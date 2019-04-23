Election 2019 LIVE: SC Issues Contempt Notice to Rahul Gandhi for Attributing 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' Jibe to Court

The Supreme Court Tuesday issued contempt notice to Congress President Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on the Rafale judgment, which the apex court had said were "incorrectly attributed" to it. The top court said it will hear on April 30 the criminal contempt petition filed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi against Gandhi along with the pending review petition against the December 14, 2018 verdict in the Rafale jet deal.
Event Highlights
Meanwhile, actor Sunny Deol is all set to join the Bharatiya Janata Party, a week after he met chief Amit Shah and set off rumours of making his political debut. Sources said Deol may be fielded from Punjab’s Gurdaspur or Chandigarh, the seat held by late actor Vinod Khanna.
Rahul gandhi is currently addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Banswara. "PM promised you many things, he said you will get better prices, he said that you will get food processing plant...did you get it? What did we do? We waived off your loans," he says, adding," the PM says he doesnt have the money to do it...I will tell you where can get the money from, he will get it from Anil Ambani." Sharpening his attack on PM Modi, rahul says that what he did to the people was Anyay (Injustice), but "we will do NYAY with the people."
Welcoming Sunny Deol into party fold, Nirmala Sitharaman says, "Sunny Deol understands the pulse of people and we are certain he will prove to be a strong leader."
Delhi: Actor Sunny Deol joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Nirmala Sitharaman pic.twitter.com/QgXwv5OrBI— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP | Actor Sunny Deol is set to join the BJP shortly. BJP chief Amit Shah had met the actor in Pune on Friday. According to sources, Shah met the actor to convince him to contest from Amritsar. However, no annoouncement has been made so far. Rumour is that he may be fielded from Gurdaspur, the seat held by the late actor Vinod Khanna or from Chandigarh.
BJP MP Udit Raj removes 'Chowkidar' title from his Twitter handle. Hinting to resign from the party, he tweeted, "I am waiting for a ticket if not given to me I will do goodbye to the party."
I still hopeful that I will file nomination from my constituency and BJP where I have worked hard and proved my metal.— Dr. Udit Raj, MP (@Dr_Uditraj) April 23, 2019
I hope I will not be forced to leave BJP by BJP itself
BJP Candidate Gautam Gambhir's Roadshow Ahead of Nomination | BJP MP candidate from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir holds roadshow ahead of filling his nomination in the National Capital today. "I really want to contribute something to the country & whatever our PM has done in the last 5 years, I want to take that legacy forward," he says.
#Delhi: BJP MP candidate from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir holds roadshow ahead of filling his nomination, says, "I really want to contribute something to the country & whatever our PM has done in the last 5 years, I want to take that legacy forward." pic.twitter.com/eiGz9mcLCd— ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
BJP MP Udit Raj Tuesday morning said he will resign from the party if denied ticket in the Lok Sabha elections and may contest independently from the North West Delhi parliamentary seat. Raj, who is sitting MP from North West Delhi, said he will wait for some time for a reply from the party and then file his nomination as an Independent candidate from the seat at 10 am.
His supporters, who created quite the ruckus at the BJP office in Delhi, removed the BJP board as seen here. However, according to reports they are still hopeful of Raj getting a ticket.
India is facing the biggest round of polls today, as 117 parliamentary constituencies across 13 states and 2 Union Territories vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections. More than 18 crore voters, including all of Gujarat, Kerala and half of Karnataka, will line up to decide their fate.
For more updates, follow News18's live coverage of the third phase of Lok Sabha elections here.
As NCP National President Sharad Pawar's daughter and sitting MP Supriya Sule seeks a third term in Maharashtra's Baramati which goes to polls today, Pawar, along with leaders of other opposition parties will address a press conference at 1:30 pm in Mumbai today. Baramati constituency is at the centre of Sharad Pawar’s stronghold stretching through Maharashtra’s “sugar belt”.
Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli | UPA chairperson and Congress candidate from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency Sonia Gandhi will be present there today for a meeting with local party workers and leaders in Bhuamau guest house. The Congress stronghold goes to polls in the fifth phase of polling on May 6.
Rahul in Rajasthan, MP | Even as Rahul Gandhi faces the verdict of the people of Wayanad in Kerala which goes to polls today in the third phase, the Congress chief will continue his campaign blitz in the states of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He is scheduled to hold two public meetings in Baneshwar Dam and Lalpur Hawaipatti of Rajasthan, after which he will be in MP for another public meeting in Jabalpur district's Sihora. Wayanad is Rahul's second constituency, apart from Amethi from where he contests this time.
After Odisha, Modi to Head to West Bengal | From Odisha, PM Modi will then head to the state of West Bengal, where he will be campaigning in Asansol. The Lok Sabha constituency goes to polls in the fourth phase of polling on April 29, along with Baharampur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Bardhaman Purba, Bardhaman-Durgapur, Bolpur and Birbhum.
After Voting, Modi to Head to Odisha | The PM will be in the state of Odisha today for two election rallies. One as mentioned, is in Kendrapara, while the other will take place in Balasore district. Lok Sabha and assembly elections are being held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases. Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Puri, Bhubaneswar constituencies of the state goes to polls today.
PM Modi Casts Vote in Ahmedabad | As the the entire state of Gujarat votes for 26 seats, Prime Minister Narendra Modi cast his vote a short while back in Ranip in Ahmedabad, where he was welcomed by BJP chief Amit Shah. After exercising his franchise, Modi sent out a strong message to first time voters to come out and vote in abundance. He will now be headed to Odisha to continue his campaign trail, and will be addressing an election rally in Kendrapara.
The third phase will see all the seats in Gujarat (26), Kerala (20), Goa (2), Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1) and Daman and Diu (1) go to polls. Besides, polling will be held in four seats in Assam, five in Bihar, seven in Chhattisgarh, one in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Karnataka, 14 in Maharashtra, six in Odisha, 10 in Uttar Pradesh, and five in West Bengal.
Crucial Third Phase of Polling Begins | As India's seven-phase Lok Sabha election hit prime time today in the third phase of voting, political heavyweights such as BJP president Amit Shah, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, former Union minister Shashi Tharoor and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mulayam Singh Yadav are among others, who will contest in 117 parliamentary constituencies across 15 states. It is important to note that by the end of the third phase of polling, almost 55 per cent of the country will have voted.
File photo of Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (PTI)
Another new star face of the BJP, cricketer Gautam Gambhir, held a roadshow in Delhi today before filing his nomination for the Lok Sabha polls. Gambhir, who has been fielded from east Delhi, said: “I really want to contribute something to the country and whatever our Prime Minister has done in the last five years, I want to take that legacy forward.”
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick-off his party’s campaign spree from Rajasthan, followed by public meetings in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol and Jabalpur. His mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi will meet party workers in her pocket borough Rae Bareli on a day when 15 states, including UP, vote for Phase 3 of the Lok Sabha elections. The grand old party’s eastern UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will campaign in Barabanki.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will rally in Asansol and Odisha. Modi cast his vote in Ahmedabad today and urged first-time voters to exercise their franchise. He said terrorism’s weapon was IED but that of a democracy was voter ID. Modi also met his mother Heeraben to seek her blessings before casting his vote.
Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan, who recently joined the BJP, will file his nomination from Gorakhpur today. Also, NCP national president Sharad Pawar and leaders of other opposition parties will address a press conference in the afternoon.
-
22 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs DC 191/620.0 overs 193/419.2 oversDelhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 6 wickets
-
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs CSK 161/720.0 overs 160/820.0 oversRoyal Challengers Bangalore beat Chennai Super Kings by 1 run
-
21 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs SRH 159/820.0 overs 161/115.0 oversSunrisers Hyderabad beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets
-
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League KXIP vs DC 163/720.0 overs 166/519.4 oversDelhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab by 5 wickets
-
20 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs RR 161/520.0 overs 162/519.1 oversRajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets