Election 2019: BJP Leaders Approach Bengal Governor After Tumult over Roadshow Violence

May 15, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

Keeping up his attack on TMC and Mamata Banerjee, PM Narendra Modi said "You have looted peoples' money in the chit fund scam and when they sought explanations you abused them... Democracy has given you the chief minister's chair and you are killing it. The entire country is watching your misdeeds....Didi should not be kept in power. In the last four to five years she has shown her colours". Holding Banerjee responsible for destroying the state's culture of 'Bhadra Lok', he said that the people of Bengal have made up their mind to end the Banerjee's "despotic rule".