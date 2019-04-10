Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi to File Nomination From Amethi, PM Modi Heads to Gujarat

Election 2019 LIVE: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been battling jibes from the Bharatiya Janata Party, over his decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, will file his nomination from his pocket borough Amethi today. Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party’s eastern UP incharge. He will also hold a roadshow in Amethi, before heading to Katihar in Bihar and Raiganj in West Bengal to carry forward the Congress’s campaign blitzkrieg.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Gujarat’s Anand district as well as Junagarh and Songarh. He will also campaign in Goa where elections to two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to three assembly seats will be held. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18, set the agenda for the 2019 elections, discussing a host of issues from Jammu and Kashmir, opposition alliance to China.
Apr 10, 2019 9:33 am (IST)
BJP president Amit Shah will address two rallies in Kasganj and Firozabad today.
Visuals from Rajouri as polling parties leave for their respective polling stations. Two Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling tomorrow, in the first phase of Lok Sabha Elections.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to addresses an election rally at GIC ground in Etah, Uttar Pradesh today. There are over 12.27 lakh voters in the district according to the Election Commission. Etah will choose their three MPs in three phases on April 18, 23 and 29.
Apr 10, 2019 9:03 am (IST)
EC Directs Delhi CEO to Ensure Content of NaMo TV are Certified | The Election Commission is learnt to have directed the Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi on Tuesday to ensure that the contents of NaMo TV are pre-certified by the local media certification and monitoring committee. Such committees are formed at district and state levels during polls. They clear political campaign and advertisements. Last week, the Commission had issued a notice seeking a report from the I&B Ministry on NaMo TV, launched just weeks ahead of general election, after opposition parties, including the Congress, asked the poll body to direct the ministry to suspend the channel in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Apr 10, 2019 8:56 am (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi said his party's proposed minimum income scheme 'NYAY' has an "absolutely amazing" resonance in the field and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi "can't stop talking about it". "NYAY is such a powerful idea. Absolutely amazing resonance in the field. Even PM (Past Master) can't stop talking about it," Gandhi tweeted. Congress has promised to deposit Rs 72,000 annually into the bank accounts of 20 per cent of the poorest people across the country if it comes to power.
Apr 10, 2019 8:50 am (IST)
Polling parties depart with EVMs for their respective polling stations in Alipurduar constituency; Visuals from Alipurduar DCRC College.
After Independence, Mangalore was a strong base for the Congress party but it all changed in the early 1990s and Mangalore was soon divided on communal lines.
Apr 10, 2019 8:47 am (IST)
Four journalists were injured on Tuesday when the platform constructed for media persons collapsed during Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally in Assam's Hailakandi today, the police said. Bad weather had made the Intak field muddy and the overcrowded platform caved in after Rahul Gandhi started addressing the rally. Four journalists were injured and one of them was admitted to the Hailakandi Civil Hospital. Others were released after being administered first aid, police said.
Apr 10, 2019 8:42 am (IST)
Kajal Kinnar Nayak, a transgender candidate of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) filed her nomination for the Korei Assembly constituency in Odisha. She says, "I can't believe how much love I got from the public despite being a transgender."
Rahul, Priyanka lead Congress' star campaigners list for Rajasthan | The Congress on Tuesday released the list of the party's star campaigners for the first phase of general elections in the state. Led by party president Rahul Gandhi, the list included the names of UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi and dissident BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha who recently joined the Congress. Some of the other prominent leaders included Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel as well as Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.
Apr 10, 2019 8:38 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a poll rally at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee stadium near here on Wednesday evening. Polls for the state's two Lok Sabha seats and three Assembly seats (bypolls) will be held on April 23. A crowd of 30,000 is expected to attend the PM's rally scheduled for 4pm on Wednesday, BJP Goa Unit President Vinay Tendulkar said Tuesday.
Apr 10, 2019 8:37 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two election rallies in Saurashtra and south Gujarat today during a one-day visit to his home state for the Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 23. While the first rally will be held in Junagadh town of Saurashtra region, the second one will be held in Gunsada village in Songadh taluka of tribal-dominated Tapi district of south Gujarat. "On the morning of April 10, PM Modi will address a gathering in Junagadh town. People from both Junagadh and adjoining Porbandar Lok Sabha seats will converge there to be part of the gathering," said a release by the Gujarat BJP on Tuesday.
Apr 10, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination papers for the Amethi Lok Sabha seat on Wednesday and hold a road show in the constituency, a party spokesperson said. Rahul Gandhi will be accompanied by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi for the filing of the nomination, Congress district unit spokesman Anil Singh said. The Congress chief will undertake a 3-km road show from Munshiganj-Darpipur to Gauriganj before filing the nomination, he said. Rahul Gandhi, who has been representing the constituency for the past 15 years, will this time again face BJP's Smriti Irani who is likely to file her nomination papers a day later on Thursday.
In a crucial judgment ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court will give its order today on objections raised by the Centre on the use of government documents accessed without authorization to re-examine the Rafale deal. The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the deal, accusing it of corruption. The court will also hear the bail plea of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad. The CBI has opposed bail to the leader on the grounds that he is conducting political activities from a Ranchi hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is trying to mislead the court about his health condition in view of the upcoming elections.
Further, the apex court will hear petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme.