SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Apologises For Attributing Chowkidar Chor Hai Jibe to Supreme Court

News18.com | April 30, 2019, 3:16 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: The Supreme Court has pulled up Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for attributing the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark to the court and said he is compelling the bench to take action against him for contempt. "We never said it.. You attributed the comment to us and now you are trying to justify it," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.

The Supreme Court adjourned a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls after the Election Commission said it will hold a meeting today to address the complaints.
Read More
Apr 30, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi agrees to file an affidavit expressing apology for attributing the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe to the Supreme Court. 

Apr 30, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Apologises for Chowkidar Jibe | Rahul gandhi aplogises for his 'Chowkidar' jibe. "My attribution the comment to SC was wrong. I made three errors and I apalogise" Manu Singhvi says on behalf of Gandhi. 

Apr 30, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

Rahul gandhi wants more time to decide whether he will file a better affidavit. 

Apr 30, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)

SupremeCourt tells RahulGandhi: "You have contradicted yourself in the affidavit. At one place, you admit your statement but on the other, you deny saying it. If you start arguing on the basis of this affidavit, we won't give you another opportunity to file a better affidavit."

Apr 30, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Meenakshi Lekhi says, "He claims to be a literate person. But in his affidavit he says, I didn't read or analyse the order when I made this comment. Three hours later, he says it again at a different rally. What kind of regret is he talking about?"

Apr 30, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)

SC Begins Rahul's Contempt Case Hearing | Rahul Gandhi's contempt case hearing begins with the apex court aking Meenakshi Lekhi's lawyer to show how his remarks amount to contempt. The court then pulls up Rahul Gandhi and says, "you are compelling us, we are refrained from saying anything further." The bench presiding over the matter adds, "We never made the Chowkidar Chor Hai statement, you attributed it to us and now you are trying to justify it."

Apr 30, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

SC Fixes Monday for Next Rafale Deal Hearing | Supreme Court fixes Monday for next hearing in Rafale. Govt to file its new affidavit by Saturday. Govt has been asked to also file its reply to an application, seeking initiation of contempt against the Central Govt.

Apr 30, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)

Rafale Hearing Begins | Attorney General seeks time to file a fresh affidavit. Centre seeks 4 weeks' time to respond to the charges sought to be levelled in view of the new documents. CJI asks reasons why the Central Govt wants to file a counter affidavit in a review petition. AG says no formal notice has been issued in the Rafale review petitions. CJI says the court will issue a formal notice of Union of India so desires.

Apr 30, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petition filed by Congresss MP Sushmita Dev -- over alleged violation of Code of Conduct by PM Modi and Amit Shah -- after EC apprises it of the meeting being held today by the Commission. 

Apr 30, 2019 2:22 pm (IST)

This is 'Bakwas': Priyanka on MHA Notice to Rahul | Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi reacts to the political slugfest that has erupted over MHA's notice to Rahul Gandhi and rubbishes all claims. "Whole of India knows that Rahul is an Indian, he was born here. He grew up here, what bakwaas is this?" she says. 

Apr 30, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

The letter written yesterday further reads,"You are thus requested to ask PM Narendra Modi for evidence in support of his statement,failing which his nomination should be cancelled for violation of the Model Code of Conduct by making such provocative and undemocratic statements."

Apr 30, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

TMC writes a letter to EC alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by PM Narendra Modi, "encouraging horse trading, by hinting that the members of the AITC will cross over to the BJP, and using this lie to influence the voters and using this lie to persuade the voters." 

Apr 30, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

Sharpening his attack on the government Raj quetions the lapse in secuirty during the Pulwama terror attack of February 14. " The govt had prior information six days before the attack that there is danger in troop movement in Pulwama. Why didn't they act? What was your intelligence doing?" he says, adding, "350kg of RDX was somehow smuggled, what did the intelligence do? if your intelligence can find a condom in JNU then why not this?"

Apr 30, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

Congress leader Udit Raj hits out at BJP and accuses PM Modi of destroying every institution of the country which questions him. "I have joined Congress but I am not interested in fighting elections. While I was in BJP, I asked for a ticket on the basis of the fact that I work for Dalits. But BJP is an anti-Dalit party ruled by just two," he says in a reference to Modi and Shah. 

Apr 30, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi Can't Interfere With Govt's Day-to-day Activities, Rules Madras HC

The order came on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning the L-G's powers.

Apr 30, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Election Commission of India meeting chaired by CEC Sunil Arora begins on complaints of violation of Model Code of Conduct by PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. 

Apr 30, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, PM Modi says, "Most of the parties of the mahamilavat are not even fighting on enough number of seats to become the leader of opposition. People who cannot even become leader of opposition are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister."

Apr 30, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Narendra Modi sounds the poll bugle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and declares that the next phase will seal the fate of Congress and confirm BJP's victory. "The vote margin of BJP's win will be decided in the next phase. The mood of the nation is clear, the opposition can try to deter the spirit of BJP but they will not succeed," he says. 

Apr 30, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reacts to the MHA order against Rahul Gandhi and accuses BJP of stoking a fake narrative in order to divert attention from core issues of unemployement and agrarian crisis. 

Apr 30, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

Ministry of Home Affairs issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after Subramanian Swamy's complain. MHA requests Gandhi to "intimate factual position on the matter"

Apr 30, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in MP | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been excused from making a personal appearance in SC, will also be rallying across Madhya Pradesh  today. He is scheduled to campaign in Tikamgarh and District Damoh of MP and then will head to Panna for another public meeting. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

PM Modi in UP, Bihar Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be adressing rallies in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today. He will kick start the day by campaigning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur post which, he will be headed to Bahraich and Barabanki in UP.

Apr 30, 2019 9:12 am (IST)

However, in an interesting development, the Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to circulate a letter among parties, including the petititoners for adjournment in today's Rafale hearing. The Centre, in its letter, said it needs time to file reply on merits on the review petitions. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:11 am (IST)

The review petitions filed by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan is listed for hearing before a bench headed by the Chief Justice today in the post-lunch session. Two other review petitions -- filed by Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh and advocate Vineet Dhanda -- are also listed for hearing today.

Apr 30, 2019 9:09 am (IST)

SC Hearing on Rafale Deal Today | The Supreme Court today will hear pleas seeking review of its Rafale deal verdict of December 14 last year. In a setback to the Centre, the apex court on April 10 allowed the pleas which relied on leaked documents for seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over them.

Apr 30, 2019 8:53 am (IST)

Though excused from a personal appearance, the Supreme Court has asked the Congress chief to explain today why he should not be held in contempt for claiming that it had "accepted" his "chowkidar chor hai (the watchman is a thief)" slogan attacking PM Modi. 

Apr 30, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

In his submission to a bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Gandhi adopted his earlier reply and said that the BJP was abusing the legal process to "gag" him from raising the Rafale issue. He has requested the Supreme Court to dismiss the contempt case with a fine.

Apr 30, 2019 8:45 am (IST)

SC to Hear Contempt Case Against Rahul Today | Rahul Gandhi will be under scanner today after being accused of contempt of court with his comments on the Rafale fighter jet deal. The 48-year-old leader on Monday filed his reply in the Supreme Court on the contempt notice issued to him following a case filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi. He reiterated his regret for suggesting that the Supreme Court had endorsed his sharpest political attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi 

Apr 30, 2019 8:42 am (IST)

The BJP had complained against Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" slogan. Transcripts of his two media interactions/interviews in which he had reportedly made these remarks have been obtained and it is under the consideration of the Commission.

Apr 30, 2019 8:36 am (IST)

The petition against Modi and Shah was filed by Silchar MP and All India Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev. The Congress, the petition said, has filed 40 such complaints with the EC. But the EC hasn't taken any decision on any of its complaints.  The petition said inaction by the EC and its reluctance to ensure a level playing field amounted to an abdication of its constitutional responsibilities 

Load More
Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Apologises For Attributing Chowkidar Chor Hai Jibe to Supreme Court
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

The apex court will also hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s contempt case. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for Congress candidates across the state. Gandhi will first reach district Tikamgarh and then Damoh. Later in the day, he is scheduled to campaign in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in one seat in Bihar and multiple seats in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi’s first rally will be in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Ajay Nishad who had defeated Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress by more than 2 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Then, the Prime Minister will proceed to UP to rally in Bahraich and Barabanki.
  • 29 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KXIP
    212/6
    20.0 overs
    		 167/8
    20.0 overs
    Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KKR vs MI
    232/2
    20.0 overs
    		 198/7
    20.0 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai Indians by 34 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    DC vs RCB
    187/5
    20.0 overs
    		 171/7
    20.0 overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Apr, 2019 | Central American Cricket Championships
    CRC vs BIZ
    89/10
    19.3 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Belize beat Costa Rica by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs RR
    160/8
    20.0 overs
    		 161/3
    19.1 overs
    Rajasthan Royals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram