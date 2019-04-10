Election 2019 LIVE: Rahul's Statement on Rafale Ruling Verges on Contempt of Court, Says Sitharaman

Election 2019 LIVE: Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused Congress chief Rahul Gandhi of gross contempt of court, saying he had attributed to the Supreme Court what it never said in its order on Rafale deal.
Buoyed by the Supreme Court order allowing petitioners seeking a review of the Rafale judgment to rely on leaked documents, Gandhi has claimed the SC has made it clear that Prime Minister Narendra Modi committed a theft.
In a setback to the Centre, the Supreme Court allowed the leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming 'privilege' over them.
Apr 10, 2019 4:49 pm (IST)
Immediately Check Code Violation by PM Modi: Capt Amarinder Singh | Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh has written to Election Commission to immediately check code of conduct violation by PM Modi for his alleged appeal for votes for carrying out the Balakot air strike."Can’t let independence of armed forces be undermined," he said.
"The SC has not produced a verdict on whether the documents are not stolen. The SC said we dismiss the objection but present the papers to us," says Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Apr 10, 2019 4:36 pm (IST)
Rafale is Coming on Time: Defence Minister | Nirmala Sitharaman says "September 2019, as per the agreement, Rafale is coming".
Apr 10, 2019 4:35 pm (IST)
Defence Minister Sitharaman briefing the press at the BJP HQ.
Apr 10, 2019 4:34 pm (IST)
Congress Mislead the Public, We Didn't: Sitharaman | "The Congress party's press conference today, drawing on the Hindu report, said the government did not give information to the CAG and the Supreme Court and asked for a correction. The CAG report was under preparation at that time. We approached the SC by ourself for correction. The Congress accussed us of misleading the public. We haven't done that. Congress has done that," she says.
Apr 10, 2019 4:31 pm (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman says "Where did the court say what Rahul Gandhi claimed. But today what he has done is gros contempt of court. has today the court said anything to this effect? Is baat ko Court ne maan liya. Where did the court say this? Who has given Rahul Gandhi the right to misinterpret the court verdict?"
Apr 10, 2019 4:28 pm (IST)
"Paragraph 12 of today's judgement says that the review petitions have to adjudicated on their own merit," she says.
Apr 10, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)
Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference on Rafale | "The Congress president said that the court has said Anil Ambani gave money to PM Modi. This is a lie. It is contempt of Court. The court hasn't said any such thing. Rahul Gandhi said things that were not said by the Court," Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.
Apr 10, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)
Nagin Dance in Poll Campaign | Karnataka Housing minister M T B Nagaraj, in a bid to woo voters, danced to a popular tune from the Hindi movie 'Nagin' much to the amusement of people at Hoskote, and the video has gone viral. The minister, popularly known as MTB by his supporters, was ranked the richest MLA in the country by the Association for Democratic Reforms, an NGO, last year which said his assets were valued at over Rs 1,000 crore.
Apr 10, 2019 4:10 pm (IST)
Congress Manifesto Fulfilling Demands of Pakistan: PM Modi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public meeting in Gujarat today slammed the Congress over its manifesto promise to repeal the sedition law and reduce forces from Kashmir. “Are people who want to break the country into tukde-tukde (pieces) not anti-nationals?... Congress is now saying that they will repeal the sedition law. Can we expect this from a 125-year-old party?” PM Modi said. The Prime Minister also accused the Congress party of fulfilling the demands of Pakistan in its manifesto, adding the only "business of Pakistan is to export terror".
Apr 10, 2019 4:03 pm (IST)
Their Remarks Could 'Fan Unrest and Mutiny': Petitioner | Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have been slammed with a case (Sections 124A and 34) in a Bihar court over their alleged remarks that abrogating Article 370 and 35A, that grant special status to the state will lead to its freedom from the country. The petitioner, Advocate Rajesh Chandra, Sharma has alleged that he felt "hurt" by the statements of Abdullah and Mufti, that appeared in a Hindi daily on April 9. He alleged their remarks could "fan unrest and mutiny" in the country.
Apr 10, 2019 3:56 pm (IST)
Give Clarification on Comments: EC to KCR | The Election Commission of India has issued notices to Telangana Chief Minister and President of Telangana Rastra Samiti K Chandrasekhar Rao asking for his clarification against the complaint that he made derogatory comments on Hindus and the Hindu community in his election campaign in Karimnagar.
They raised slogans and often broke into impromptu dance at the beat drums. The streets were lined with Congress flags and hoardings and posters with pictures of Rahul and Priyanka.
Apr 10, 2019 3:35 pm (IST)
Separatists Call for Strike Against 1st Phase of Polling | Separatists have called for a strike on Thursday to protest against the polling for first phase of Lok Sabha elections in Kashmir and the "NIA aggression" against Hurriyat Conference leaders and their kin. Jammu and Baramulla Lok Sabha constituencies are going to polls in the first phase on Thursday. "The complete shutdown (Hartal) is against the so-called Indian parliamentary elections that are going to start from tomorrow from Baramulla parliamentary constituency, against NIA aggression including shifting of JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik, rigourous questioning of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and repeated summoning of sons of Syed Ali Shah Geelani to Delhi," the separatists said in a statement on Wednesday.
