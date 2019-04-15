Election 2019 LIVE: BJP Files FIR Against Azam Khan for Sexist Jibe at Jaya Prada

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti to address a rally at 11 am today at Badgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. While Omar Abdullah is scheduled to hold a rally at Ganderbal at 2 pm. Miffed with PM Modi's "Abdullahs, Muftis have ruined Jammu and Kashmir" statement, former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Sunday fished out old pictures to remind the prime minister that it was the same families with whom he decided to forge alliance.
Event Highlights
After UP, the Congress chief will travel to Gujarat to address a public rally in Mahuva constituency of Bhavnagar district. Then, he will head to Maharashtra to begin his campaign in Nanded. Rahul Gandhi is set to address a gathering in New Mondha.
BJP files an FIR against Samajwadi Party veteran Azam Khan after his controversial remark against actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada. A case has been registered under Section 509 and 125. On Sunday, he said that if his remarks were taken out of context and if proven guilty, he would not contest elections.
In a controversial remark, Rajasthan Home minister Gulab Chand Kataria on Sunday said during a rally that rising population of Muslims can divide India again. Adding to his statement, Kataria said, "While population of Hindus has been reduced in Pakistan, Muslims population has gone up here." A video that went viral on social media showed the leader warning tribals that high birth rate of Muslims might break up India. Kataria was trying to justify his comments by referring to the decreasing population of Hindus in Pakistan. He added that while the Hindu population reduced in Pakistan but Muslim population increased in India.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot suggested on Sunday that his Uttar Pradesh counterpart, Yogi Adityanath, should be booked for sedition for labelling the military as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army. "Yogi is saying, 'this is Modiji ki sena'. There should be a case of sedition on the UP chief minister. If someone criticises the government, the person is directly called anti-national. But the anti-national person is he who, while being the chief minister, says 'Modiji ki sena' (Modi's army)," Gehlot told reporters.
Ex-Mizoram Governor Aziz Qureshi stirred a controversy by saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had planned the Pulwama attack and said that the people will not be him be the next PM.
#WATCH MP: Ex-Mizoram Guv Aziz Qureshi speaks on Pulwama attack&PM, says "Plan karke aapne ye karwaya taki apko mauka mile, lekin janta samajhti hai. Agar Modi ji chahein ki 42 jawanon ki hatya karke, unki chitaon ki raakh se apna rajtilak kar lein, janta nahi karne degi."(14.04) pic.twitter.com/WvQfFpKF8L— ANI (@ANI) April 15, 2019
Veteran Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said, “I was referring to a person in Delhi who is unwell, who had said, 'I came with 150 rifles&I would have shot Azam if I had seen him.' Talking about him, I said, 'it took a long time to know people and later it was found that he was wearing RSS shorts'.” Khan has stoked a controversy with an ‘underwear’ jibe against film actor and BJP candidate Jaya Prada, fighting the Lok Sabha polls from Rampur against him. National Commission for Women Chairperson Rekha Sharma termed Khan's alleged below-the-belt remarks against the actor as ‘extremely disgraceful’ and said the women panel will be sending a show cause notice to him.
Azam Khan, Samajwadi Party (SP) in Rampur on his remark, 'main 17 din mein pehchan gaya ki inke niche ka underwear khaki rang ka hai': I haven't named anyone. I know what I should say. If anyone can prove that I named anyone anywhere&insulted anyone,then I'll not contest election pic.twitter.com/ftDtC57ttA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 14, 2019
The Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by the producers of "PM Narendra Modi" against the ban imposed by the Election Commission (EC). In a democracy, it's important to allow freedom of expression, says "PM Narendra Modi" producer Sandip Ssingh, urging the Supreme Court to view the film as an "inspiring story" rather than "political propaganda". Ssingh said in a statement: "Every citizen of India has the right to appeal for justice and that's what I am doing as the producer. For me and the entire team, this film is special and we want the world to see it."
BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi moved the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for allegedly attributing his remarks on the recent Rafale verdict to the apex court. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will hear the plea today. Lekhi, who is a sitting Lok Sabha MP from New Delhi constituency, in her plea alleged that Gandhi has attributed his personal remarks to the top court and tried to create prejudice. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Lekhi, told the bench that the Congress president reportedly made a remark that the "Supreme Court said chowkidaar chor hai" in the verdict. The Congress president had on April 10 claimed that the apex court has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed a theft.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi to begin his three days poll campaign in Kerala, which includes addressing poll campaign and visit to Thirunelli Temple where his father’s ashes were immersed. Gandhi will reach Trivandrum by late evening. He will be contesting from Kerala's Wayanad and also from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to address election rally for Congress’s Fatehpur Sikri candidate Raj Babbar. He will later address a public meeting in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. He is also scheduled to address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. "Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula. Although the town is located in Bhavnagar district, it is a part of Amreli Lok Sabha constituency," state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said on Sunday. "The idea behind organising the rally in Rajula is to be able to address the people of three Lok Sabha seats of Amreli, Junagadh and Bhavnagar," he said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat today, a party functionary said. "Rahul Gandhi will address a rally in Rajula. Although the town is located in Bhavnagar district, it is a part of Amreli Lok Sabha constituency," state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said on Sunday. "The idea behind organising the rally in Rajula is to be able to address the people of three Lok Sabha seats of Amreli, Junagadh and Bhavnagar," he said. The party has also organised some more rallies of Gandhi in the week, Doshi said. Election for all the 26 seats in Gujarat on April 23.
File photo of former UP minister Azam Khan
Launching his three-day election campaign in Kerala, Rahul Gandhi will first reach Thiruvananthapuram and then travel to Thirunelli temple in Wayanad, from where he is contesting this time. The Thirunelli temple holds significance as former Prime Minister Rahul Gandhi’s ashes were immersed there.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti will hold a rally at 11am, while National Conference leader Omar Abdullah will address a public meeting at 2pm in Ganderbal. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Kasganj and Muradabad.
Besides, the Supreme Court is set to hear a petition filed by the producers of the 'PM Narendra Modi' biopic, challenging the Election Commission's order barring its release. The makers of the film claim that the order violated their fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression and hence must be revoked.
Further, the Supreme Court will also hear a contempt petition filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his "Chowkidar Chor Hain" comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Rafale fighter jet case.
The Saradha chit-fund case hearing, where the CBI is demanding a remand of IPS officer Rajeev Kumar for custodial interrogation, is also due at the apex court today.
