Election 2019 LIVE: AAP Writes to EC Against Gautam Gambhir, Says He Violated Code of Conduct

At a press conference today, AAP candidate Atishi Marlena said that the Congress party is scared of defeat in Delhi and that is why the party is spreading rumours. Earlier, Congress leader Asif Mohammad Khan alleged that Atishi Marlena was a 'yehudi'. Marlena in her response to the remark said that she is forced and saddened to clarify that she is a Punjabi Hindu and that 'Marlena' is a surname referring to the Marx and Lenin.
"When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations, EC will decide this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics," the cricketer-turned-politician said. Atishi had on Saturday said she had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir, claiming that he is registered as a voter in two constituencies, and demanded that his candidature be cancelled.
Gautam Gambhir Violated Mode Code Thrice: Atishi | AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi Marlena has written to the Election Commission against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for violating the Model Code of Conduct repeatedly. According to Atishi, Gambhir first violated the MCC on April 23 for the discrepancy in the notorisation of papers. The second violation as when there was a complaint against him in the Tees Hazari court. The third violation was when the cricketer-turned-politician allegedly held a rally on the April 28 without permission. This is the third complaint by Atishi to the EC.
Senior Congress leader and the party's Bhopal candidate, Digvijaya Singh today supported the candidacy of CPI candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar saying that he said told his party leadership that they should not have fielded an RJD candidate in the seat.
Digvijaya Singh:Main Kanhaiya Kumar ka samarthak hoon.Aur maine apne party mein bhi iss baat ko kaha ki RJD ne bohot badi galti ki hai aur maine koshish ki baat karne ki yeh seat CPI ko dena chahiye. Aur mujhe iss baat ki khushi hai 8 aur 9 ko vo prachar karne Bhopal aaraha hai. pic.twitter.com/acTIbiT1uZ— ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2019
Congress candidate from Varanasi Ajai Rai, who will face the polls against Prime Minister Modi in the constituency, today slammed the BJP led government for its shoddy work in cleaning the city of Varanasi. Rai took a dig at the BJP over its cleanliness drive which was the main poll agenda for the saffron party in the 2014 polls.
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2019 की रैंकिंग में वाराणसी 70वें स्थान पर जा चुका हैं।शहर के भीतरी इलाकों में कूडो और गंदगियों से आम लोगो को तमाम परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा हैं।सरायनन्दन ,शुकुलपुरा वाराणसी की ये तस्वीरे स्वच्छता अभियान की पोल खोलती हैं। @INCIndia pic.twitter.com/sIyzWsmeov— Ajai Rai (@kashikirai) April 28, 2019
Former Delhi minister and senior Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has said people like Gautam Gambhir and Atishi Marlena are fighting the Lok Sabha election as if it is a "political picnic", holding that they do not have either connect with the people or understanding about their hardships. "The BJP has given ticket to such a person (Gambhir) who has no direct link with politics. He does not have any sense of issues confronting people in trans-Yamuna area," Lovely told PTI in an interview."Also, it is not sure whether he (Gambhir) will give up his other works. He lives in Mumbai. On the other hand, the AAP has brought its candidate (Atishi Marlena) from Oxford University. Both the BJP and AAP candidates are in the electoral fray as if it is a political picnic," he added.
If Mamata Stays, Bengal Will Become J&K: Kailash Vijayvargiya | National general secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya today took a hit at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying "If Mamata ji stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It'll become like J&K. It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states & ISIS threat is proof of that".
Rahul Gandhi Promises Housing for Mumbai | Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to assure the people of Mumbai that those living in slums and on rent, will get their own houses. Rahul Gandhi tweeted in the local vernacular, Marathi, to reach out to the voters of India's maximum city. Mumbai goes to polls tomorrow.
१ मार्च रोजी मुंबईच्या सभेत सर्वसामान्य मुंबईकरांना किमान ५०० स्क्वेअर फुटांचे पक्के घर देण्याच्या काँग्रेस नेत्यांनी मांडलेल्या प्रस्तावाला मी पाठिंबा दिला होता.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 28, 2019
मी मुंबईकरांना आश्वासन देतो, काँग्रेस पक्षाचे सरकार आल्यावर झोपडपट्टीधारकांना व भाडेकरूंना हक्काचे घर मिळेल!
Stepping up his attack on the TMC supremo, BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "If Mamata Banerjee stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It'll become like Jammu and Kashmir. It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states and ISIS threat is a proof of that."
Congress Carries Assembly Poll Momentum, BJP Expecting 'Wave' Similar to 2014 | The Congress has put its best foot forward in six parliamentary seats voting on April 29 in Madhya Pradesh, a state it wrested from BJP five months ago. The saffron party is expecting a wave similar to 2014 in its favour to sweep the state and says parliamentary and assembly polls have different dynamics. Going by numbers and vote share in the November 2018 assembly polls, Congress appears to have an edge over its rivals on the six seats Sidhi, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Shahdol and Jabalpur. Of these, five were won by BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul, BJP state chief Rakesh Singh, Congress leader Vivek Tankha, former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and ex-leader of opposition Ajay Singh are among prominent faces testing their luck in this phase the first for Madhya Pradesh. The six parliamentary seats together send 47 MLAs to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at PM Modi | Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the "Congress never bothers about caste." "Even today I do not know his (PM Modi's) caste. The Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. We have never made any personal remarks against him."
Campaigning in Bihar's Sitamarhi, BJP national president Amit Shah said, "Modi-Modi slogans are being heard in East, West, North and South everywhere in the country. They are chanting these slogans because the people of India have finally got the government they desired for 70 years and that has been possible for Modi."
On his way to a public meeting in Durgapur in his constituency, Supriyo, the sitting MP, spoke about the prospects of the 'Mahagatbandhan' (grand alliance) in the ongoing general elections, the Modi government's role in combating corruption and the "atrocities" of the Mamata Banerjee government against him and his fellow party leaders. "It's funny that they are now talking about two fronts - one with the Congress and one without it. Actually there is no front. It is nothing but a secret understanding between the corrupt. They are trying to take a backdoor exit from the humongous corruption charges that have been levelled against them," Suproyo said.
BJP's Babul Supriyo Says Opposition Alliance a Ploy to Protect the Corrupt | Union Minister and BJP candidate in West Bengal's Asansol Lok Sabha seat, Babul Supriyo, feels the opposition alliance will never materialise or cause any trouble to Narendra Modi regime, as it is only a "desperate attempt by corrupt political leaders to take a backdoor exit" from the grave charges they face.
Election Commission to Deploy an Unprecedented 561 Companies of CRPF in Bengal for Tomorrow | The Election Commission of India, in an unprecedented move, is set to deploy Central Reserve Paramilitary Forces across 98.8 per cent polling premises of the state. Out of the 9,804 polling premises spread across the eight Lok Sabha seats in the districts of Murshidabad, Nadia, Birbhum, East and West Burdwan where polls are being held tomorrow, central forces would man 9,685 premises .
Priyanka Gandhi Trains Guns at BJP in Amethi | Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra flayed the saffron party's modus operandi of campaigning and said, "The way they (BJP) contest polls by distributing money, sarees and shoes in front of media is wrong. People of Amethi have never begged in front of anyone. I've been coming here since I was 12, people of Amethi and Raebareli have a lot of pride."
Priyanka Gandhi's Clear List of Issues for This Polls | In Amethi, Congress general secretary and UP East in-chareg Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the "issues are clear — employment, education & health." "Nationalism means to solve problems of people. Here they don't listen to people, when they raise their issues they suppress them, it's neither democracy nor nationalism," Gandhi said.
A day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statements in which he claimed to belong to the "most-backward caste" community, Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed him in a series of tweets.
The Congress leader said Modi had campaigned in 2014 wearing his caste on his sleeve, but now claims to be above it. “In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?” he asked.
The Prime Minister had on Saturday said he was being dragged into caste politics and claimed that the country was unaware of his caste till recently and only knows about it now thanks to BSP chief Mayawati. Modi said at a rally that he comes from not just a backward community but in fact from an “ati-pichhda (most backward)” caste.
Mayawati hit back immediately and alleged that Modi had moved his caste to the list of the Other Backward Castes for "political gains".
“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said at a press conference at her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow.
Contrary to Modi’s allegations, Mayawati and her party workers have never called him “neech” (backward), she added.
“I would like to say that we never called him ‘neech’, instead we said with full respect that he belongs to an upper caste,” she said. “I did nothing wrong when I said that Narendra Modi was not backward like Mulayam (Singh Yadav) and Akhilesh (Yadav). I hope that after my press conference today, Narendra Modi will stop doing caste politics.”
Modi’s comments had come after Mayawati dismissed his claims of hailing from a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, who were from the backward classes, have been working towards the development of the backward people, she had said.