Apr 10, 2019 3:24 pm (IST)
Trinamool will lead to the formation of the next government at Centre. Trinamool will lead the change at Centre. All the institutions have lost their credibility. They intimidate the media. They bring people from outside during election, distribute money to win votes. Ensure that they do not win. They want to drive away everyone in the name of NRC: Mamata Banerjee
Apr 10, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)
Every vote for CPI(M)-Congress, is a vote wasted, Mamata Banerjee said at a rally in Chopra. "In the past, BJP, Congress and CPI(M) have won from Darjeeling seats. They have done nothing for the people. Last time, BJP candidate won from Darjeeling. He did a vanishing act after winning. A vote for the Congress and the CPI(M) is a vote wasted as it will benefit the BJP," she said.
Apr 10, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Chief Election Commissioner seeking review of Election Commission order relieving IG Kunwar V Pratap Singh as a member of SIT probing Bagari firing; says SIT was carrying out its legal mandate of probe and wasn't affected by Model Code of Conduct.
Apr 10, 2019 3:10 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally at Songadh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Pakistan's only business is to export terror.” He also said Congress promised to scrap sedition laws for helping 'tukde-tukde' gang.
The decision comes after Vivek Oberoi-starrer PM Narendra Modi got U certificate from Central Board of Film Cetification (CBFC).
Apr 10, 2019 3:03 pm (IST)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said, “I'm asking I-T department who are you to do one-sided raids, on TDP. Once elections are announced, it is a level playing field; you have to treat everybody equal. Otherwise, it's unjustified. Modi wanted to demolish democracy, so I launched 'Save India Save Democracy'.
Apr 10, 2019 2:56 pm (IST)
These Polls Are To Ensure Modi Never Becomes PM Again: Mamata | This election is to ensure that Narendra Modi never becomes the PM of the country again: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a rally in North Dinajpur said. Trinamool Congress will drive out BJP from the country and help form the next government at the Centre.
Apr 10, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)
Visuals of chief minister Mamata Banerjee's rally in Chopra.
Apr 10, 2019 2:51 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Songadh.
Farooq Abdullah on Yasin Malik's arrest by NIA: Mujhe bahot afsos hai, isse koi chiz milegi nahi.Jitna inpe zulm karenge utni aag aur bhadkegi. Insan differences rakh sakta hai. Iska matlab ye nahi ki jo tumahri soch mein nahi hai,usko band karein. Ye Hindustan ka raasta nahi hai
Election Commission said any Biopic material in nature of biography sub serving the the purpose of any political entity or any individual entity connected to it, which has potential to disturb level playing field during the election, should not be displayed in Electronic media including cinematograph. Earlier, the EC had also issued a notice to makers of the Narendra Modi biopic. While the producers of the film had replied to the EC notice, the poll panel was awaiting the reply of the BJP before taking a call on whether to allow the release of a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Apr 10, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh writes to Election Commission seeking action against PM for his remark "I want to ask 1st-time voters: can your 1st vote be dedicated to brave soldiers who carried out an air strike in Pakistan “Can your 1st vote be dedicated to martyrs of Pulwama?" in a rally in Maharastra.
He said that he cannot disclose the price in public keeping in mind the national security. Today the truth is out when the Supreme Court said that Modi cannot hide his corruption under the name of the official secret act. The lairs of corruption are out in open, an entire structure of lies built by PM Modi shatters. PM Modi used to hide behind his self-pronounced clean chit by Supreme Court on Rafale: Randeep Surjewala while addressing a press conference
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a press conference in Delhi on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday slammed the Congress over its manifesto promise to repeal sedition law and reduce forces from Kashmir. The opposition party is trying to fulfil the demands of Pakistan, Modi said, adding the only "business of Pakistan is to export terror.
“Are people who want to break the country into tukde-tukde (pieces) not anti-nationals?... Congress is now saying that they will repeal the sedition law. Can we expect this from a 125 year-old party?” Modi said at a rally in Gujarat.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has vowed that her TMC will drive out the BJP from the country and help form the next government at the Centre. Speaking at a rally in North Dinajpur, Banerjee said this election is to ensure that Narendra Modi never becomes the PM of the country again.
The Election Commission has banned the release of all biopics during election season, stalling the film on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s life. The Opposition had complained to the poll body against the release of the Vivek Oberoi starrer, saying it was an attempt to influence voters ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been battling jibes from the Bharatiya Janata Party over his decision to also contest from Kerala’s Wayanad for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, filed his nomination from his pocket borough Amethi today. Gandhi, who held a mega road show, was flanked by his sister and party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, brother-in-law Robert Vadra and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He will head to Katihar in Bihar and Raiganj in West Bengal to carry forward the Congress’s campaign blitzkrieg.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address poll rallies in Gujarat’s Anand district as well as Junagarh and Songarh. He will also campaign in Goa where elections to two Lok Sabha seats and bypolls to three assembly seats will be held. Modi, in an exclusive interview with News18, set the agenda for the 2019 elections, discussing a host of issues from Jammu and Kashmir, opposition alliance to China.
In a crucial judgment ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Supreme Court will give its order today on objections raised by the Centre on the use of government documents accessed without authorization to re-examine the Rafale deal. The Opposition has been attacking the Centre over the deal, accusing it of corruption. The court will also hear the bail plea of RJD patriarch Lalu Prasad. The CBI has opposed bail to the leader on the grounds that he is conducting political activities from a Ranchi hospital where he is undergoing treatment and is trying to mislead the court about his health condition in view of the upcoming elections.
Further, the apex court will hear petitions challenging the electoral bond scheme.