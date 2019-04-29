SPONSORED BY
Election 2019 LIVE: Kejriwal Targets Modi, Says 'Tough Fight for Man Who Seeks Votes in Name of Dead Jawans'

News18.com | April 29, 2019, 4:31 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election 2019 LIVE: The BSF constable who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops will now contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a Samajwadi Party ticket. The former jawan had earlier planned to contest the election as an independent candidate.

Tej Bahadur announced after filing his nomination form today that he would contest on the SP symbol, and soon after the party too confirmed that it had replaced that Shalini Yadav as its candidate from the high-profile seat. Shalini Yadav had filed her nomination on the party symbol earlier.
Apr 29, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)

Slamming PM Modi over his claims that 40 Trinamool Congress MLAs were looking to shift to the BJP,  party spokesperson Derek O'Brien says, "Expiry Babu PM, let’s get this straight. Nobody will go with you. Not even one councillor. Are you election campaigning or horse trading!" The TMC MP then goes says that the party will file a complaint with the EC. 

Apr 29, 2019 4:07 pm (IST)

Navjot Singh Sidhu in a jibe at PM Modi said, "One wrong vote can result in your children becoming tea sellers, pakoda sellers or chowkidaars." He further cautioned to better prevent and prepare, rather than repent and repair.

Apr 29, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal congratulates Samajwadi Party over their choice to field Tej Bahadur from Varanasi. In a tweet, he "congratulated" Akhilesh Yadav and said, "One one side the one who is pledging his life for India and fighting for the rights of the youth is someone who has lost his job. On the other hand is a candidate who takes away the jobs of the soldiers and asks for votes in the name of dead jawans"

Apr 29, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)

Shatrughan Sinha files nomination as Congress candidate from Patna Sahib. 

Apr 29, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)

Recently, there has been some confusion regarding Bahadur's candidature from SP. On April 22, SP fielded Shalini Yadav from Varanasi parliamentary constituency. Yadav is the daughter-in-law of former Rajya Sabha deputy chairperson Shyam Lal Yadav.

Apr 29, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

Sacked BSF Officer Tej Bahadur Fielded as Alliance Candidate From Varanasi | Samajwadi Party (SP) has formally announced that it is fileding former BSF jawan Tej Bahadur as the mahagathbandhan candidate from Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency to take on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BSF constable, who was dismissed in 2017 after he posted a video online complaining about the food served to the troops, had already said he will would contest there.  

Apr 29, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

"Opposition campaign revolves around abusing Modi. If you remove these abuses, nothing will be left.Earlier only Modi was abused, now even EVMs are," the PM adds in Bengal rally. He claims that 40 TMC MLAs are in touch with him, and have said to desert the party once BJP wins polls. 

Apr 29, 2019 3:00 pm (IST)

A war of words is already erupting over the clashes between BJP and TMC workers in polling booths of West Bengal, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi accusing the former of stopping people from voting for BJP and attacking his party workers. Modi, who is currently addressing a rally in West Bengal's Serampore says, "Goons of TMC are trying their hardest to stop people from voting, they are not letting BJP leaders campaign."

Apr 29, 2019 2:45 pm (IST)

- West  Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has hit out at the security forces for allegedly entering the polling booths and resorting to aerial firing in Bengal while voting was underway."How did the CRPF have the guts to enter booths and fire gunshots? Law and order comes under the jusrispudence of the State not the Centre." Banerjee is addressing a public meeting in Bagda in North 24 Parganas district.  

- TMC writes to EC over alleged "firing by Central Forces personnel inside a polling booth in Dubrajpur, Birbhum parliamentary constituency". Letter states, "Central forces have created a reign of terror in minds of voters & have also urged the voters to cast their vote for BJP."

For more updates follow News18's live blog on the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. 

Apr 29, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)

EC Lets off Maneka Gandhi with a Warning | Election Commission (EC) issues warning to Union Minister Maneka Gandhi over the comments she made at a rally in a Sultanpur village. Gandhi had said that her win from Sultanpur Lok Sabha constituency is certain "with or without" the support of Muslims and the community should realise it since they will need to get their work done once the BJP is in power.

