Election 2019 LIVE: Supreme Court to Hear 21 Oppn Leaders’ Plea on 50% VVPAT Verification

Election 2019 LIVE: The Supreme Court will today hear a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking further increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.
The apex court had on April 8 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth. Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu have sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".
May 7, 2019 9:52 am (IST)
A Congress delegation led by former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri reaches former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence with documents containing details of farmers whose loans have been waived off by the present state government.
Bhopal: A Congress delegation led by former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri reaches former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence with documents containing details of farmers whose loans have been waived off by the present state government. pic.twitter.com/m33w1VbAVa
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's stirred a political furore after he called former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 'corrupt no. 1'. Congress leader Sam Pitroda tweeted statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Modi for his remarks on late Rajiv Gandhi with signatures.
Statement by over 200 Delhi University Teachers condemning Narendra Modi for his remarks on the late Rajiv Gandhi with actual signatures... Sharing some of them here. pic.twitter.com/OYcPFSbwJc
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is slated to hold a roadshow in Haryana’s Rohtak and addresses two public meetings in Hisar and Ambala. While Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to take his poll campaign to Haryana’s Hisar.
May 7, 2019 9:18 am (IST)
EVMs and VVPAT were found from a hotel in Muzaffarpur yesterday. Alok Ranjan Ghosh, District Magistrate says, "Sector officer was given some reserved machines so that it could be replaced with faulty ones. After replacing EVMs he was left with 2 balloting unit, one control unit and two VVPAT in his car." Investigation will carried out as unloading the machines in hotel was against the rules.
Alok Ranjan Ghosh, DM, Muzaffarpur: He shouldn't have unloaded the machines in the hotel which is against rules. Since he has violated an departmental investigation will be done. #Biharhttps://t.co/2LA0O6DGg1
Amit Shah, Rahul, Sitharaman to Hit Campaign Trail in Bengal | Intensifying the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, both BJP and Congress will be canvassing for votes in West Bengal. BJP president Amit Shah will hold three rallies in West Bengal while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the state. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is also scheduled to address a public meeting in West Bengal today.
May 7, 2019 9:10 am (IST)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday showered praise on Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his “genuine and far-reaching” interest in Indian history, adding in the same vein that it was “disappointing” that it took a Pakistani leader to remember Tipu Siltan. Tharoor was responding to Khan’s tweet on May 4 where he hailed Tipu Sultan as “a man I admire because he preferred freedom and died fighting for it rather than live a life of enslavement”.
May 7, 2019 8:59 am (IST)
Adding star power to the party, Actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag would campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party today. While Bhaskar will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi through a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha. In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had joined the AAP campaigning.
May 7, 2019 8:58 am (IST)
SC to Hear on VVPATs Today | In a crucial hearing, the Supreme Court will review petition filed by 21 opposition leaders demanding at least 50 per cent matching of VVPATs with EVMs at 11 am today. The leaders of 21 parties had urged the top court to reconsider its April 8 directive to the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs from one to five polling booths per assembly segment in every Lok Sabha constituency. Among them were Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Sharad Pawar, KC Venugopal, Derek O'Brien, Sharad Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav, Satish Chandra Mishra, M K Stalin, T K Rangarajan, Manoj K Jha, Farooq Abdullah, S S Reddy, Danish Ali, Ajit Singh, Mohd Badruddin Ajmal and Jitin Ram Majhi.
The opposition’s plea wants verification to be hiked to 50 percent of EVMs per assembly segment. The earlier order was seen as a major setback for the opposition parties as the court has merely increased the quantum of EVM verification using paper trail by 1.99 per cent, that is, out of total 10.35 lakh EVMs, only 20,625 will be used in counting to verify results.
As per apex court's direction, the VVPAT slips of five EVMs in every place will be subjected to physical counting. The court noted that increasing the VVPAT would neither require additional manpower nor delay the results of the Lok Sabha elections.
During the hearing, the bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi asked the poll panel several question regarding the information mentioned on the slips and the process in place to authenticate the genuineness of these paper slips.
The court had noted that the EC had put a query before the Indian Statistical Institute regarding a reasonable sample size to verify the EVMs. The institute had responded that a sample of 479 EVMs would generate 99.99 per cent accuracy in results.
The opposition parties had demanded raising the number of EVM machines to 5.17 lakh.
In other news, actors Swara Bhaskar and Gul Panag will campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party today. While Bhaskar will campaign for East Delhi candidate Atishi with a bike rally, Panag would be campaigning for South Delhi candidate Raghav Chadha. In the past two days, actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani had also joined the AAP campaigning.
Intensifying the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections, both the BJP and Congress will be canvassing for votes in West Bengal. BJP president Amit Shah will hold three rallies in West Bengal while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is also scheduled to address a public meeting in the state.
AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will hold a roadshow in Haryana’s Rohtak and address two public meetings in Hisar and Ambala. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to take his poll campaign to Haryana’s Hisar.