Election 2019 LIVE: AAP Accuses BJP of Horse Trading, Claims 7 MLAs Offered Rs 10 Crore

Former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha today attacked Home Minister Rajnath Singh saying that he is not capable of winning the Lucknow parliamentary seat."I have a good personal relation with Rajnath Singh. While he has been BJP's chief twice and has been Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Union Minister earlier but today he is the Home Minister and yet he is not strong. I don't think he is capable of winning from Lucknow," he said while campaigning for 'gathbandhan' candidate Poonam Sinha in Lucknow.
Event Highlights
- Tej Bahadur's Candidacy Rejected
- Tej Bahadur Responds to EC Notice
- Owaisi Slams Shiv Sena
- No Terror Attacks in India Since 2014: Modi
- Modi Addresses Rally in Ayodhya
- Congress Cutting BJP's Vote Share: Priyanka
- Sena Finds New Supporter in Burqa Ban Call
- Bengal Police to be Barred in Booths
- NCP Obects to Sena's Burqa Ban Call
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a poll rally in Ambedkarnagar constituency, claimed that there had been no terror incidents in the last five years, while the situation was similar to Sri Lanka before 2014 as he once again urged voters to elect a ‘majboot’ government.
Army Jawan vs PM, Not Often in History: Kejriwal | Delhi chief minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express dissatisfaction over the rejection of ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur's candidacy from Varanasi. Kejriwal said Tej's willingness to challenge the country's Prime Minister as an army jawan is not something that happens in history often.
इतिहास में ऐसे कम मौक़े होंगे जब उस देश का जवान अपने PM को चुनौती देने को मजबूर हो— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 1, 2019
पर इतिहास में ये पहला मौक़ा है कि एक PM एक जवान से इस क़द्र डर जाए कि उसका मुक़ाबला करने की बजाए तकनीकी ग़लतियाँ निकाल कर नामांकन रद्द करा दे
मोदी जी, आप तो बहुत कमज़ोर निकले। देश का जवान जीत गया https://t.co/Bwb9qJEmyf
Will Go To Supreme Court: Tej | Tej Bahadur's nomination from Varanasi as a Samajwadi party candidate has been rejected. The ex-BSF jawan was contesting polls against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the constituency. "My nomination has been rejected wrongly. I was asked to produce the evidence at 6.15pm yesterday, we produced the evidence, still, my nomination was rejected. We will go to the Supreme Court," Tej said. The Samajwadi party's counsel says they will approach the Supreme Court over the rejection of nomination.
Only Jumlas Worked for BJP: Mayawati | Taking a swipe at the BJP, BSP chief said that the saffron party would lose the Lok Sabha elections. "All their chowkidaars can come together but it is not going to work for them. All that has worked for them are their jumlas," she said. She accused the BJP of 'troubling the farmers of UP by not providing proper care for their cattle' . "Stray cattle is a big issue for our farmers but what has been done for them?," Mayawati asked.
Cong's Inaction Compelled Amedkar to Step Down | Hitting out at the Congress, BSP supremo Mayawati said that it has done nothing for the poor. "When Ambedkar realised that the Congress and Nehru did nothing for the Dalits, he quit his position as the law minister and decided to fight for us," Mayawati said.
The Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday to file an affidavit indicating the powers it has to ensure implementation of its guidelines regarding disclosure of expenditure by political parties. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice A J Bhambhani gave a final opportunity to the poll panel to submit the document and said it if fails to do so then the court will proceed to pass orders.
Amit Shah Attacks Mamata | Stepping up its attack on Mamata Banerjee, BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday said the West Bengal chief minister has extended her support to those who wish to separate Kashmir from India. Addressing a rally here in Bongaon Lok Sabha constituency, Shah said the BJP will continue its fight to ensure that Kashmir remains an integral part of India, no matter who is in power at the Centre.
Tej Bahadur Responds to EC Notice | Day after receiving notice from the Election Commission, sacked BSF jawan and SP candidate Tej Bahadur Yadav from Varanasi said, "PM Modi is afraid of me and that is why obstacles are being created for me. This has been the case since the day I filed my nomination," he said adding that he has responded to the EC notice.
The Election Commission had on Tuesday ruled that Modi's speech in Maharashtra's Wardha, in which he had questioned Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala, did not violate the poll code.
Owaisi Slams Shiv Sena | Hitting out at the Shiv Sena's Burqa ban demand, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that the article published in Sena's publication is a violation of the poll code. "We are requesting Election Commission take notice of it. These are the same people who hit our children for wearing jeans," Owaisi said.