Apr 29, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

Aam Aadmi Party's Atishi, pitted against former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir in the Lok Sabha elections from East Delhi, files another complaint to the Returning Officer against Gambhir. She writes about certain pamphlets that were distributed by the cricketer-turned-politician during campaign. "The pamphlets dont have details such as printer's name and quantitity in violation of rules," she writes, adding that this is the third time that gambhir has violated the Model Code of Conduct "In blatant disregard for EC".

Apr 29, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

Modi Warns Jharkhand of 'Mahamilavat' | In a snub to the Opposition, PM Modi issues a 'word of caution' for first-time voters against the 'Mission Mahamilavat' -- a reference to the mahagatbandhan -- and says they do not want a govt with absolute majority at any cost. He is addressing a rally in Jharkhand.

Apr 29, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Rahul Calls NYAY Diesel to Engine of Indian Economy | Attacking the ruling government over issues like highest rate of unemployment  in 45 years, 22 lakh vacancies in government jobs, the Congress chief says, "Cong will fill vacancies in one year if voted to power." Hailing Congress' flagship scheme this election, NYAY as the medium of achieving this, Rahul Gandhi adds, "NYAY scheme will move wheels of economy, generate employment opportunities for youths. Its the diesel to the engine of Indian economy."

Apr 29, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi who is addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Dholpur at the same time says that PM Narendra Modi opened bank accounts of people but did not deposit a single paisa in them.  "We will deposit Rs 3.60 lakh in five years in bank accounts of 5 crore women," he adds.

Apr 29, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

PM Modi is currently addressing a rally in  Jharkhand's Giridih. Drawing a strong analogy beween religion and voting, the PM says, "There are some who are telling people to not go out in the heat and vote since Modi is anyway going to win. Dont listen to them," he says, "Just like God blesses you but you still visit temples, similarly, our victory is certain but for the democracy's blessing you need to go out and vote for the lotus."

Apr 29, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)

Some of India's richest families, Bollywood stars and others voted early on Monday in Mumbai and elsewhere in the country as the fourth phase of a massive, staggered general election got underway. 

Apr 29, 2019 11:40 am (IST)

BJP's Sunny Deol files Nomination | Actor-turned politcian Sunny Deol files his nomination as BJP candidate from Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. He is accompanied by brother Bobby Deol.  Before filing his nomination, the actor offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar. 

Apr 29, 2019 11:27 am (IST)

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed the Centre to circulate a letter for adjournment in Tuesday's scheduled hearing on Rafale review pleas.  A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi allowed the Centre's counsel to circulate the letter among parties which include petitioners who have filed review pleas.

Apr 29, 2019 11:25 am (IST)

Expressing regret for attributing the ‘chowkidar chor hai’ slogan to the top court, Gandhi in his affidavit said he had no intention of dragging the court into the political arena, and claimed that politics was being played by the petitioner, BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi, under the pretext of contempt proceedings. 

Apr 29, 2019 11:24 am (IST)

Rahul Expresses Regret Over Remaks, Files Fresh Affidavit in SC | Facing a contempt notice for his remarks in the Rafale deal case, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court but has refused to apologise once again. Shortly after, Union Minsiter Smriti Irani said, "The way the Cong president has agreed to his mistake of insulting the PM shows that India doesn;t tolerte lies."

Apr 29, 2019 11:19 am (IST)

In her petition, Dev has also said the PM had violated poll code when he held a rally on the day of polling in Gujarat on April 23, which was the date of voting in the third phase of the polls. On Saturday, Congress had said they might move the highest court if the EC did not take any action against Modi and Shah. "We are astonished and sadly compelled to say that the Model Code of Conduct has become Modi code of conduct," Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi had said in a press conference.

Apr 29, 2019 11:11 am (IST)

In her petition, Congress leader Sushmita Dev has accused PM Modi and Shah of disturbing the level playing field and violating the model code of conduct by appealing to voters in the name of armed forces in their speeches. 

