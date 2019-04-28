Election 2019 LIVE: Smriti Irani Hits Out at Cong, Says MP Rahul Gandhi Missing From Amethi for 15 Years

Election 2019 LIVE: Gautam Gambhir, the BJP candidate from east Delhi, has hit back at his opponent and AAP leader Atishi for alleging that he is a registered voter from two constituencies, saying that one only makes such allegations when no work has been done.
"When you don't have a vision and have done nothing in the last 4.5 years, you make such allegations, EC will decide this. When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics," the cricketer-turned-politician said. Atishi had on Saturday said she had filed a criminal complaint against Gambhir, claiming that he is registered as a voter in two constituencies, and demanded that his candidature be cancelled.
Apr 28, 2019 6:02 pm (IST)
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley took a hit at the Opposition today saying that the Prime Minister has never done caste politics, but instead has only practised development politics.
Those who are deceiving the poor in the name of caste will not succeed. They have only amassed wealth in the name of caste politics. The Prime Minister’s assets are not even 0.01% when compared to the First Family of the BSP or the RJD. (2/2)
Delhi Buses Causing Pollution: AAP | AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference today said: "The much-maligned BUS system of Delhi (DTC + Cluster buses) stands in sharp contrast to this havoc unleashed by BJP’s Central government on Delhi Metro through fare hike". "Over the last two years, in the period when Delhi Metro ridership fell by 3 lakhs per day, without any increase in the fleet of buses the ridership of Delhi’s buses increased by 2 lakhs per day – from 40 lakhs to 42 lakhs per day," he added. The fare hike pushed people to use personal vehicles thereby increasing congestion and air pollution, Saurabh alleged.
Apr 28, 2019 5:48 pm (IST)
Delhi Metro Not in Good Shape: AAP | The Aam Admi Party today hit out at the BJP government for conspiring against the people of Delhi, increasing air pollution and traffic congestion. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj at a press conference today said the Central government forced 15 lakh extra people per day on Delhi roads. Saurabh also slammed the BJP for raising rates of Metro travel. "Two years back, between May and October 2017, Delhi Metro under pressure from BJP-ruled Central Government had doubled the fares of Delhi metro within 6 months," he said. The AAP leader added that the ridership of Delhi Metro has taken a historic hit because it is 3 lakh lower than the ridership in March 2017 and overall 15 lakh lower than the target at the end of Phase III completion.
Apr 28, 2019 5:38 pm (IST)
BJP has released a new list of candidates for the Goa and Karnataka assembly polls. The party has given a ticket to former MLA Umesh Jadhav's son in Chincholi. This move comes after he switched from Congress to join BJP hardly a month ago.
Apr 28, 2019 5:33 pm (IST)
Actor-turned-politician Sunny Deol, BJP candidate for the Gurdaspur parliamentary seat, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today.
What struck me about @iamsunnydeol is his humility and deep passion for a better India.
Happy to have met him today. We are all rooting for his victory in Gurdaspur!
Smriti Irani today hit out at Congress general secretary for UP east Priyanka Gandhi saying "I am happy that Mrs Vadra is counting the number of times I came to Amethi. Probably she is counting because she is unable to tell the public where was the MP missing for 15 years".
Apr 28, 2019 5:20 pm (IST)
Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani visits the field of Purab Dwara village in Amethi where a fire broke out today.
#WATCH Amethi: Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP candidate from Amethi, visits the fire-affected fields in Purab Dwara village; meets the locals affected. Fire-fighting operations are still underway
Gautam Gambhir Hits Back at Atish | Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir today hit back at AAP's Atishi Marlena over her allegations that he has two voter IDs, saying one makes such allegations to hide lack of vision and poor performance. "When you do not have a vision and have done nothing in the last four and a half years, you make such allegations," Gambhir said while campaigning for the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat. Remarking that the Election Commission (EC) will take a decision on the issue, Gambhir said, "When you have a vision you don't do such negative politics."
A three-member committee has been set up to conduct an inquiry into the matter.
Apr 28, 2019 4:53 pm (IST)
Upper Caste by Birth, Backward on Paper: Tejashwi on Modi | Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav today rebuffed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion of belonging to an "ati-pichhda" (most backward) caste, insisting that he saw this coming from the PM a week ago. Yadav, in a tweet, said today, "I had said on April 20 (2019) said that Modi, after portraying himself as fake OBC, will call himself a person belonging to an extremely backward caste. He did so yesterday (in Kannauj rally in UP). "The fact is that he is an upper caste (person) by birth and backward on papers. He (PM) will say so many things just to fetch votes."
