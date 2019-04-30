Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Targets Akhilesh Over Bungalow Row, Says 'Samajwad of Theft is Deep-rooted'

PM Narendra Modi addressing a public meeting in Barabanki slammed the Opposition saying that post the fourth phase of voting prominent leaders of the block are refraining from including themselves from the race to the PM's post. "Those people who till a few days ago were playing "Kaun Banega Pradhan Mantri" with each other, are now playing hide and seek after the 4th phase of voting concluded....Ab janta ne inke saare sapno ko chaar charan mein choor choor kar diya hai," he said.
The Supreme Court has pulled up Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for attributing the 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' remark to the court and said he is compelling the bench to take action against him for contempt. "We never said it.. You attributed the comment to us and now you are trying to justify it," a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally in Tikamgarh district of Bundelkhand region in Madhya Pradesh today said no farmer will be jailed for not repaying loan and 22 lakh youth will be provided government jobs in a year if his party comes to power at the Centre. "When the Congress comes to power in 2019, no farmer will be sent to jail for not repaying bank loans," he said, while promising to provide government jobs to 22 lakh youth in one year and recruit 10 lakh youth in panchayats.
Taking a dig at the Congress, the prime minister said the grand old party wasn't even sure whether it would be in a position to get the post of the leader of the Opposition in Parliament.
Congress, BJP Miuse Official Machinery: Mayawati | BSP president Mayawati took to Twitter to declare that she would review her party's support to the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh. This development comes after her party's candidate pulled out of the election race. "The Congress is not less than the BJP in misusing the official machinery. The BSP candidate from Guna has been forced by the Congress to pull out of the election race but the BSP will give a reply by fighting on its own symbol and review its support to the Congress government."
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference chief Omar Abdullah while addressing a poll rally today in Shopian district in South Kashmir said that his party would scrap the controversial Public Safety Act (PSA) if voted to power. "No mother will have to look for their children in jails if we are voted to power and for it this parliament election would serve as a semi-final,” he said. Shopian district will go to polls on May 6.
SC Seeks Response from EC on Modi, Shah | SC seeks response of Election Commission on a plea of Congress MP alleging Model Code of Conduct violations by PM Modi, BJP Chief Amit Shah. The Supreme Court today took up Congress lawmaker Sushmita Dev’s petition seeking directions to the Election Commission (EC) to act against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah for alleged repeated violations (the petition mentions 40) of the model code of conduct (MCC). Deb is Member of Parliament from Silchar, Assam.
The war of words between Atishi and Gautam Gambhir continues after Gambhir refuses to induldge in an open debate with Atishi on East Delhi. The cricketer-turned-politican told CNN-News18 that he doesn't engage in "debates and dharnas".
.@GautamGambhir जी: If you don’t believe in debates, then why have you entered politics? दिल्ली सरकार एक cricket academy खोलने जा रही है, आप वो चला लीजिए! वहाँ आप को issues पर debate करने की ज़रूरत नहीं पड़ेगी! https://t.co/bpQEYLiMNt— Atishi (@AtishiAAP) April 30, 2019
SC Begins Rahul's Contempt Case Hearing | Rahul Gandhi's contempt case hearing begins with the apex court aking Meenakshi Lekhi's lawyer to show how his remarks amount to contempt. The court then pulls up Rahul Gandhi and says, "you are compelling us, we are refrained from saying anything further." The bench presiding over the matter adds, "We never made the Chowkidar Chor Hai statement, you attributed it to us and now you are trying to justify it."
Rafale Hearing Begins | Attorney General seeks time to file a fresh affidavit. Centre seeks 4 weeks' time to respond to the charges sought to be levelled in view of the new documents. CJI asks reasons why the Central Govt wants to file a counter affidavit in a review petition. AG says no formal notice has been issued in the Rafale review petitions. CJI says the court will issue a formal notice of Union of India so desires.
This is 'Bakwas': Priyanka on MHA Notice to Rahul | Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi reacts to the political slugfest that has erupted over MHA's notice to Rahul Gandhi and rubbishes all claims. "Whole of India knows that Rahul is an Indian, he was born here. He grew up here, what bakwaas is this?" she says.
Sharpening his attack on the government Raj quetions the lapse in secuirty during the Pulwama terror attack of February 14. " The govt had prior information six days before the attack that there is danger in troop movement in Pulwama. Why didn't they act? What was your intelligence doing?" he says, adding, "350kg of RDX was somehow smuggled, what did the intelligence do? if your intelligence can find a condom in JNU then why not this?"
Congress leader Udit Raj hits out at BJP and accuses PM Modi of destroying every institution of the country which questions him. "I have joined Congress but I am not interested in fighting elections. While I was in BJP, I asked for a ticket on the basis of the fact that I work for Dalits. But BJP is an anti-Dalit party ruled by just two," he says in a reference to Modi and Shah.
The order came on a writ petition filed by Puducherry Congress MLA Lakshminarayanan in 2017 questioning the L-G's powers.
Narendra Modi sounds the poll bugle in Bihar's Muzaffarpur and declares that the next phase will seal the fate of Congress and confirm BJP's victory. "The vote margin of BJP's win will be decided in the next phase. The mood of the nation is clear, the opposition can try to deter the spirit of BJP but they will not succeed," he says.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala reacts to the MHA order against Rahul Gandhi and accuses BJP of stoking a fake narrative in order to divert attention from core issues of unemployement and agrarian crisis.
Randeep Surjewala,Congress: The entire world knows Rahul Gandhi is Indian citizen by birth. Modi ji has no answer for unemployment, Modi ji has no answer for agrarian distress&black money, that's why he's resorting to fake narrative through his govt's notices to divert attention. pic.twitter.com/pfNM1ZMsRQ— ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2019
The Supreme Court adjourned a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls after the Election Commission said it will hold a meeting today to address the complaints.
The apex court will also hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s contempt case. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for Congress candidates across the state. Gandhi will first reach district Tikamgarh and then Damoh. Later in the day, he is scheduled to campaign in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.
On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in one seat in Bihar and multiple seats in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi’s first rally will be in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Ajay Nishad who had defeated Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress by more than 2 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Then, the Prime Minister will proceed to UP to rally in Bahraich and Barabanki.
