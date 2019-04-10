Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Files Nomination from Amethi With Priyanka, Sonia by His Side

The Samajwadi Party chief and former chief minister, Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a public gathering in Etah today said that Bhartiya Janata Party was taking due credit of soldiers for protecting the borders of the country. Yadav also claimed that Wing Commander Abhinandan came back to our country due to the pressure from the US and not because of our government.
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Gujarat’s Anand district as well as Junagarh and Songarh. He will also campaign in Goa where elections to two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to three assembly seats will be held. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18, set the agenda for the 2019 elections, discussing a host of issues from Jammu and Kashmir, opposition alliance to China.
Legitimate Action Against Corruption is Not Vendetta: Arun Jaitley | In the public space evidence has come from Karnataka where allocations made to the PWD for public welfare were being round-tripped by engineers for a political purpose. Similarly in Madhya Pradesh, an institutional mechanism has been created where the money that is meant for development & social welfare of the weaker sections are now being channelled into politics.
It has become a growing culture of opposition parties to call any action against corruption as political vendetta. Legitimate action against corruption is no vendetta as claim of vendetta has never been a legitimate defence in corruption.
After filing nomination from Amethi, Rahul Gandhi said, "I am challenging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a debate every day...and I am challenging him again. The nation is eager to know about the details of the Rafale deal...I am ready to debate with PM Modi at a location of his choosing...the corruption in the deal is very evident...he has given IAF's money to Anil Ambani. There is open corruption in Rafale deal. Justice has prevailed...the SC has also indicated that Chowkidar committed the theft."
Dhavalsinh Zala, Congress: Thakor Sena core committee have held a meeting. In that meeting they gave an ultimatum to leave Congress. Right now, Alpesh Thakor is out of Gujarat, when he comes back we will take further decision.
We cannot have talks with terrorists. Omar Abdullah says there should be second Prime Minister in Jammu and Kashmir. I have been asking Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati, Akhilesh Yadav but they are involved in vote bank politics. Kashmir was a part of India and will remain one. BJP has provided electricity in each and every house of UP...for 55 years Congress, BSP and SP failed to do so: Amit Shah
Addressing a rally in Kasganj, Amit Shah said, “What has Rahul baba and the Congress given to UP in last so many decades? In our manifesto, we have decided that once a farmer is 60-year-old, a pension will be given by Modi government. For 10 years Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh - Congress party was in power and every day or another there were terrorist attacks. But this time after Pulwama attack, Modi-led government gave a befitting reply to them.”
BJP chief Amit Shah addresses a rally in Kasganj. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will also address an election rally at GIC ground in Etah, Uttar Pradesh today. There are over 12.27 lakh voters in the district according to the Election Commission. Etah will choose their three MPs in three phases on April 18, 23 and 29.
पूरे देश में घूमकर आज मैं एटा आया हूं। कश्मीर से कन्याकुमारी और द्वारिका से जगन्नाथपुरी तक जहां भी मैं जाता हूं सब जगह मोदी-मोदी ही सुनाई देता है।
देश की जनता तय करके बैठी है कि अगले प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी ही होंगे: श्री अमित शाह #ModiOnceMore
Karnataka CM and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy campaigns for his son and party's candidate for Mandya Lok Sabha constituency - Nikhil.
Visuals from Shamli as polling parties leave for their respective polling stations. Eight parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Gujjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla and his son Vijay Bainsla join Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. Bainsal said, “I have been a part of the Gujjar reservation movement for 14 years. I have observed the chief ministers of both the parties and I have decided to join BJP. We have got the rarest of rare Prime Minister who understands the problems faced by a common man.”
WATCH | Congress President Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Amethi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with her husband Robert Vadra, son Raihan and daughter Miraya were also present.
Gurjar leader Kirori Singh Bainsla to join Bharatiya Janata Party today. Early in February, Kirori Singh Bainsla along with his supporters blocked the railway tracks in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district, demanding reservation for five communities including Gujjars.
The CBI had on Tuesday vehemently opposed in the apex court the bail plea of Prasad, saying the ailing leader suddenly claimed to be 'fully fit' to undertake political activities in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
BSP chief Mayawati tweeted on Supreme Court’s order on Rafale, “PM Narendra Modi's attempt to hide huge corruption in Rafale deal has failed.”
राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की आड़ में राफेल रक्षा सौदे में भारी गड़बड़ी/भ्रष्टाचार को छिपाने की पीएम श्री मोदी सरकार की कोशिश विफल। सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बीजेपी सरकार पूरी तरह घिरी। संसद के भीतर व बाहर बार-बार झूठ बोलकर देश को गुमराह करने के लिए श्री मोदी माफी मांगे व रक्षा मंत्री इस्तीफा दें
Congress tweeted on Supreme Court's order on Rafale deal, "This is a victory for India! We welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement to review the Rafale petition."
This is a victory for India! We welcome the Supreme Court's judgement to review the Rafale petition. Satyamev Jayate! 🇮🇳#RafaleDeal #ChowkidarChorHai
Congress has been talking about removing poverty for long...all that they have done is to change slogans. When I want to remove terrorists Congress is looking to remove me. Congress has snatched away food from poor children, snatched away their meal and is filling the stomach of its own leaders. Congress is looting the money designated for pregnant women: PM Modi
PM Modi says, "A new name has been added to the list of corruption by Congress. Congress' identity is linked to corruption under many names. But now a new scam, along with evidence, has been added to the account of Congress leaders - Tughlaq Road Chunavi Ghotala. Earlier it was Karnataka, now Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have become its ATM."
In a crucial judgment ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court will give its order today on objections raised by the Centre on the use of government documents accessed without authorization to re-examine the Rafale deal. The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the deal, accusing it of corruption. The court will also hear the bail plea of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad. The CBI has opposed bail to the leader on the grounds that he is conducting political activities from a Ranchi hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is trying to mislead the court about his health condition in view of the upcoming elections.
Further, the apex court will hear petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme.
