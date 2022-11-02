Elections 2022 News Updates: Shah Urges Voters to Change 'Rivaj', Elect 'Double-engine' Govt in Himachal Again; Gujarat Poll Schedule Likely Soon

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 02, 2022, 08:30 IST
New Delhi, India
Election 2022 News Updates: With less than two weeks left for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, the political heat in the state is rising every day. While Congress is extruding confidence in the prospect of forming the next government in the state with a comfortable majority, the BJP, with anti-incumbency weighing heavy on its governance amidst the dropping of 11 sitting MLAs and many party leaders in the fray as
The Gola Gorakhnath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party The BJP has fielded Aman Giri, son of Arvind Giri, while the SP candidate is former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari. While it is hoping to get sympathy votes, the BJP has not taken the contest lightly and deputed as many as 40 star campaigners including all major UP cabinet ministers and party office-bearers.
On the last leg of electioneering on Monday, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath made promises on payment of cane dues and establishment of Chhoti Kashi corridor on the lines of Kashi Vishwanath and medical college.
The Election Commission has asked Telangana’s chief electoral officer to keep a “close watch” on the Munugode Assembly constituency through “various enforcement agencies” amid allegations of attempts to induce voters.
The direction came after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K Rajagopal Reddy transferred Rs 5.24 crore from his family-owned firm’s account to 23 people and entities within the constituency, a charge denied by the latter.
The EC had on Saturday barred Telangana energy minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy from campaigning for 48 hours for violating the poll code after he allegedly threatened to stop welfare schemes if people do not vote for the ruling TRS candidate.
The TRS, recently renamed Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), aims to demonstrate its dominance in state politics and go national with a big win here. A loss would hamper not only its national plans but also embolden the opposition ahead of the Assembly polls.
The BJP, meanwhile, hopes to give a push to its plans to emerge as the alternative to TRS with a victory in Munugode. The party is on a high following its victories in Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly bypolls and also the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election during the last two years.
While 47 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is confined to Reddy, who is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket after quitting the Congress, former MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy of TRS and Congress’ Palvai Sravanthi.
The BJP had deployed Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, state unit president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, party MLAs Eatala Rajender and M Raghunandan Rao among other leaders for the campaign.
The TRS too raised the pitch with several state ministers, MLAs and other leaders covering every inch of Munugode. TRS Working President K T Rama Rao even announced that he would “adopt” the constituency and personally focus on its development.
Congress nominee Palvai Sravanthi is banking on the goodwill of her late father Palvai Govardhan Reddy who had served as Munugode MLA and as MP.
Bihar’s Mokama and Gopalganj by-elections will be the first electoral contest after the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) snapped ties with the BJP in August and again joined hands with the RJD. The seats were held by the RJD and the BJP respectively.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar urged voters of Mokama to support Neelam Devi, the RJD candidate and wife of his former protégé Anant Kumar Singh whose disqualification has necessitated the by-election.
Kumar made the appeal in a video message after he stayed away from the campaign due to an injury.
“I have not been able to come myself, but I appeal to all people of Mokama to ensure a massive victory of Neelam Devi, the Mahagathbandhan candidate who is contesting on the RJD’s hurricane lamp symbol,” Kumar added.
Deputy CM and RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, however, led from the front and addressed several rallies.
Anant Kumar Singh was disqualified earlier this year upon conviction in a case relating to the recovery of arms and explosives from his residence.
The BJP has nominated from the seat greenhorn Sonam Devi, wife of a local muscleman Lalan Singh who has been opposing Anant Singh.
In Gopalganj, BJP has fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD has fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.
The BJP campaign was steered by its leaders and later Chirag Paswan, an estranged ally, canvassed in support of its candidates. (PTI)
In Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, the BJP has pulled out of the race after the Shiv Sena faction led by Uddhav Thackeray fielded the wife of its deceased MLA Ramesh Latke from the constituency.
Rutuja Latke is expected to score an easy victory in the election which is the first after the recent split in the Shiv Sena following a rebellion by Eknath Shinde, who replaced Thackeray as the Maharashtra chief minister.
Another round of tussle between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ensued in Delhi on Tuesday over free yoga classes. Attacking the lieutenant governor VK Saxena and the BJP, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that “these people” have stopped yoga classes that benefitted more that 17,000 people, these included those struggling with post Covid complications.
"Who stops yoga classes? They stopped it due to 'satta ka nasha' and petty politics. I want to announce that the yoga classes will not stop. I am ready to even beg at doorstep of people to help this scheme continue" Kejriwal said.
An unusually high-pitched campaign for bypolls to seven seats in six states – seen as a battle of prestige for political parties- concluded on Tuesday evening ahead of voting on November 3.
Chief ministers and other senior leaders made last-minute appeals to voters for their support in Mokama and Gopalganj of Bihar, Adampur of Haryana, Manugoda of Telangana, Gola Gorakhnath of Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar of Odisha.
Among the seven seats where bypolls are being held, the BJP and the Congress held two seats each, while one seat each was with the BJD, Shiv Sena and RJD. While a victory in the bypolls will not affect their position in the assemblies, the regional parties have undertaken an aggressive campaign to thwart the challenge from the BJP.
The counting of votes will take place on November 6. (PTI)
he campaign for the by-election to Dhamnagar (SC) assembly constituency in Odisha’s Bhadrak district ended on Tuesday evening. The BJD has fielded Abanti Das, while the BJP nominated Suryabansi Suraj, the son of late MLA Bishnu Sethi.
The by-election was necessitated following the death of BJP sitting MLA Bishnu Sethi on September 19.
The Congress has nominated Baba Harekrushna Sethi for the by-election. BJD rebel candidate Rajendra Das and another independent nominee Pavitra Mohan Das are also in the fray for the MLA seat. Senior leaders of ruling BJD and opposition BJP and Congress along with the supporters of two independent candidates have campaigned in the constituency. (IANS)
Former BJP MP from Panchmahal constituency in Gujarat, Prabhatsinh Chauhan on Tuesday joined Congress in the presence of party’s general secretary Mohan Prakash and other state leaders. He joined the party before the Parivartan Yatra was flagged off from Fagvel in Kheda district.
Panchmahal district Congress president Ajitsinh Dabhi hoped that Chauhan’s entry in the party will help the Congress regain Kalol assembly seat, which it has been losing to the BJP since 1995. Chauhan has a very good hold over the Kshatriya caste in the area and also enjoys influence in some pockets of the Godhra assembly constituency.
“His re-entry will help the party win the lost ground in Panchmahal district,” Dabhi said.
Prabhastinh Chauhan — once a Congress member — had got elected to the state assembly in 1980 and 1985 on Congress symbol. In 1995, he had switched to the BJP and got elected to the assembly in 1995, 1998 and 2002 from Kalol constituency. He became a BJP MP from Panchmahal constituency in 2009 and 2014. (IANS)
Days ahead of Assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling BJP on Monday suspended five of its rebel leaders from the primary membership of the party for contesting the election as Independents. Those suspended include former MLAs — Tejwant Singh Negi (Kinnaur), Kishori Lal (Anni), Manohar Dhiman (Indora), K L Thakur (Nalagarh) — and the BJP’s Himachal unit vice-president Kripal Parmar.
All these leaders are contesting the polls as Independents from their respective constituencies after the BJP denied ticket to them. Parmar, a former Rajya Sabha MP, is contesting as an Independent from Fatehpur constituency.
“BJP’s state unit president Suresh Kashyap has suspended the workers from the primary membership of the party for six years for contesting the elections as Independents against the party’s official candidate,” the statement reads.
Earlier, more than a dozen BJP leaders had announced that they would be contesting as Independents in the Assembly elections scheduled to be held on November 12. (PTI)
Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah used the “ma-beta” barb on Tuesday to hit out at the Congress in Himachal Pradesh as well as in Delhi, wondering how can those facing a chargesheet provide a good government in the hill state. He also said gone are the days of “raja-rani” and it is the time of common people in a democracy like India, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has focused on the politics of performance instead.
The home minister addressed a series of public meetings in Chamba, Karsog and Kasumpti to launch an attack on the Congress, saying no one believes in the “guarantees” given by the party. Shah, who is on a two-day tour of poll-bound Himachal Pradesh, will spend the night in Shimla. He is scheduled to address poll meetings in the hill state on Wednesday as well.
Addressing a public rally in Chamba in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate in the November 12 Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls and Bhattiyat MLA Bikram Singh Jaryal, Shah urged the voters to re-elect the saffron party to power in the state by breaking the tradition of not repeating a government.
He later addressed another “Vijay Sankalp Rally” at Karsog and a third one in Kasumpti, near Shimla, in favour of outgoing minister Suresh Bhardwaj. Shah said he has heard the speeches of Congress leaders and they have nothing to say apart from banking on the tradition of alternative governments in the hill state. (PTI)
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday announced its eighth list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, taking the number of contestants declared so far to 108.
The AAP is the only party in poll-bound Gujarat which has declared more than 100 candidates so far.
Elections to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly are due in December this year.
AAP state unit president Gopal Italia said the party’s youth wing leader Yuvrajsingh Jadeja will fight elections from Dahegam in North Gujarat.
For Ellisbridge, Naranpura and Maninagar seats in Ahmedabad, the AAP will field Paras Shah, Pankaj Patel, and Vipul Patel respectively.
The party picked Koli leader Raju Solanki from the Bhavnagar West seat. Solanki joined the AAP last week.
Neither the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nor the opposition Congress has so far declared candidates for the upcoming polls.
Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) has so far released its list of five candidates — from Danilimda (SC), Jamalpur Khadia, Surat (East), Bapunagar, and Limbayat segments.
The AAP is trying to wrest the opposition space from Congress and position itself as the main challenger of the BJP.
AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been aggressively campaigning in the state, holding rallies and town halls and making a host of pre-poll promises including free electricity and better education and healthcare facilities among others.
In the 2017 Assembly polls, the BJP had won 99 seats, and Congress 77. (PTI)
The CPI(M) Tuesday alleged that “delinking” the announcement of election schedules for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat has given the BJP an advantage in Narendra Modi’s home state before the poll code is imposed.
Addressing a briefing after a three-day meet of the CPI(M)’s Central Committee, Sitaram Yechury said his party has fielded 11 candidates in Himachal Pradesh and is supporting CPI in one seat that it is contesting in the hill state.
“With the Election Commission delinking the announcement of election schedules of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, the BJP has got more time before the Model Code of Conduct comes into effect in Gujarat.
“Modi is personally spearheading the BJP’s electoral campaigns focusing mainly on sharpening communal polarization and declaring new schemes and benefits for the people at the cost of the Union exchequer. Some of these government schemes were described as his ‘personal Diwali gifts’ to the people. BJP government in Gujarat has announced its intention for a Uniform Civil Code,” The CPI(M) leader said.
He said since the schedule for Gujarat polls has not yet been announced, the CPI(M) is in talks with other secular forces to ensure the BJP’s defeat. (PTI)
The Gujarat government’s decision to constitute a committee to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state is far-sighted, aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) insiders believe.
Sources in the party feel with the top brass’s focus on ensuring a majority win in the next general elections, the BJP-ruled states will test the waters for the UCC in time.
Senior leaders believe the party would have ample time to test the sentiments regarding the proposed law, as it may invite “adverse sentiments from a certain quarter” and the BJP would be able to strategise in time to contain any opposition to the move. READ MORE
The Election Commission is likely to announce schedule for the Gujarat Assembly polls this week.
Citing convention followed in 2017, the poll panel had not announced the Gujarat poll schedule when it came out with Himachal Pradesh election dates earlier this month.
While election in HP will be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8.
With counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.
Building his campaign with the slogan ‘rivaj badlega’ (electoral traditions will change) as the party’s governments have repeated in the recent Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana polls, BJP president JP Nadda in his first three rallies on his home turf, drove his point home by saying, “The BJP does what it says.”
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji, once again a double-engine BJP government is set to be formed in the state with a huge majority,” donning traditional woollen cap Nadda said in Kaza. He also didn’t miss an opportunity to remind the people that the Prime Minister has replaced anti-incumbency with pro-incumbency in Indian politics by giving good governance. This time the people of Himachal would script history by electing the BJP government again.
At a time when several senior leaders of BJP’s Himachal unit turned rebellious and filled the nominations independently, Union Minister Amit Shah, who is also on a two-day tour of the poll-bound state, urged the voters to give another chance to ‘double-engine’ the government there to end the drug menace in Himachal.
Meanwhile, Congress is confident of forming the next government in Himachal Pradesh. Party’s campaign committee chairman Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that unemployment will be the biggest issue this poll season and added that this will prove to be the BJP’s nemesis.
“There are 64,000 vacant posts in government departments and we will fill these. Around 5,000 youth from Himachal, who were awaiting appointment letters to join the Army before the Agnipath scheme was announced, are upset with the BJP for ruining their career,” Sukhu was quoted as saying by Tribune. He further said that the people have made up their minds to bring Congress back to power.
Recently, actor Kangana Ranaut also dropped a hint at joining politics. The Bollywood actor said she is open to contesting from the Mandi constituency in the next month’s Himachal Pradesh elections if she gets a ticket from the BJP.
“Whatever will be the situation… If the government wants my participation, then I will be very much open to all kinds of participation… It will be my honour if the people of Himachal Pradesh or the party wants me to contest; I will have no problem. So, definitely, it will be my good luck,” Kangana Ranaut replied when asked about joining politics at an Aaj Tak conclave.
“I want others also to come forward who are hard working. They are people who really hard, I want them to come forward too,” the actor added.
The Congress on Tuesday launched yatras in five zones of Gujarat to reach out to people ahead of the Assembly polls. During the ‘Gujarat Parivartan Sankalp Yatra’, 145 public meetings and 95 rallies will be held along the route covering more than 5,400 km. The yatras were launched from Vadgam, Bhuj, Somnath, Fagvel and Jambusar, party leaders said.
Senior Congress leaders, including Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel, former Madhya Pradesh chief ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath, and MLA Sachin Pilot, were expected to join the yatra, party leaders had said earlier.
Meanwhile, Congress has alleged that AAP, which is emerging as a strong contender, is contesting elections in Gujarat to help BJP. Claiming that the fight in Gujarat is between Congress and BJP, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said AAP entered the fray to cut into Congress votes.
Earlier, Bollywood actor and TMC MP Shatrughan Sinha predicted that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will either emerge as the “kingmaker or the king” himself in Gujarat Assembly election. “In Gujarat, Kejriwal will either emerge as the king or the kingmaker. There is a churning in the saffron camp in Gujarat. The BJP cannot milk Hindutva or the Ram Mandir issue every time. Kejriwal has played a masterstroke through his demand of photos of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes,” he was quoted as saying by a news publication.
The Kejriwal-led party on Tuesday announced its eighth list of 22 candidates for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly polls, taking the number of contestants declared so far to 108. It is the only party in poll-bound Gujarat which has declared more than 100 candidates so far. AAP state unit president Gopal Italia said the party’s youth wing leader Yuvrajsingh Jadeja will fight elections from Dahegam in North Gujarat.
The Election Commission of India (EC) is likely to announce the schedule for the Gujarat Assembly elections this week. Meanwhile, the assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held in a single phase on November 12, the counting will take place on December 8. A report by the news agency PTI stated that by keeping the counting date for Himachal Pradesh nearly a month after polling, the Commission had given a clear hint that votes for Gujarat would also be counted on December 8.
