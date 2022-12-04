Elections 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Holds High-level Meeting as Guj Polls Phase 2 Nears; Party Leaders to Meet All HP Candidates to Review Voting

Read more

On Saturday, the BJP held a high-level meeting at the Gujarat BJP state office Kamalam after the second phase of the election campaign ended in Gujarat. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, State President CR Patil, Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Patel, Organisation secretary Ratnakar and other leaders are present in the meeting being held to review of the first phase of polls and strategy for the second phase of polling.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who completed his campaign trail across Gujarat ahead of the second phase of the state Assembly polls, said people of the state want the trajectory of developments in the last two decades to continue.

In the first phase of voting on December 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections, an average voter turnout of 63.31 per cent was recorded in 89 seats, the Election Commission said on Friday while announcing final figures. The turnout was lower than the 66.75 per cent recorded in the first phase in the same 89 constituencies in the 2017 state elections.

After lower voter turnout for polling in the first phase of the Gujarat assembly elections on December 1, the Election Commission of India on Saturday urged voters to come out in large numbers for the second phase on December 5.

Polling for the first phase in 19 districts of Saurashtra, Kutch and south Gujarat was held on Thursday. The fate of 788 candidates was sealed in Electronic Voting Machines.

The second phase of 2022 elections for remaining 93 seats with 833 candidates in the fray will be held on December 5, and votes will be counted on December 8.

Himachal Pradesh Elections 2022

The BJP has called a meeting of all 68 of its candidates on Sunday, ahead of the counting of votes on December 8 and with pollsters predicting an unclear verdict for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections.

Though pollsters have predicted a tight finish, the BJP leadership was not expecting as many rebel candidates to make an impact barring a few seats. “No matter how much the Independents draw a good clout, ultimately, the voters have gone with a party that would provide stability,” said a BJP leader.

In the run-up to the assembly elections, the BJP was jolted by rebellion within its ranks. Defying the party diktat not to contest polls against official BJP candidates, some leaders fought independently after being denied tickets. The party faced rebel candidates in the crucial Mandi area, home district of the chief minister.

Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 12 and the counting of votes will be held on December 8. The highest polling of 62.75 per cent was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti district, followed by 60.38 per cent in Sirmour and 58.9 per cent in Mandi, the home district of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

More than 55 lakh voted in the hill state to decide the fate of 412 candidates, including Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, former CM Virbhadra Singh’s son Vikramaditya Singh and former BJP chief Satpal Singh Satti. Aam Adami Party (AAP) too hopes to create a mark in the state and is contesting on all 68 seats.

