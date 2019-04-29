Election 2019 LIVE: Want to Caution First-time Voters Against 'Mission Mahamilavat', Says Modi

Apr 29, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

The fate of 961 candidates, including Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Subhash Bhamre, S S Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo of the BJP and former Union ministers Salman Khurshid and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury of the Congress, will be decided in today's phase of voting.

For full live coverage and updates of the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections, follow our other live blog.