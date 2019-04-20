Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul Courageous to Hug Man Who Called His Father a Thief, Says Priyanka in Wayanad

Event Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a poll rally in West Bengal's North Dinajpur, said that the state has decided to tell 'speed breaker' didi that stalling progress of people here will cost her. West Bengal's report after two phases of polling has given sleepless nights to 'speed breaker' didi, Modi said, repeating her jibe at Mamata Banerjee.
PM Modi's Veiled Attack on Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav | In a veiled attack on RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and his son Tejashwi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "There are some people in Bihar who are lying that I will end reservation if I am voted back to power. These are allegations being spread by the son whose father earlier did the same."
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lambasted the opposition for questioning the success of the Balakot airstrikes. He said, "They have stopped asking for a body count and questioning the air strikes because of your response in the first two phases of elections. They have already lost ground. They are afraid whether their remaining leaders will be in parliament or not".
Canvassing votes for her brother and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi said, "I stand before you today as a sister. I stand here on behalf of a man whom I have known since the day I was born. He has faced massive attacks in the last 10 years. They have portrayed his character which is very far from the truth."
Comparing the grand old party with the BJP, Priyanka said, "The fundamental difference between the Congress and them is that we have the intention to fulfil promises. We have proposed in Nyay scheme to give 72000 to any family in distress, young people will be able to start their own business without baggage of policies. Education to poor will be provided for free."
BJP Forgot About Its Promises After Coming to Power, Says Priyanka | At her Wayanad rally, Priyanka Gandhi attacked the BJP at the Centre for not doing enough during the floods. "They (BJP) promised farmers that they will double their income, promised youth for two crore jobs and promised 15 lakh will be credited in accounts but when they came in power they forgot those who gave them the power," she said.
Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad | Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi is rallying in Wayanad for his brother Rahul Gandhi. In Wayanad, she said, "This is my country, people from Kerala are my country, Tamil Nadu is my country, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh. All with different religions and culture is my country. All that BJP has done in last five years is to divide you all."
Owaisi Slams PM Modi | Asaduddin Owaisi slammed Prime Minister Narednra Modi for defending the BJP's decision to field Sadhvi Pragya from Bhopal. He said, "Shame on You, your symbol is a threat to our Constitution & to its values. It has weakened our fight against terror, has demeaned our serving officers & their families’ sacrifices."
Meanwhile, Congress leader Ahmed Patel said that the party is confident of the BJP's defeat. "We are not only hopeful but also very confident that BJP will lose. We will get good results in Gujarat too, we will cross double digit. On May 23, when the election results come, BJP will no longer be in the govt," he said.
Siddaramaiah Calls Modi a 'Fool' | Former Karnataka Chairman and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "fool" for using surgical strikes for his political motives. "He (Modi) is a fool. Taking political advantage of surgical strikes is a big mistake. Our armed forces carried out the surgical strike. Did he (Modi) carry a gun to do a surgical strike? Why is he claiming credit for it," Siddaramaiah said.
Revolt and dissidence, under the lid for a while now, bubbled over and threatened to sink the Congress, and shows that no depth is too deep for the party in Odisha.
No AAP-Congress Alliance in Delhi | Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh confirmed that there will be no alliance between the Aam Aadmi Part and the Congress in Delhi. He also said that the Congress confirmed no to talks in Haryana. "They are saying they are just not interested in any talks on Haryana," Sisidia said.
AAP Lashes Out at Congress for "Wasting Its Time" | Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia lashed out at the Congress for "wasting AAP's time". At a press conference, he said, "Congress wasted our time, it refused to ally in Haryana. Delhi does not have a single MLA or MP from Congress, but they want 4 out of 10 seats."
Mamata Getting Sleepless Nights, Says PM Modi | Soon after reaching the venue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying that the reports after the second phase of polling gave her "sleepless nights." "West Bengal has decided to tell 'speedbreaker Didi' that stalling progress of people here will cost her," he said.
BJP Candidate Says if Congress Wins Pakistan Will Celebrate | Pakistan has again figured in Indian election and this time in the border district of Barmer. BJP candidate from Barmer Jaisalmer seat Kailash Chaudhry has said that if Congress wins from Barmer there would be a celebration in Pakistan and firecrackers will be burst. He was addressing villagers in Dhorimanna area in Gudha Malani block.
Nationalist Congress Party leader Majid Memon lambasted the BJP for fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya and flayed her for her "curese" comment on Hemant Karkare. "The BJP should withdraw Sadhvi Pragya's candidature and the EC should take note as MCC has been violated. The EC should take strong action and they should not let the people feel that they under the influence of PM Modi and Amit Shah," he said.
The Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party, flip-flopping over their proposed alliance for the past month, have again traded blame for the tie-up not materialising for Delhi and Haryana.
While Congress’ PC Chacko said the AAP backtracked on forging an alliance after a final understanding over seat sharing in Delhi was reached, AAP leader Gopal Rai said it was Congress who backed off from the alliance deal after many rounds of discussion.
“Our aim is to put an end to this Hitler type regime... All these 18 seats are important... We are not being rigid, all that we are saying is we need to contest together in Haryana as well and we have offered the 7-2-1 formula to Congress,” Rai said.
His statement came after Chacko claimed that an understanding was reached on Froday morning, following which the AAP backtracked. “They want an alliance with us in Haryana but we don’t want it. Why did they back out of Delhi alliance after they made a decision? So we have decided to field candidates in all 7 seats (in Delhi). If they want a rethink, it is up to them,” he said.