The Election Commission has sent a letter to the producers of biopic Baghini based on Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's life. The EC has said that releasing the trailers of the film is a violation of the April 10 order. The BJP had earlier questioned the timing of the movie which was to be released on the May 3 amid the Lok Sabha elections. However, the producers and the directors of the film have mainatined that the film is not based on Banerjee's life.
No Terror Attacks in India Since 2014: Modi | Mentioning the Sri Lanka terror attack once again, PM Modi said that there have been no terror related incidents in India since the BJP came to power in 2014. He said that people need to be vigilant. " We need to be vigilant. Terror hubs are present in our neighbouring countries. its a business for them and we have taken strong action against them. But other parties let them go free because they for their vote bank," he said in a veiled attack at the Congress.
Terror Threat to Our Religious Practices: Modi | Modi said that terrorism is the threat to the religious practices. "We have started the Ramayan Circuit Project. We have also developed tourism in various places of worship. But the biggest thereat to our religious practices & culture is terror," the PM said.
Congress Cutting BJP's Vote Share: Priyanka | Confident of party's victory in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said that they would turn victorious in their strongholds and in places where their chances of winning are less, they have fielded candidates who will not interfere in grand alliance's vote share. " I am confident that BJP will face huge losses in UP. The Congress is cutting down on BJP's vote share and not the UP Mahagathbandhan's," she said.
Shiv Sena Finds New Supporter in Its Burqa Ban Call | BJP candidate from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Thakur extended her support to the Shiv Sena's proposal to ban the burqa in India. Pragya said that in the interest of the nation and its security, the Muslim community should come forward and express their solidarity in the matter.
State Police Barred from Polling Premises in Bengal | For the fifth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the state police have been barred within the polling premises, which are now to be manned only by the central forces. As many as 578 companies of central forces are to be deployed across the various constituencies where polling will be taking place on May 6. While the state police will only maintain the law and order outside the polling stations, 142 quick response teams will be stationed at strategic locations inside the booths.
Memon further added that there is "no possibility of a terror attack in India" while elections are being conducted "smoothly, calmly and in peace" "Let us carry out this exercise. We will discuss the burqa matter after May 19th. Ramdas Athawale, their own ally has not supported Shiv Sena. According to me it should me dismissed at the face of it," he said.
Urging the Election Commission to take note on the matter, Memon said, "Shiv Sena has no business, it is a political party. It can't make this kind of a statement in middle of the polling to influence voters in Ayodhya and other places. PM is also going to speak and he may also touch this subject. I am not going to say a word on the merits today. This subject can be discussed on May 20 after the polling is over.
NCP Obects to Shiv Sena's Timing of Burqa Ban Porposal | NCP MP Majeed Memon questioned Shiv Sena's timing of raising the issue of banning the burqa or other forms of veils in India. "Why this issue has been raised when the polling process is still on. There are 3 more phases left. This is a sensitive issue, it should not have been raised now," Memon said. It is not desirable to discuss the issue at this time as it may amount to polarisation, the NCP MP added.
Priyanka Gandhi, meanwhile, today hinted at a tactical understanding between the Congress and the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh and said that her party has fielded candidates who will cut the BJP's vote share in seats where Congress is not that strong, and not that of the gathbandhan.
This is the first time since coming to power in 2014 that PM Modi is visiting the area. Though the rally spot is located close to the area between Ayodhya and Ambedkarnagar, Modi has no plans to visit the disputed site of 'Ram Janmabhoomi'.
PM Modi's rally was held in Maya Bazaar area, which is just 25 km from the disputed site. But for the national election, Maya Bazaar falls under the neighbouring Ambedkar Nagar parliamentary seat and not the Faizabad seat.
The Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav and Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati are also holding their joint rally at Ram Snehi Ghat, a location that is on the border of Barabanki and Ayodhya districts, 70 km from the temple town.
It is not clear if the location of the rally has been chosen deliberately or if it was a random choice, because the opposition does not want the mandir-masjid (temple-mosque) issue to dominate political discourse.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior BJP leaders are expected to accompany the Prime Minister during the rally.
BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi told News18, “Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election, Modi had addressed a rally along the Basti and Ayodhya border, but then too, he didn’t visit the spot where Ram Lalla was born. This time, also, he would not pay a visit to the Ram Lalla, as wherever the PM goes, members of national and international media accompany him. And if a PM goes to a place where Lord Ram is living in a tent, it won’t present a good picture in front of the international media. He will definitely pay a visit once a grand Ram Temple is constructed in Ayodhya.”
The PM’s rally aims to address voters of Ambedkarnagar, which goes to poll in the sixth phase on May 12, and Faizabad that will vote in the fifth phase on May 6. Ayodhya falls under Faizabad constituency. The rally is also likely to set the tone for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the other UP seats that will see voting on May 6.
