Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul in Kerala, PM Modi Picks Odisha on Last Day of Campaign for Phase 2

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Lucknow, Rajnath Singh, will file his nomination. He is likely to be accompanied by senior leaders, including Mahendra Nath Pandey, Deputy CM KP Maurya, Dinesh Sharma, MoS Home Hansraj Ahir and Kalraj Mishra. Singh is also expected to hold a road show from the party office to the collectorate.
Mamata Banerjee's Rally Programme | West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee will kick off her campaign in Uttar Dinajpur and North 24 Parganas districts today. In Uttar Dinajpur, she will be rallying at Itahar while in North 24 Paraganas, she will address the masses at Narayanpur.
EC Ban on Adityanath, Mayawati Takes Effect | The Election Commission’s ban on Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati came into force from 6am today. The EC has imposed a nationwide campaign ban on Adityanath for 72 hours and on Mayawati for 48 hours from Tuesday for their "provocative" communal remarks, which it said had the "propensity to polarise the elections".
Rahul Gandhi in Kerala Today | Congress president Rahul Gandhi is on 3-day visit to Kerala where he will campaign in five districts. Gandhi will fist land in Pathanapuram, the district which houses the holy Sabarimala shrine, following which he will travel to Kollam, Kottayam, Alappuzha and capital city Thiruvananthapuram.
File photos of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and PM Narendra Modi.
Today is the last day to campaign for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, political parties will conduct rallies in full swing at constituencies that will go to polls on April 18.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to campaign in four seats in Odisha — Sambalpur, Korba, Bhatapara and Bhubaneswar.
Meanwhile, piqued with the BJP and Adityanath, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar on Monday said it will go alone in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in the state. Rajbhar will announce the candidates at a press conference today.
A group of bureaucrats and defence officers will give a representation to the President of India to counter the open letter sent to him by a group of retired civil servants on the conduct of the Election Commission in implementing the Model Code of Conduct.
15 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs MI 171/720.0 overs 172/519.0 oversMumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets
14 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League DC vs SRH 155/720.0 overs 116/1018.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 39 runs
14 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs CSK 161/820.0 overs 162/519.4 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 5 wickets
14 Apr, 2019 | United Arab Emirates in Zimbabwe ZIM vs UAE 307/450.0 overs 176/1046.2 oversZimbabwe beat United Arab Emirates by 131 runs
13 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs RCB 173/420.0 overs 174/219.2 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Kings XI Punjab by 8 wickets