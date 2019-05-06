Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Hits Out at PM Modi, Says Would Rather Die Than Politicise Army

May 6, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Bhiwani, Haryana right now. Drawing a strong anology between the centre's punitive policies and a game of boxing, he says, "In the last general election, people placed a 56-inched boxer in the ring against the might of unemployment and corruption, thinking 'boxer' Modi will fight them. But this boxer started hitting the people instead with policies like demonetisation and GST. Then he punched the farmers." Sharpening his attack, the Congress chief adds, " as if this was not enough, Narendra Modi the boxer insulted his guru, LK Advani and punched him out as well."