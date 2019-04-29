Election 2019 LIVE: SC Accepts Cong Plea Seeking Action Against PM Modi, Amit Shah for Poll Code Violations

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah.



While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in West Bengal and one in Jharkhand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Rajasthan, where he will address three public meetings.



In his rally, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the caste cannons being thrown at him by opposition leaders, who have accused him of being a “fake backward” just to garner votes. On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram had questioned his caste status, a day after the lead was taken by BSP chief Mayawati.



Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi loses the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight from Smriti Irani in the family bastion, from where he had defeated her in 2014 as well.



On Monday, polling is being held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. Click here for all the latest updates on phase 4 voting.