Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Targets Akhilesh Over Bungalow Row, Says 'Samajwad of Theft is Deep-rooted'

News18.com | April 30, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
Event Highlights

Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Aam Aadmi Party leader Atishi, the party's candidate from East Delhi, has asked Gautam Gambhir why he decided to enter politics after he turned down her "open challenge" for a debate. "If you don’t believe in debates, then why have you entered politics? The Delhi government is going to start a cricket academy, why don't you run that?" she asked him on Twitter after Gambhir told CNN-News18 that he does not believe in "dharna or debates".

The Supreme Court has pulled up Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for attributing the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark to the court and said he is compelling the bench to take action against him for contempt. "We never said it.. You attributed the comment to us and now you are trying to justify it," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.
Apr 30, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)

PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Barabanki slammed the Opposition saying that post the fourth phase of voting prominent leaders of the block are refraining from including themselves from the race to the PM's post. "Those people who till a few days ago were playing "Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri" with each other, are now playing hide and seek after the 4th phase of voting concluded....Ab janta ne inke saare sapno ko chaar charan mein choor choor kar diya hai," he said.

Apr 30, 2019 4:40 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh today said no farmer will be jailed for not repaying loan and 22 lakh youth will be provided government jobs in a year if his party comes to power at the Centre. "When the Congress comes to power in 2019, no farmer will be sent to jail for not repaying bank loans," he said, while promising to provide government jobs to 22 lakh youth in one year and recruit 10 lakh youth in panchayats.

Apr 30, 2019 4:27 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Expiry of SP, BSP Alliance on May 23, Their Leaders Will Tear Each Others' Clothes After Results: Modi

Taking a dig at the Congress, the prime minister said the grand old party wasn't even sure whether it would be in a position to get the post of the leader of the Opposition in Parliament.

Apr 30, 2019 4:22 pm (IST)

Congress, BJP Miuse Official Machinery: Mayawati | BSP president Mayawati took to Twitter to declare that she would review her party's support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. This development comes after her party's candidate pulled out of the election race. "The Congress is not less than the BJP in misusing the official machinery. The BSP candidate from Guna has been forced by the Congress to pull out of the election race but the BSP will give a reply by fighting on its own symbol and review its support to the Congress government."

Apr 30, 2019 4:16 pm (IST)

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah while addressing a poll rally today in Shopian district in South Kashmir said that his party would scrap the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) if voted to power. "No mother will have to look for their children in jails if we are voted to power and for it this parliament election would serve as a semi-final,” he said. Shopian district will go to polls on May 6.

Apr 30, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)

SC Seeks Response from EC on Modi, Shah | SC seeks response of Election Commission on a plea of Congress MP alleging Model Code of Conduct violations by PM Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah. The Supreme Court today took up Congress lawmaker Sushmita Dev’s petition seeking directions to the Election Commission (EC) to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah for alleged repeated violations (the petition mentions 40) of the model code of conduct (MCC). Deb is Member of Parliament from Silchar, Assam.

Apr 30, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)

Shortly after the hearing, Rahul Gandhi's advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi addresses the media and says, "We have apologised for the three errors we have made. Rahul Gandhi has accepted that attributing the jibe to SC was wrong and he did not intend to offend the court."

Apr 30, 2019 3:18 pm (IST)

The war of words between Atishi and Gautam Gambhir continues after Gambhir refuses to induldge in an open debate with Atishi on East Delhi. The cricketer-turned-politican told CNN-News18 that he doesn't engage in "debates and dharnas".

Apr 30, 2019 3:14 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi agrees to file an affidavit expressing apology for attributing the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' jibe to the Supreme Court. Hearing adjourned to Monday next as Singhvi undertakes to file a "better affidavit".

Apr 30, 2019 3:09 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Apologises for Chowkidar Jibe | Rahul gandhi aplogises for his 'Chowkidar' jibe. "My attribution the comment to SC was wrong. I made three errors and I apologise" Manu Singhvi says on behalf of Gandhi. 

Apr 30, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi wants more time to decide whether he will file a better affidavit. 

Apr 30, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)

SupremeCourt tells RahulGandhi: "You have contradicted yourself in the affidavit. At one place, you admit your statement but on the other, you deny saying it. If you start arguing on the basis of this affidavit, we won't give you another opportunity to file a better affidavit."

Apr 30, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi appearing for Meenakshi Lekhi says, "He claims to be a literate person. But in his affidavit he says, I didn't read or analyse the order when I made this comment. Three hours later, he says it again at a different rally. What kind of regret is he talking about?"

Apr 30, 2019 2:52 pm (IST)

SC Begins Rahul's Contempt Case Hearing | Rahul Gandhi's contempt case hearing begins with the apex court aking Meenakshi Lekhi's lawyer to show how his remarks amount to contempt. The court then pulls up Rahul Gandhi and says, "you are compelling us, we are refrained from saying anything further." The bench presiding over the matter adds, "We never made the Chowkidar Chor Hai statement, you attributed it to us and now you are trying to justify it."

Apr 30, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

SC Fixes Monday for Next Rafale Deal Hearing | Supreme Court fixes Monday for next hearing in Rafale. Govt to file its new affidavit by Saturday. Govt has been asked to also file its reply to an application, seeking initiation of contempt against the Central Govt.

Apr 30, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)

Rafale Hearing Begins | Attorney General seeks time to file a fresh affidavit. Centre seeks 4 weeks' time to respond to the charges sought to be levelled in view of the new documents. CJI asks reasons why the Central Govt wants to file a counter affidavit in a review petition. AG says no formal notice has been issued in the Rafale review petitions. CJI says the court will issue a formal notice of Union of India so desires.

Apr 30, 2019 2:24 pm (IST)

Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petition filed by Congresss MP Sushmita Dev -- over alleged violation of Code of Conduct by PM Modi and Amit Shah -- after EC apprises it of the meeting being held today by the Commission. 

Apr 30, 2019 2:22 pm (IST)

This is 'Bakwas': Priyanka on MHA Notice to Rahul | Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi reacts to the political slugfest that has erupted over MHA's notice to Rahul Gandhi and rubbishes all claims. "Whole of India knows that Rahul is an Indian, he was born here. He grew up here, what bakwaas is this?" she says. 

Apr 30, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

The letter written yesterday further reads,"You are thus requested to ask PM Narendra Modi for evidence in support of his statement,failing which his nomination should be cancelled for violation of the Model Code of Conduct by making such provocative and undemocratic statements."

Apr 30, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)

TMC writes a letter to EC alleging violation of the Model Code of Conduct by PM Narendra Modi, "encouraging horse trading, by hinting that the members of the AITC will cross over to the BJP, and using this lie to influence the voters and using this lie to persuade the voters." 

Apr 30, 2019 12:59 pm (IST)

Sharpening his attack on the government Raj quetions the lapse in secuirty during the Pulwama terror attack of February 14. " The govt had prior information six days before the attack that there is danger in troop movement in Pulwama. Why didn't they act? What was your intelligence doing?" he says, adding, "350kg of RDX was somehow smuggled, what did the intelligence do? if your intelligence can find a condom in JNU then why not this?"

Apr 30, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)

Congress leader Udit Raj hits out at BJP and accuses PM Modi of destroying every institution of the country which questions him. "I have joined Congress but I am not interested in fighting elections. While I was in BJP, I asked for a ticket on the basis of the fact that I work for Dalits. But BJP is an anti-Dalit party ruled by just two," he says in a reference to Modi and Shah. 

Apr 30, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Puducherry L-G Kiran Bedi Can't Interfere With Govt's Day-to-day Activities, Rules Madras HC

The order came on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning the L-G's powers.

Apr 30, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

Election Commission of India meeting chaired by CEC Sunil Arora begins on complaints of violation of Model Code of Conduct by PM Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. 

Apr 30, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Launching a scathing attack on the Opposition, PM Modi says, "Most of the parties of the mahamilavat are not even fighting on enough number of seats to become the leader of opposition. People who cannot even become leader of opposition are dreaming of becoming the Prime Minister."

Apr 30, 2019 11:38 am (IST)

Narendra Modi sounds the poll bugle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and declares that the next phase will seal the fate of Congress and confirm BJP's victory. "The vote margin of BJP's win will be decided in the next phase. The mood of the nation is clear, the opposition can try to deter the spirit of BJP but they will not succeed," he says. 

Apr 30, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reacts to the MHA order against Rahul Gandhi and accuses BJP of stoking a fake narrative in order to divert attention from core issues of unemployement and agrarian crisis. 

Apr 30, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

Ministry of Home Affairs issues notice to Rahul Gandhi over his citizenship after Subramanian Swamy's complain. MHA requests Gandhi to "intimate factual position on the matter"

Apr 30, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi in MP | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, who has been excused from making a personal appearance in SC, will also be rallying across Madhya Pradesh  today. He is scheduled to campaign in Tikamgarh and District Damoh of MP and then will head to Panna for another public meeting. 

Apr 30, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

PM Modi in UP, Bihar Today | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be adressing rallies in the state of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar today. He will kick start the day by campaigning in Bihar's Muzaffarpur post which, he will be headed to Bahraich and Barabanki in UP.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

The Supreme Court adjourned a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls after the Election Commission said it will hold a meeting today to address the complaints.

The apex court will also hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s contempt case. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for Congress candidates across the state. Gandhi will first reach district Tikamgarh and then Damoh. Later in the day, he is scheduled to campaign in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in one seat in Bihar and multiple seats in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi’s first rally will be in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Ajay Nishad who had defeated Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress by more than 2 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Then, the Prime Minister will proceed to UP to rally in Bahraich and Barabanki.
