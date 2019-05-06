Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at PM Modi, Says Would Rather Die Than Politicise Army

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, accusing him of politicising the armed forces. Gandhi, who was addressing a rally in Bhiwani, said he would rather die than use the army for electoral gains.
Gandhi equated the Prime Minister with a boxer, saying he was supposed to fight unemployment, farmers’ issues, and corruption but “he instead turned around and punched his coach Advani ji, his team Gadkari ji and Jaitley ji, then went into the crowd and punched small traders and farmers”.
Read More
May 6, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav celebrates Rahul Gandhi's address in Bhiwai, Haryana, where he compared Modi to a boxer. In a separate attack on PM Modi, Yadav says, "This boxer is done, down and boxed out."
PM Modi is now addressing a rally in West Bengal's Jhargram, where he attacks the state government over incidents of poll violence Bengal has witnessed. "The EC has deployed central forces at each polling booth, now Mamata's goons will not be able to stop people from voting for BJP," he says, adding,"Mamata didi is fighting hard to reach 10 seats, she has lost control."
May 6, 2019 1:42 pm (IST)
AAP MLA Devendra Kumar Rawat joins BJP in New Delhi.
Delhi: Rebel AAP MLA Devinder Kumar Sehrawat joins Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in presence of Union Minister Vijay Goel. pic.twitter.com/DD5P3rVYLJ
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Bhiwani, Haryana right now. Drawing a strong anology between the centre's punitive policies and a game of boxing, he says, "In the last general election, people placed a 56-inched boxer in the ring against the might of unemployment and corruption, thinking 'boxer' Modi will fight them. But this boxer started hitting the people instead with policies like demonetisation and GST. Then he punched the farmers." Sharpening his attack, the Congress chief adds, " as if this was not enough, Narendra Modi the boxer insulted his guru, LK Advani and punched him out as well."
May 6, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)
Mamata Hits Back, Says Not PM's Servant | Talking about her decision to not hold a meeting with PM Modi to take stock of the situation after cyclone Fani, Mamata Banerjee says, "He summoned us after landing in Kalaikunda as if we are his servants. Why should we attend a meeting with him when he is actually here for a political meet? I don't even consider him as the PM." She also accuses Modi of doing 'drama' for social media publicity.
Sources said Modi, who is currently in Odisha taking stock of the situation due to the cyclone, wanted to do the same for West Bengal and 'the Union government had written to the state about a review meeting'.
May 6, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)
"It is unfortunate that Didi is sending people who are raising Jai Shri Ram slogans to jail. These are the same people who were not ready to appreciate us when we got the UN to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist," PM Modi says at his election rally.
May 6, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)
'Didi a Hurdle in Govt Helping Cyclone Affected People' | Sharpening her attack on Banerjee, PM Modi adds, "This egoistic speed breaker didi became a hurdle before us supporting those who were affected by cyclone Fani. However, despite her attempts to put breaks on development, I want to assure the people of Bengal that the central government is with them."
May 6, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)
Modi's Attack on Banerjee in Tamuk | Hitting back at West bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee who refused to hold talks with the PM over cyclone Fani, Narendra Modi in a rally accuses her of politicisng a national disaster. "I tried to speak to Banerjee but she, out of her arrogance, did not speak to me. I hoped she would call back and I called her again because I was worried about est bengal but she refused again," he says. "This shows how much she cares about you."
May 6, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)
Making an appeal to the traders community to vote for his party, Kejriwal says thar inspite their anger towards Modi, they still say they will vote for the BJP. "The reason they give is rashtravaad..but I would appeal to the traders to go beyond the veil of false nationalism," he adds.
May 6, 2019 12:37 pm (IST)
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is addressing a press conference in Delhi. Taking potshots at the ruling BJP, Kejriwal says that the government has broken the back of businessmen with policies like demonestisation and GST. "Traders tell me that they supported BJP with their money and votes, but now they are upset with the Modi government because of note bandi ." The AAP chief adds that notices issued to vyapaaris by ED and IT is nothing but 'tax terrorism'.
May 6, 2019 11:38 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi announces funds worth Rs 1,000 crore for rehabiliation of those affected by cyclone Fani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Odisha’s capital Bhubaneswar on Monday to visit districts hit by Cyclone Fani and take stock of the situation, days after more than 35 people died and large parts of the coastal areas were badly affected by the “extremely severe” storm.
PM Modi: Communication was very good between state and Central Govt.I was also monitoring. The way people of Odisha complied with every instruction of Govt is praiseworthy #CycloneFanipic.twitter.com/2g4iMDBZin
The Congress party conducted a press conference today where party overseas head Sam Pitroda tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his recent comments on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. "I cannot believe that a man from Mahatma Gandhi's soil Gujarat could make such a comment on Rajiv Gandhi. He is shook because of the results of the elections till now. He promised jobs, smart cities, farmer income to be doubled, but failed to do so," he says.
May 6, 2019 10:32 am (IST)
Grenade Lobbed towards Polling Booth in Pulwama | In Jammu and Kashmir, militants lobbed a grenade towards a polling station in Pulwama district where polling is underway for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency. A grenade was lobbed towards Rohmoo polling station in Pulwama but there were no reports of any casualties in the the blast, police said. The security forces have cordoned off the area. This was the first militant attack on a polling station in this Lok Sabha election in Jammu and Kashmir.
May 6, 2019 10:29 am (IST)
Mayawati's Appeal to Voters | After casting her vote in Lucknow in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati urged the people to exercise their right to vote wisely. "Women should come out of their homes and vote. Your vote is precious," she said.
Nearly 8 crore voters will seal the fate of 674 candidates in the states of - Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
May 6, 2019 10:18 am (IST)
Mahagathbandhan No Challenge: Rajnath | Union Home Minister and the BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, said that the Mahagatbandhan is no challenge for the saffron party in his constituency. "I don't want to comment on her (SP-BSP-RLD candidate Poonam Sinha), as I believe elections are not about individuals but about issues," he said.
May 6, 2019 10:15 am (IST)
Smriti Irani Hits Out at Rahul Gandhi in Amethi | As Amethi went to polls in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on Monday, BJP candidate Smriti Irani hit out at her opponent Rahul Gandhi and blamed him for the death of a man in an Amethi hospital on Sunday. The BJP on Sunday alleged that a man in need of medical treatment was turned down by the Sanjay Gandhi hospital in Amethi just because he was a beneficiary of the central government's National Health Protection Scheme.
May 6, 2019 10:04 am (IST)
Voting Underway Across 7 States | Meanwhile, voting is underway in 51 Lok Sabha constituencies in seven states -- Jammu and Kashmir, Bihar, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand. Voting began at 7 a.m. today.
May 6, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
Rahul to Rally in Haryana and Delhi | On the other hand, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will hold a public meeting in Haryana’s Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. After Haryana, Gandhi will return to Delhi for a rally in Chandni Chowk’s Sadar Bazaar area.
May 6, 2019 9:51 am (IST)
PM to Rally in Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon begin his campaign for the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Bengal. PM Modi is scheduled to cover three seats that will go to polls on May 12 – Tamluk, Jhargram and Chaibasa. These constituencies are Trinamool Congress strongholds.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Meanwhile, Modi accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of refusing to meet him to review the situation after Cyclone Fani, saying ‘speedbreaker’ Didi was hindering the state’s development.
Modi, who conducted an aerial survey of cyclone-hit Odisha today and praised CM Naveen Patnaik’s efforts, said the entire country stood with West Bengal but Banerjee was letting her “arrogance” come in the way of relief measures.
Returning the fire, Banerjee said the meeting was drama for publicity and sympathy, and asked why she should meet him if he is there to hold a political rally.
“How dare you call for a meeting with chief secretary and senior officials without the CM. Don’t do this drama in Bengal. Mr Expiry PM, you are not worthy of (being) PM. We don't want your sympathy,” she said.
Banerjee said the Bengal government was only asked to attend the meeting after the PM landed in Kalaikunda. “As if we are servants,” she said.