX was somehow smuggled, what did the intelligence do? if your intelligence can find a condom in JNU then why not this?"
Congress leader Udit Raj hits out at BJP and accuses PM Modi of destroying every institution of the country which questions him. "I have joined Congress but I am not interested in fighting elections. While I was in BJP, I asked for a ticket on the basis of the fact that I work for Dalits. But BJP is an anti-Dalit party ruled by just two," he says in a reference to Modi and Shah.
CLICK TO READ | Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi Can't Interfere With Govt's Day-to-day Activities, Rules Madras HC
The order came on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning the L-G's powers.
Narendra Modi sounds the poll bugle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and declares that the next phase will seal the fate of Congress and confirm BJP's victory. "The vote margin of BJP's win will be decided in the next phase. The mood of the nation is clear, the opposition can try to deter the spirit of BJP but they will not succeed," he says.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reacts to the MHA order against Rahul Gandhi and accuses BJP of stoking a fake narrative in order to divert attention from core issues of unemployement and agrarian crisis.
Randeep Surjewala,Congress: The entire world knows Rahul Gandhi is Indian citizen by birth. Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress&black money, that's why he's resorting to fake narrative through his govt's notices to divert attention. pic.twitter.com/pfNM1ZMsRQ— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019
The review petitions filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan is listed for hearing before a bench headed by the Chief Justice today in the post-lunch session. Two other review petitions -- filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and advocate Vineet Dhanda -- are also listed for hearing today.
SC Hearing on Rafale Deal Today | The Supreme Court today will hear pleas seeking review of its Rafale deal verdict of December 14 last year. In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on April 10 allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.
SC to Hear Contempt Case Against Rahul Today | Rahul Gandhi will be under scanner today after being accused of contempt of court with his comments on the Rafale fighter jet deal. The 48-year-old leader on Monday filed his reply in the Supreme Court on the contempt notice issued to him following a case filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi. He reiterated his regret for suggesting that the Supreme Court had endorsed his sharpest political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The petition against Modi and Shah was filed by Silchar MP and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev. The Congress, the petition said, has filed 40 such complaints with the EC. But the EC hasn't taken any decision on any of its complaints. The petition said inaction by the EC and its reluctance to ensure a level playing field amounted to an abdication of its constitutional responsibilities
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)
The apex court will also hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s contempt case. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for Congress candidates across the state. Gandhi will first reach district Tikamgarh and then Damoh. Later in the day, he is scheduled to campaign in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in one seat in Bihar and multiple seats in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi’s first rally will be in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Ajay Nishad who had defeated Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress by more than 2 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Then, the Prime Minister will proceed to UP to rally in Bahraich and Barabanki.
