Election 2019 LIVE: Modi Targets Akhilesh Over Bungalow Row, Says 'Samajwad of Theft is Deep-rooted'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)



The Supreme Court adjourned a plea by Congress MP Sushmita Dev alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah have been violating the Model Code of Conduct during their campaigning for Lok Sabha polls after the Election Commission said it will hold a meeting today to address the complaints.



The apex court will also hear Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s contempt case. The Supreme Court had issued a notice to Gandhi for his remarks in the Rafale case, rejecting his plea to lay the matter to rest after he expressed regret. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi would hear the contempt plea against Gandhi together with the petitions seeking review of its December verdict on the Rafale fighter jet deal with France today. The court has exempted Gandhi from making a personal appearance in the case.



Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi will travel to Madhya Pradesh to campaign for Congress candidates across the state. Gandhi will first reach district Tikamgarh and then Damoh. Later in the day, he is scheduled to campaign in Panna district of Madhya Pradesh.



On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in one seat in Bihar and multiple seats in Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi’s first rally will be in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur where the BJP has fielded sitting MP Ajay Nishad who had defeated Akhilesh Prasad Singh of the Congress by more than 2 lakh votes in 2014 Lok Sabha elections. Then, the Prime Minister will proceed to UP to rally in Bahraich and Barabanki.