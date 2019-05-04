Election 2019 LIVE: What About Promises of Rs 15 Lakh and Employment, Priyanka Asks PM Modi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)



On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, both BJP president Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi will hold roadshows in Amethi today. Making a final pitch to voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address three rallies in Pratapgarh, Basti and Valmiki Nagar.



While Congress general secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi will do a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and Sultanpur districts in support of brother, Shah will hold the mega roadshow to seek votes for party candidate Smriti Irani.



On Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of Amethi, asking them to vote for him. The Congress president also promised development of the region as soon as Congress regains power at the Centre. “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started," Rahul Gandhi had promised in his letter.



The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.



Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for writing an open letter to his "Amethi family", Irani on Friday said that the Congress chief's gesture shows his negligence towards the constituency.