Apr 29, 2019 10:45 am (IST)

SC Accepts Cong Plea Seeking Action Against PM Modi, Amit Shah | The Supreme Court agrees to grant an urgent hearing to a plea seeking necessary directions to the Election Commission to take a decision on the complaints filed against PM Modi and BJP President Amit Shah over alleged violations of electoral laws. The petition was filed by Congress MP Sushmita Dev and the hearing on the matter will now be held tomorrow.  

Apr 29, 2019 10:35 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | In Phase 4 And Beyond, Gathbandhan Story to be Written by BJP's Counter Consolidation of Castes

Unlike the first three phases, in the constituencies going to polls in the fourth phase and many out the remaining 41 seats, it will be the non-Yadav/OBCs and non-Jatav/Dalits who will dominate the scenario.

Apr 29, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in today's phase of voting.

For full live coverage and updates of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, follow our other live blog. 

Apr 29, 2019 10:22 am (IST)

As 13 constituencies of UP go to the hustings in the fourth phase today, BJP chief Amit Shah will continue his election campaign in the electorally crucial state, which sends maximum representatives to the Lok Sabha. He will begin his campaign trail from Chitrakoot and will head to Pratapgarh after that in back-to-back rallies. After this, he will be headed to Jaunpur in the evening for another rally. 

Apr 29, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

Taking a dig at the Bharatiya Janata Party, he said anyone who remained loyal to it was considered a nationalist and those who left it were dubbed anti-national. The former cricketer also said that the controversy over the Rafale deal will lead to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defeat in the general election.

Apr 29, 2019 10:06 am (IST)

Sidhu Says He Will Quit if Rahul Loses Amethi | Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi loses the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight from Smriti Irani in the family bastion, from where he had defeated her in 2014 as well.

Apr 29, 2019 10:02 am (IST)

Rahul to Rally in Rajasthan | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on the other end, will be campaigning in Rajasthan today, as 13 of its constituencies goes to polls today. He will be Dholpur and Churu and will call it a day in Jaipur with another rally. Meanwhile, his sister and Cong General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in UP's Banda. 

Apr 29, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

Modi's Rallies in Jharkhand, Bengal | As the elections enter the last stretch, politcians and parties continue to try to capture votes through rallies and campaigns across the length and breadth of the country. PM Modi will be holding rallies in Jharkhand in West Bengal today. In his rally, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the caste cannons being thrown at him by opposition leaders, who have accused him of being a “fake backward” just to garner votes.

File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing a gathering in New Delhi (Credit: PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi "cautioned" first-time voters in Jharkhand against the 'Mission Mahamilavat', the term coined by him for the opposition alliance, saying they do not want that a government with absolute majority is formed at any cost. "Congress wants a weak government they can remote control," Modi said.

Actor and BJP candidate Sunny Deol Monday filed his nomination from the Gurdaspur seat in Punjab after paying obeisance at the Golden Temple in Amritsar today. Sporting a navy blue turban and wearing a blue shirt, the 62-year-old offered prayers at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple.

The Supreme Court has accepted to grant an urgent hearing to Congress MP Sushmita Dev on the Election Commission of India delaying action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah for alleged poll code violations. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi said it would hear the petition on Tuesday after Dev cited eight Model Code of Conduct violations by Modi and Shah.

As voting began Monday for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha polls in 72 parliamentary constituencies spread across nine states, the campaign action will shift into the next gear for the next phase.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold two rallies in West Bengal and one in Jharkhand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in Rajasthan, where he will address three public meetings.

In his rally, the Prime Minister is expected to respond to the caste cannons being thrown at him by opposition leaders, who have accused him of being a “fake backward” just to garner votes. On Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and P Chidambaram had questioned his caste status, a day after the lead was taken by BSP chief Mayawati.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has claimed that he would quit politics if Congress chief Rahul Gandhi loses the Lok Sabha election from Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. Rahul Gandhi faces a tough fight from Smriti Irani in the family bastion, from where he had defeated her in 2014 as well.

On Monday, polling is being held in 17 seats in Maharashtra, 13 each in Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, six each in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, five in Bihar, three in Jharkhand and a part of the Anantnag constituency in Jammu and Kashmir. Click here for all the latest updates on phase 4 voting.