Apr 28, 2019 4:43 pm (IST)
At a press conference today, AAP candidate Atishi Marlena said that the Congress party is scared of defeat in Delhi and that is why the party is spreading rumours. Earlier, Congress leader Asif Mohammad Khan alleged that Atishi Marlena was a 'yehudi'. Marlena in her response to the remark said that she is forced and saddened to clarify that she is a Punjabi Hindu and that 'Marlena' is a surname referring to the Marx and Lenin.
Apr 28, 2019 4:37 pm (IST)
Gautam Gambhir Violated Mode Code Thrice: Atishi | AAP candidate from East Delhi Atishi Marlena has written to the Election Commission against BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir for violating the Model Code of Conduct repeatedly. According to Atishi, Gambhir first violated the MCC on April 23 for the discrepancy in the notorisation of papers. The second violation as when there was a complaint against him in the Tees Hazari court. The third violation was when the cricketer-turned-politician allegedly held a rally on the April 28 without permission. This is the third complaint by Atishi to the EC.
Apr 28, 2019 4:30 pm (IST)
I Support Kanhaiya Kumar's Candidacy: Digvijay Singh | Senior Congress leader and the party's Bhopal candidate, Digvijaya Singh today supported the candidacy of CPI candidate from Begusarai Kanhaiya Kumar saying that he said told his party leadership that they should not have fielded an RJD candidate in the seat.
Digvijaya Singh:Main Kanhaiya Kumar ka samarthak hoon.Aur maine apne party mein bhi iss baat ko kaha ki RJD ne bohot badi galti ki hai aur maine koshish ki baat karne ki yeh seat CPI ko dena chahiye. Aur mujhe iss baat ki khushi hai 8 aur 9 ko vo prachar karne Bhopal aaraha hai.
Poll preparations underway in Mumbai suburbs. Four constituencies go to polls tomorrow in Mumbai suburbs.
Apr 28, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)
Congress candidate from Varanasi Ajai Rai, who will face the polls against Prime Minister Modi in the constituency, today slammed the BJP led government for its shoddy work in cleaning the city of Varanasi. Rai took a dig at the BJP over its cleanliness drive which was the main poll agenda for the saffron party in the 2014 polls.
स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण 2019 की रैंकिंग में वाराणसी 70वें स्थान पर जा चुका हैं।शहर के भीतरी इलाकों में कूडो और गंदगियों से आम लोगो को तमाम परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा हैं।सरायनन्दन ,शुकुलपुरा वाराणसी की ये तस्वीरे स्वच्छता अभियान की पोल खोलती हैं।
Former Delhi minister and senior Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely has said people like Gautam Gambhir and Atishi Marlena are fighting the Lok Sabha election as if it is a "political picnic", holding that they do not have either connect with the people or understanding about their hardships. "The BJP has given ticket to such a person (Gambhir) who has no direct link with politics. He does not have any sense of issues confronting people in trans-Yamuna area," Lovely told PTI in an interview."Also, it is not sure whether he (Gambhir) will give up his other works. He lives in Mumbai. On the other hand, the AAP has brought its candidate (Atishi Marlena) from Oxford University. Both the BJP and AAP candidates are in the electoral fray as if it is a political picnic," he added.
Gandhi said the decision to not contest from Varanasi against PM Modi was taken collectively.
Apr 28, 2019 3:54 pm (IST)
If Mamata Stays, Bengal Will Become J&K: Kailash Vijayvargiya | National general secretary of the BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya today took a hit at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying "If Mamata ji stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It'll become like J&K. It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states & ISIS threat is proof of that".
Apr 28, 2019 3:49 pm (IST)
Rahul Gandhi Promises Housing for Mumbai | Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to assure the people of Mumbai that those living in slums and on rent, will get their own houses. Rahul Gandhi tweeted in the local vernacular, Marathi, to reach out to the voters of India's maximum city. Mumbai goes to polls tomorrow.
१ मार्च रोजी मुंबईच्या सभेत सर्वसामान्य मुंबईकरांना किमान ५०० स्क्वेअर फुटांचे पक्के घर देण्याच्या काँग्रेस नेत्यांनी मांडलेल्या प्रस्तावाला मी पाठिंबा दिला होता.
मी मुंबईकरांना आश्वासन देतो, काँग्रेस पक्षाचे सरकार आल्यावर झोपडपट्टीधारकांना व भाडेकरूंना हक्काचे घर मिळेल!
