Election 2019 LIVE: What About Promises of Rs 15 Lakh and Employment, Priyanka Asks PM Modi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked if the BJP leaders do ‘chowkidari’ in farmers land. She slammed PM Narendra Modi for not taking out time for the farmers but instead spending time on international visits and have Briyani in Pakistan. She also asked about the promises of Rs 15 lakh and employment made by PM Modi.
Event Highlights
- Priyanka Asks PM About Employment Promise
- After Election Mayawati Will Go to Jail: BJP Candidate
- Rafale Deal Says PMO Negotiating Directly: Rahul
- I See a Scared PM: Rahul
- Army is Not PM Modi's Personal Property: Rahul
- Rahul Addresses Press Conference
- Anna Hazare on Cong-AAP Alliance
- Oppn Will Come Together at Right Time: Sam Pitroda
- Amit Shah, Rahul to Lock Horns in Amethi
Gandhi also said he would stand by his ‘chowkidar chor hai’ jibe at the Prime Minister, saying, “Process is going on in Supreme Court and I made a comment attributed to SC so I apologised. I did not apologise to BJP or Modi ji. 'Chowkidar Chor hai' will remain our slogan.”
CLICK TO READ | Masood Azhar a Terrorist But Who Sent Him to Pakistan, Asks Rahul Gandhi as BJP Claims Credit for UN Listing
The United Nations' designation of Azhar came through after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief, a decade after New Delhi approached the world body for the first time on the issue.
The BJP candidate for Kaiserganj, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, said, "Mayawati ji at a rally in Gonda called me a 'Gunda'. I would like to say that she is UP's 'Gundi' and she threatened to throw me into jail after elections when in fact it is she who will go to jail."
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh,Kaiserganj BJP candidate: Mayawati ji at a rally in Gonda called me a 'Gunda'. I would like to say that she is UP's 'Gundi' and she threatened to throw me into jail after elections when infact it is she who will go to jail (3.5.19) pic.twitter.com/Hea42CFQgb— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2019
Looks Shameful as PM Doesn't Have Guts to Do Press Conference: Rahul | People of the country will decide who will be the next Prime Minister it is not my job. Youth, farmers, economy all are staring at the end of the road. We want to show a way to all in the country. Congress manifesto is not worded by the party but it is the voice of the people, it has been made after talking to people. Please tell the Prime Minister to do some Press Conference. It looks shameful worldwide that PM doesn’t have the guts to do a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said.
NYAY Extraordinary Concept Attempted First Time in World: Rahul | Nyay yojana is a powerful and extraordinary concept being attempted for the first time ever in the world by any country. Masood Azhar is a terrorist and strictest of action should be taken against him. But how did he reach Pakistan, which government sent him back to Pakistan? Congress did not. BJP compromises, Congress doesn't. We will deal with terrorism more sternly: Rahul Gandhi
During the press conference, Rahul Gandhi to CNN News18 said, “I don't see a campaign being run by the BJP. They started with national security, I see a scared Prime Minister unable to face the onslaught of the opposition. What I see is a panicky campaign.” He also said, “I apologised to the Supreme Court as I felt I did mistake. But ‘chowkidar chor hai’ is a reality and I will continue saying that.”
Nyay Yojana is a way to ‘remonetise’ our nation. I guarantee 22 lakh government jobs in two years. I won’t say 2 crore jobs. The Army has not started working now on national security, it has been doing its job well for the last 70 years, what is Narendra Modi in all this. He rather needs to work on jobs, farmers: Rahul Gandhi
Addressing a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said, "Over half of election is over and it is clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is losing. Issues like unemployment have not been addressed. It is rather highest since last 45 years. Modi do not talk about unemployment, farmers as he has nothing left to say. There is never a plan to place to tackle the issues."
Would Have Been Better if Cong-AAP Alliance Happened: Harsh Vardhan | The alliance talks between the Congress and the AAP may have failed, but for Union minister Harsh Vardhan, the tie-up would have been better for the BJP not just in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls, but for next year's Delhi Assembly election too. "For us, it is not a question of whether the alliance has taken place or not. Personally, I feel if they had allied with each other and if we defeated them with that understanding, it would have been better for the BJP, because then we would have taken care of the next election also," the Chandni Chowk candidate of the BJP.
Oppn Will Come Together at Right Time: Sam Pitroda | On contradictions in Opposition, Sam Pitroda said, “No, I don’t think there anything to worry, they will all come together at the right time, I can assure you. All are clear on the common goal, they all want democracy, they all want inclusion, they all want peace.”
Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief: Based on our assessment we believe we are winning, we are winning because at the ground level reality is very different from what the media is portraying. People at the bottom have figured this out that the Modi-led government did not deliver. On Rahul Gandhi's citizenship issue, he said, "He has been a member of parliament for 15 years, you sat with him in the parliament. You worked with him in parliament. Why did you wake up today with lies? Do you think people are stupid? Don’t underestimate the intelligence of Indian people."
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and BJP president Amit Shah will hold roadshows in Amethi today. Shah will be addressing Amethi to seek vote for the party candidate, Smriti Irani, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will also hold a roadshow in support of her brother. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address three rallies in Pratapgarh, Basti and Valmiki Nagar.
In Letter to 'Amethi Family', Rahul Talks of Country's Two Ideologies | Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in a letter to his ‘Amethi family’, has urged the people to vote him back as their MP on May 6, the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha election, promising to push schemes for the region that were stalled by the BJP. In the letter addressed to “Mera Amethi parivaar (my Amethi family)”, Gandhi wrote: “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started. On 6 May, vote in large numbers to bring back this member of the family”. Accusing the BJP of setting up a “factory of lies”, Gandhi wrote that Amethi’s strength was its “honesty, integrity and simplicity”.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (PTI)
On the last day of campaigning for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections, both BJP president Amit Shah and Rahul Gandhi will hold roadshows in Amethi today. Making a final pitch to voters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to address three rallies in Pratapgarh, Basti and Valmiki Nagar.
While Congress general secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi will do a roadshow in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur and Sultanpur districts in support of brother, Shah will hold the mega roadshow to seek votes for party candidate Smriti Irani.
On Friday, Rahul Gandhi wrote an emotional letter to the people of Amethi, asking them to vote for him. The Congress president also promised development of the region as soon as Congress regains power at the Centre. “It is my promise to the people of Amethi that the moment the Congress comes to power at the centre, the schemes blocked by the BJP will be started," Rahul Gandhi had promised in his letter.
The constituency, a pocket borough of the Gandhi family, has always supported the Congress president. The contest this time, however, has intensified with his opponent — BJP’s Smriti Irani — accusing him of choosing another constituency as he is afraid of a loss in Amethi. Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad, which has given the BJP ammunition ahead of polling in Amethi.
Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi for writing an open letter to his "Amethi family", Irani on Friday said that the Congress chief's gesture shows his negligence towards the constituency.
-
03 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs KKR 183/620.0 overs 185/318.0 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Kings XI Punjab by 7 wickets
-
03 May, 2019 | England in Ireland IRE vs ENG 198/1043.1 overs 199/642.0 oversEngland beat Ireland by 4 wickets
-
02 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 162/520.0 overs 162/620.0 oversMumbai Indians tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mumbai Indians win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
01 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs DC 179/420.0 overs 99/1016.2 oversChennai Super Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs
-
30 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs RR 62/75.0 overs 41/13.2 oversMatch Abandoned