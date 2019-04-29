SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: SC Accepts Cong Plea Seeking Action Against PM Modi, Amit Shah for Poll Code Violations

News18.com | April 29, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: The Supreme Court has accepted to grant an urgent hearing to Congress MP Sushmita Dev on the Election Commission of India delaying action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for alleged poll code violations. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear the petition on Tuesday after Dev cited eight Model Code of Conduct violations by Modi and Shah.

As voting began Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states, the campaign action will shift into the next gear for the next phase.
Apr 29, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

In her petition, Congress leader Sushmita Dev has accused PM Modi and Shah of disturbing the level playing field and violating the model code of conduct by appealing to voters in the name of armed forces in their speeches. 

Apr 29, 2019 10:45 am (IST)

SC Accepts Cong Plea Seeking Action Against PM Modi, Amit Shah | The Supreme Court agrees to grant an urgent hearing to a plea seeking necessary directions to the Election Commission to take a decision on the complaints filed against PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over alleged violations of electoral laws. The petition was filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev and the hearing on the matter will now be held tomorrow.  

Apr 29, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | In Phase 4 And Beyond, Gathbandhan Story to be Written by BJP's Counter Consolidation of Castes

Unlike the first three phases, in the constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase and many out the remaining 41 seats, it will be the non-Yadav/OBCs and non-Jatav/Dalits who will dominate the scenario.

Apr 29, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in today's phase of voting.

For full live coverage and updates of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, follow our other live blog. 

Apr 29, 2019 10:22 am (IST)

As 13 constituencies of UP go to the hustings in the fourth phase today, BJP chief Amit Shah will continue his election campaign in the electorally crucial state sending maximum representatives to the Lok Sabha. He will begin his campaign trail from Chitrakoot and will head to Pratapgarh after that for back to back rallies. After this, he will be headed to Jaunpur in the evening for another rally. 

Apr 29, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said anyone who remained loyal to it was considered a nationalist and those who left it were dubbed anti-national. The former cricketer also said that the controversy over the Rafale deal will lead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defeat in the general election.

Apr 29, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

Sidhu Says He Will Quit if Rahul Loses Amethi | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi loses the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight from Smriti Irani in the family bastion, from where he had defeated her in 2014 as well.

Apr 29, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

Rahul to Rally in Rajasthan | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the other end, will be campaigning in Rajasthan today, as 13 of its constituencies goes to polls today. He will be Dholpur and Churu after which he will conclude his day's electioneering in Jaipur with another rally. Meanwhile, his sister and Cong General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in UP's Banda. 

Apr 29, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

Modi's Rallies in Jharkhand, Bengal | As the elections enter the last stretch, politcians and parties continue to try to capture votes through rallies and campaigns across the legnth and breadth of the country. PM Modi will be holding rallies in Jharkhand in West Bengal today. In his rally, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the caste cannons being thrown at him by opposition leaders, who have accused him of being a “fake backward” just to garner votes.

Apr 29, 2019 9:54 am (IST)

Shortly after voting began today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said that he hopes that people come out to vote in record breaking numbers in the fourth phase. 

Apr 29, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

Of the 72 seats, mostly on the Hindi heartland, the BJP will aim to defend 56 seats it won in the 2014 elections. The Congress -- which won just 2 seats -- will aim to better its tally.

Apr 29, 2019 9:52 am (IST)

While 17 seats in Maharashtra are going to polls in the fourth phase, 13 seats each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six in Madhya Pradesh, six in Odisha, five in Bihar and three in Jharkhand are voting today. Voting began at 7 am and will continue till 5 pm at all polling booths in these nine states.

Apr 29, 2019 9:51 am (IST)

Lok Sabha Elections Enter Phase 4 | Seventy two seats spanning across nine states are voting today in the phase 4 of the mega seven-phased electoral exercise. About 12.79 core voters in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal and Jammu and Kashmir will decide the fate of 972 candidates. 

Election 2019 LIVE: SC Accepts Cong Plea Seeking Action Against PM Modi, Amit Shah for Poll Code Violations
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in West Bengal and one in Jharkhand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Rajasthan, where he will address three public meetings.

In his rally, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the caste cannons being thrown at him by opposition leaders, who have accused him of being a “fake backward” just to garner votes. On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram had questioned his caste status, a day after the lead was taken by BSP chief Mayawati.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi loses the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight from Smriti Irani in the family bastion, from where he had defeated her in 2014 as well.

On Monday, polling is being held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. Click here for all the latest updates on phase 4 voting.