Meanwhile, Sunny Deol, who has recently taken political plunge by joining the BJP, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi today
Apr 28, 2019 3:35 pm (IST)
Stepping up his attack on the TMC supremo, BJP Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya said, "If Mamata Banerjee stays, Islamic State (ISIS) can enter West Bengal anytime. It'll become like Jammu and Kashmir. It is because of her appeasement politics that people related to terror activities have made their base in the border-states and ISIS threat is a proof of that."
Apr 28, 2019 3:33 pm (IST)
Congress Carries Assembly Poll Momentum, BJP Expecting 'Wave' Similar to 2014 | The Congress has put its best foot forward in six parliamentary seats voting on April 29 in Madhya Pradesh, a state it wrested from BJP five months ago. The saffron party is expecting a wave similar to 2014 in its favour to sweep the state and says parliamentary and assembly polls have different dynamics. Going by numbers and vote share in the November 2018 assembly polls, Congress appears to have an edge over its rivals on the six seats Sidhi, Mandla, Balaghat, Chhindwara, Shahdol and Jabalpur. Of these, five were won by BJP in 2014 Lok Sabha polls. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul, BJP state chief Rakesh Singh, Congress leader Vivek Tankha, former Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste and ex-leader of opposition Ajay Singh are among prominent faces testing their luck in this phase the first for Madhya Pradesh. The six parliamentary seats together send 47 MLAs to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
The population of Mumbai South is approximately 20 lakh and the voter strength is 14,85,846 including 15 per cent of some of the country's richest.
Apr 28, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)
On BJP MP Rajveer Singh's remark on Congress over open defecation, R Chowdhury said, "Are we surprised that this is standard of BJP? When PM can talk about women in Parliament and call them 'Surpanakhas', this is the yardstick by which the BJP goes. Women of the country have taken note."
Ever since his candidature from Lucknow, Congress candidate Acharya Pramod Krishnam has been focusing primarily on Old Lucknow and meeting religious leaders from Shia and Sunni community there.
Apr 28, 2019 2:40 pm (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back at PM Modi | Hitting back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that the "Congress never bothers about caste." "Even today I do not know his (PM Modi's) caste. The Opposition and the Congress leaders are only raising issues related to development. We have never made any personal remarks against him."
Apr 28, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)
BJD complains to EC again - for the third time regarding OTV 's team of reporters in Kendrapara , who it alleges , are influencing voters n distributing money
There are around five lakh Pakistani Hindus in other districts like Barmer, Jaisalmer and Bikaner. Of these two lakh have been granted Indian citizenship.
Apr 28, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)
In Bihar, Amit Shah claimed that while PM Modi "never took a single leave" during his tenure, his opponent Rahul Gandhi "goes for a vacation every third-fourth month and his mother has to keep looking for her son."
A day after Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statements in which he claimed to belong to the "most-backward caste" community, Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed him in a series of tweets.
The Congress leader said Modi had campaigned in 2014 wearing his caste on his sleeve, but now claims to be above it. “In 2014 and thereafter, he said repeatedly that he is proud that the people elected a chaiwala as PM. Now he says, he never mentioned his origins as a chaiwala! What does the PM take us for? A bunch of idiots who have large memory losses?” he asked.
The Prime Minister had on Saturday said he was being dragged into caste politics and claimed that the country was unaware of his caste till recently and only knows about it now thanks to BSP chief Mayawati. Modi said at a rally that he comes from not just a backward community but in fact from an “ati-pichhda (most backward)” caste.
Mayawati hit back immediately and alleged that Modi had moved his caste to the list of the Other Backward Castes for "political gains".
“Narendra Modi is from the upper caste, but during his time as chief minister of Gujarat, he got his community enlisted under the OBC category for political gains,” she said at a press conference at her Mall Avenue residence in Lucknow.
Contrary to Modi’s allegations, Mayawati and her party workers have never called him “neech” (backward), she added.
“I would like to say that we never called him ‘neech’, instead we said with full respect that he belongs to an upper caste,” she said. “I did nothing wrong when I said that Narendra Modi was not backward like Mulayam (Singh Yadav) and Akhilesh (Yadav). I hope that after my press conference today, Narendra Modi will stop doing caste politics.”
Modi’s comments had come after Mayawati dismissed his claims of hailing from a backward caste. Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav, who were from the backward classes, have been working towards the development of the backward people, she had said.