Election 2019 LIVE: Do You Want to be Taught Bengali in Bengal or Urdu, Asks Amit Shah

Election 2019 LIVE: BJP chief Amit Shah today asked people in Bengal whether they want to learn Urdu or Bengali as the BJP stepped up campaigning in the state that is crucial for the BJP to return to power. Asserting that May 23 will sound the death knell for Mamata Banerjee, Shah said only Mamata can lead Bengal out of her clutches and end the era of Jungle Raj.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from Rae Bareli, her pocket borough, today with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party’s eastern UP incharge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in tow. Sonia Gandhi, while addressing the media, said one must not forget Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2004 when talking about the “invincibility” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Apr 11, 2019 4:08 pm (IST)
JD (U) vice president Prashant Kishor takes a jibe on AP CM Chandrababu Naidu. He said that though a few hours are left for the polling to close, it’s clear that people of AP have decided their verdict. “It is time to say #ByeByeBabu,” Kishor added.
What Pak Couldn't Do in 70yrs, Modi Did in 5yrs: Kejriwal | Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, “Pakistan and Imran Khan also want to spread riots in India. That is why Pakistan is calling for Modi ji's victory. What Pakistan could not do in 70 years, Modi did it in 5 years.” He replied to BJP president Amit Shah's statement at a rally in West Bengal, “We will ensure implementation of NRC in the entire country. We will remove every single infiltrator from the country, except Buddha, Hindus and Sikhs.”
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "I am very happy to share with you that our “Utkarsh Bangla” and “Sabooj Sathi” projects have won the prestigious World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) awards under the aegis of the United Nations."
Director (SPG) has informed MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs) that they have gone through the Video Clipping of the incident very closely. The “green light” shown in the clipping was found to be that of a mobile phone used by the AICC photographer, who was videographing the impromptu press interaction of Rahul Gandhi near the collectorate at Amethi. Director (SPG) has also informed MHA that this position was conveyed to the personal staff of Rahul Gandhi. Director (SPG) has confirmed that there was no security implication whatsoever. "
Apr 11, 2019 3:29 pm (IST)
At a rally in West Bengal, Amit Shah said, “Will you weed out terrorism? Will you give Pakistan a fitting reply? Will you take revenge for Tapas and Rajesh? Then vote for BJP. (Tapas and Rajesh were two ex-students who died in clashes in a school in Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district in September 2018. Clashes had broken out over the appointment of teachers. The victims allegedly were shot by Police according to eyewitness and family of deceased). Infiltrators are termites, we will throw them out.”
Apr 11, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)
Amit Shah said, “Rahul baba’s guru Sam Pitroda said why were bombs dropped there? (Asks the crowd) Should we hold discussions or should we hit out directly? Eth ka jawab patar se Diya jayega. (An eye for an eye). Give us a chance, in five years time we will give Sonar Bangla.”
Apr 11, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)
'Tughlaq Road Chunav Ghotala' of the Congress has come to light in which crores of rupees meant for poor children, pregnant women were looted: PM Modi at Assam rally.
Apr 11, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)
Odisha Cong Spokesperson Quits Party | In a major jolt to Odisha Congress, party spokesperson Sonali Sahoo quit on Thursday, expressing displeasure over ticket distribution for Assembly elections. Sahoo's exit comes two days after Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sumitra Jena resigned from the party, alleging irregularities in selection of candidates. Jena, who joined the ruling BJD, has accused Congress state unit president Niranjan Patnaik of discrimination against the women members of the party. Talking to reporters, Sahoo, who was a ticket aspirant from Khurda Assembly seat, said she has sent her resignation letter to Patnaik. "I quit the party as I was not happy with the way tickets were distributed for the state polls," she added.
Apr 11, 2019 3:12 pm (IST)
Amit Shah said, “Mamata Banerjee’s TMC stands for T: Tushtikaran, M: Mafia, C: Chit Funds. It cannot do any good to the people of Bengal.”
Amit Shah lashes out at Mamata and TMC over chit fund scams. He said, “Mamataji…Modi will bring NRC. BJP has brought in citizenship amendment bill. We will not send back refugees, we will make sure arrangements will be made to give them citizenship and embrace them as our brothers and sisters. We consider them sons of the soil.”
Apr 11, 2019 3:08 pm (IST)
Didi wants to impose Urdu over Bengali in educational institutions across the West Bengal. This is against the wishes of the people of the state. I have roamed the country. I hear Modi’s echo everywhere. The whole country has decided that Modi will be Prime Minister. Only Modi can lead the country towards development and lead Bengal out of the clutches of Mamata. Modi can lead the way out of a jungle raj in West Bengal: Amit Shah
Apr 11, 2019 3:03 pm (IST)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted after Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination papers from Rae Bareli constituency seat today.
India’s Independence, Constitution Under Threat: Mamata | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that India's Independence and its Constitution were under threat in BJP regime. Addressing a public meeting at Chauk Bazaar area here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the saffron party was trying to "take advantage of the political turmoil in the Darjeeling". "They (BJP) ignite fire in Darjeeling during polls. People in Delhi (BJP) instigate problems here the more the problems, the better are the party's chances of taking advantage of the situation. BJP does not want any progress in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Kurseong and Mirik," Banerjee said.
Apr 11, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)
BJP president Amit Shah addresses a public meeting in Uttar Dinajpur, West Bengal.
Will Stop Infiltration by Fencing Indo-Bangla Border: Modi | The 'Chowkidar' will stop infiltration by ensuring fencing of the Indo-Bangla border. If Congress wanted, they could have solved the problems in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir after the 1971 Indo-Pak war, but deliberately kept these alive for vested interests: PM Modi at Assam rally
Apr 11, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)
Union Minister Smriti Irani, along with UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, embarked on a roadshow after filing her nomination from Amethi.
