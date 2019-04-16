SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul in Kerala, PM Modi Picks Odisha on Last Day of Campaign for Phase 2

News18.com | April 16, 2019, 9:41 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 Live: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick-start his election campaign across Kerala today. In his itinerary, Pathanamthitta – the district known for the holy Sabarimala shrine — will be the first stop. Following this, Gandhi will travel to Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, will file his nomination. He is likely to be accompanied by senior leaders, including Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy CM KP Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir and Kalraj Mishra. Singh is also expected to hold a road show from the party office to the collectorate.
Apr 16, 2019 9:41 am (IST)

At a rally in Maharashtra's Parbhani, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has accused the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of corruption in cattle camps. He further said, "We don't want dung-eating NCP leaders here."

Apr 16, 2019 9:37 am (IST)

Mamata Banerjee's Rally Programme | West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will kick off her campaign in Uttar Dinajpur and North 24 Parganas districts today. In Uttar Dinajpur, she will be rallying at Itahar while in North 24 Paraganas, she will address the masses at Narayanpur.

Apr 16, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Rajnath Singh to File Nomination from Lucknow | Union Home Minister and BJP candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh will file his nomination. He is likely to be accompanied by senior leaders including Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy CM of UP KP Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir, Kalraj Mishra. Singh is also expected to hold a road show from party office to the collectorate.

Apr 16, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

EC Ban on Adityanath, Mayawati Takes Effect | The Election Commission’s ban on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati came into force from 6am today. The EC has imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".

Apr 16, 2019 9:27 am (IST)

Last Day of Campaign for Phase 2 | Today is the last day to campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, which is due on April 18 (Thursday). Therefore, political parties will conduct rallies in full swing at constituencies that will go to polls on April 18.

Apr 16, 2019 9:26 am (IST)

PM Modi in Odisha | On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in Odisha. The Prime Minister has picked in four seats in Odisha — Sambalpur, Korba, Bhatapara and Bhubaneswar.

Apr 16, 2019 9:18 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in Kerala Today | Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on 3-day visit to Kerala where he will campaign in five districts. Gandhi will fist land in Pathanapuram, the district which houses the holy Sabarimala shrine, following which he will travel to Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and capital city Thiruvananthapuram.

File photos of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.

Today is the last day to campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, political parties will conduct rallies in full swing at constituencies that will go to polls on April 18.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in four seats in Odisha — Sambalpur, Korba, Bhatapara and Bhubaneswar.

The Election Commission’s ban on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati came into force from 6am today. The EC has imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".

Meanwhile, piqued with the BJP and Adityanath, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state. Rajbhar will announce the candidates at a press conference today.

A group of bureaucrats and defence officers will give a representation to the President of India to counter the open letter sent to him by a group of retired civil servants on the conduct of the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct.
