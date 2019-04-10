LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination from Amethi With Priyanka, Sonia by His Side

News18.com | April 10, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been battling jibes from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, filed his nomination from his pocket borough Amethi today. Gandhi, who held a mega road show, was flanked by his sister and party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He will head to Katihar in Bihar and Raiganj in West Bengal to carry forward the Congress’s campaign blitzkrieg.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Gujarat’s Anand district as well as Junagarh and Songarh. He will also campaign in Goa where elections to two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to three assembly seats will be held. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18, set the agenda for the 2019 elections, discussing a host of issues from Jammu and Kashmir, opposition alliance to China.
Apr 10, 2019 1:34 pm (IST)

The Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a public gathering in Etah today said that Bhartiya Janata Party was taking due credit of soldiers for protecting the borders of the country. Yadav also claimed that Wing Commander Abhinandan came back to our country due to the pressure from the US and not because of our government.

Apr 10, 2019 1:31 pm (IST)

Legitimate Action Against Corruption is Not Vendetta: Arun Jaitley | In the public space evidence has come from Karnataka where allocations made to the PWD for public welfare were being round-tripped by engineers for a political purpose. Similarly in Madhya Pradesh, an institutional mechanism has been created where the money that is meant for development & social welfare of the weaker sections are now being channelled into politics.

Apr 10, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)

After filing nomination from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate every day...and I am challenging him again. The nation is eager to know about the details of the Rafale deal...I am ready to debate with PM Modi at a location of his choosing...the corruption in the deal is very evident...he has given IAF's money to Anil Ambani. There is open corruption in Rafale deal. Justice has prevailed...the SC has also indicated that Chowkidar committed the theft." 

Apr 10, 2019 1:18 pm (IST)

We will not talk to any terrorist groups, that is for sure. Narendra Modi is going to be the PM once again if terrorists dare to do something, we will enter their house again and shred them: Amit Shah while addressing a rally in Kasganj

Apr 10, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

Dhavalsinh Zala, Congress: Thakor Sena core committee have held a meeting. In that meeting they gave an ultimatum to leave Congress. Right now, Alpesh Thakor is out of Gujarat, when he comes back we will take further decision.

Apr 10, 2019 1:15 pm (IST)

We cannot have talks with terrorists. Omar Abdullah says there should be second Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. I have been asking Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav but they are involved in vote bank politics. Kashmir was a part of India and will remain one. BJP has provided electricity in each and every house of UP...for 55 years Congress, BSP and SP failed to do so: Amit Shah

Apr 10, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

Addressing a rally in Kasganj, Amit Shah said, “What has Rahul baba and the Congress given to UP in last so many decades? In our manifesto, we have decided that once a farmer is 60-year-old, a pension will be given by Modi government. For 10 years Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh - Congress party was in power and every day or another there were terrorist attacks. But this time after Pulwama attack, Modi-led government gave a befitting reply to them.”

Apr 10, 2019 1:00 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Kasganj. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also address an election rally at GIC ground in Etah, Uttar Pradesh today.  There are over 12.27 lakh voters in the district according to the Election Commission. Etah will choose their three MPs in three phases on April 18, 23 and 29.

Apr 10, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi files nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha Constituency. He was accompanied by Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra. Earlier this month he had filed his nomination papers from Wayanad constituency. 

Apr 10, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to file nomination from Amethi shortly. He is accompanied by Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Robert Vadra.

Apr 10, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son Vijay Bainsla who joined BJP today, meet party president Amit Shah.

Apr 10, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy campaigns for his son and party's candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency - Nikhil.

Apr 10, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

BJP President Amit Shah will hold a roadshow today in Yelahanka, Bengaluru. Before the roadshow in Bengaluru, he is scheduled to address two rallies in Kasganj and Firozabad today.

Apr 10, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)

Visuals of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Amethi ahead of filing nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Apr 10, 2019 12:28 pm (IST)

Visuals from Shamli as polling parties leave for their respective polling stations. Eight parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

Apr 10, 2019 12:26 pm (IST)

Sonia Gandhi arrives at District Collector office in Amethi, where Congress President Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for Lok Sabha elections.

Apr 10, 2019 12:17 pm (IST)

Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son Vijay Bainsla join Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Bainsal said, “I have been a part of the Gujjar reservation movement for 14 years. I have observed the chief ministers of both the parties and I have decided to join BJP. We have got the rarest of rare Prime Minister who understands the problems faced by a common man.”

Apr 10, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

WATCH | Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan and daughter Miraya were also present.

Apr 10, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

BJP leader Ram Madhav on Supreme Court’s order on Rafale deal said, “It is not a setback, the government will be transparent and will come out clean.”

Apr 10, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan and daughter Miraya were also present.

Apr 10, 2019 12:01 pm (IST)

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel resolved issues of princely states but one (Kashmir) was kept for Nehru; due to his bungling soldiers losing lives. In last 5 years, I have brought them (Congress leaders) to doors of jail, if given next 5, they will be inside: PM Modi

Apr 10, 2019 11:54 am (IST)

Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla to join Bharatiya Janata Party today. Early in February, Kirori Singh Bainsla along with his supporters blocked the railway tracks in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, demanding reservation for five communities including Gujjars.

Apr 10, 2019 11:49 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | '24 Months in Jail is Nothing': SC Dismisses Lalu Prasad's Bail Plea in Fodder Scam Cases

The CBI had on Tuesday vehemently opposed in the apex court the bail plea of Prasad, saying the ailing leader suddenly claimed to be 'fully fit' to undertake political activities in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Apr 10, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

Airstrike was against Pakistan but affected Congress in India: PM Narendra Modi

Apr 10, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

BSP chief Mayawati tweeted on Supreme Court’s order on Rafale, “PM Narendra Modi's attempt to hide huge corruption in Rafale deal has failed.”

Apr 10, 2019 11:40 am (IST)

NYAY flags seen in Congress chief Rahul Gandhi’s roadshow in Amethi.

Apr 10, 2019 11:33 am (IST)

Congress tweeted on Supreme Court's order on Rafale deal, "This is a victory for India! We welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement to review the Rafale petition."

Apr 10, 2019 11:31 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Junagarh said, "Congress is supporting those who are supporting terror in Jammu and Kashmir...they are supporting people who want a separate Prime Minister for J&K."

Apr 10, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

Congress has been talking about removing poverty for long...all that they have done is to change slogans. When I want to remove terrorists Congress is looking to remove me. Congress has snatched away food from poor children, snatched away their meal and is filling the stomach of its own leaders. Congress is looting the money designated for pregnant women: PM Modi

Apr 10, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

PM Modi says, "A new name has been added to the list of corruption by Congress. Congress' identity is linked to corruption under many names. But now a new scam, along with evidence, has been added to the account of Congress leaders - Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala. Earlier it was Karnataka, now Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have become its ATM."

In a crucial judgment ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court will give its order today on objections raised by the Centre on the use of government documents accessed without authorization to re-examine the Rafale deal. The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the deal, accusing it of corruption. The court will also hear the bail plea of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad. The CBI has opposed bail to the leader on the grounds that he is conducting political activities from a Ranchi hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is trying to mislead the court about his health condition in view of the upcoming elections.

Further, the apex court will hear petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme.