Apr 11, 2019 2:42 pm (IST)
Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir said, “Mehbooba doesn’t want to lose her power, neither she (Mehbooba) nor Omar Abdullah want to do anything for the state and the country. What have they done for Kashmir, nothing... they make the youth of the state to stand on roads for stone pelting, have their family members ever stood on the road for protests.”
Apr 11, 2019 2:39 pm (IST)
Union Minister Smriti Irani files nomination from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency.
Apr 11, 2019 2:28 pm (IST)
"Can there be any compromise when it comes to national security and dealing with terrorist outfits? The opposition wants to weaken the country's security apparatus. Our armed forces displayed their might but the Congress is seeking proofs. In the interest of Assam, we have taken effective steps. We entered into boundary pact with Bangladesh which will help in erecting a fence on the borders," PM Modi said at a rally in Mangaldoi, Assam.
Apr 11, 2019 2:19 pm (IST)
"There have been many people in Indian history who had the arrogance to believe that they're invincible and bigger than the people of India. Narendra Modi for the last five years has done nothing for the people of India. His invincibility will be in full view after election results," Rahul Gandhi said after Sonia Gandhi filed nomination from Rae Bareli.
Apr 11, 2019 2:15 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses public meeting in Mangaldoi, Assam.
Rahul Gandhi told CNN News18, "I am happy for Narendra Modi to take any action on me, but tell me about Rafale deal..I challenge him… the day he agrees people will know 'chowkidaar chor hai. I challenge PM Modi for a debate, I can even come to his home...after the debate ends he will not be able to look into my eyes." He was speaking to the media after Sonia Gandhi filed her nomination from Rae Bareli.
Apr 11, 2019 2:06 pm (IST)
After filing nomination from Rae Bareli, Sonia Gandhi said, “Modi spoke a lot, he is still making false promises..people will reply...” On Modi's win, she said, "Don't forget Vajpayee in 2004."
Apr 11, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)
Sonia Gandhi files nomination from Rae Bareli constituency. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also present.
Apr 11, 2019 1:53 pm (IST)
People are coming out in huge numbers to cast their votes. It's very encouraging for the karyakartas of BJP and NDA. BJP karyakartas are extremely enthused and motivated at the good voters’ turn out so far on the first day of polling of the first phase. Everything seems to be going in NDA’s favour: Nirmala Sitharaman
In our manifesto, we have promised that all Gorkha sub tribes will be given tribal status in the country. In Assam, tea garden workers have been given Rs 2532 twice. However, Mamata govt hasn't done anything for the tea garden workers. Mamata didi is spreading lies about the NRC. Gorkhas don't have fear it as it's going to target the infiltrators and not the genuine citizens of India: Amit Shah
Apr 11, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)
TMC Doesn't Want to Celebrate Ram Navami: Shah | Addressing a rally in Kalimpong, Amit Shah said, “No one will be deprived of citizenship rights. Mamata Banerjee protesting against citizenship amendment bill as she doesn't want Gorkhas and Hindus to get their rights. We will make sure that all people will get their rights. Didi wants alliance... But with whom will it happen? All the parties, be it CPM or Congress, all are against TMC. We will give Rs 3000 as pension to tea workers. We will give Rs 5 lakh rupees for medical benefits for the poor. TMC only indulges in violence and corruption and killing BJP workers. TMC doesn't want Ram Navami to be celebrated.”
Apr 11, 2019 1:39 pm (IST)
Sonia Gandhi to file her nomination from Rae Bareli seat shortly. Gandhi is trying to retain the Rae Bareli seat for the fifth time. The seat, which will vote in the fifth-phase on May 6, will see a straight contest between Sonia Gandhi and Dinesh Pratap Singh, who had recently joined the BJP after leaving the Congress. The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have not fielded any candidate in this Congress bastion. Sonia Gandhi had won the seat in 2004, 2006 (bypolls), 2009 and 2014.
Apr 11, 2019 1:36 pm (IST)
UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi holds a roadshow ahead of filing nomination from Rae Bareli.
Apr 11, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath holds a roadshow in Amethi. He will also accompany Smriti Irani to file nomination from Amethi constituency.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lashed out at the Opposition, saying the 'Mahamilavati' gang was scared that if he returns to power, their shops of corruption and dynastic politics will be shut down. Modi, who was addressing a rally in Bihar, said while voters were happy with the action taken against Pakistan, the Opposition was trying to "tie the hands" of armed forces. Modi will later head to Mangaldoi and Silchar in Assam for public meetings.
BJP chief Amit Shah will battle it out with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her home turf. Shah will address public meetings in Raiganj and Kalimpong while Banerjee will be in Kalimpong.
Union minister Smriti Irani held a grand road show before filing file her nomination in Amethi. Irani has been wooing voters in Amethi, the pocket borough of the Gandhi family, by taking potshots at Rahul Gandhi for contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad as a second seat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a road show in Irani’s support and also addressed a rally.
The hectic campaigning comes on a day when 91 seats across 20 states are voting to choose their representatives. Among the big names in the fray are Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh. Voters in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim and Odisha will be voting in two elections with the Assembly polls in these states being held simultaneously along with the Lok Sabha elections. Polling is being held in all Lok Sabha constituencies of Andhra Pradesh (25), Telangana (17), Uttarakhand (5), Meghalaya (2) and Arunachal Pradesh (2) besides lone seats in Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep. Eight seats in Uttar Pradesh, seven in Maharashtra, six in Bihar, five in Assam, four in Odisha, two each in Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and one seat in Chhattisgarh are also going to polls.