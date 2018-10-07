English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Election Commission Asks Law Ministry to Clear Format for Candidates to Advertise Criminal Records
The Supreme Court had recently said that candidates contesting polls should repeatedly advertise their criminal antecedents in print and electronic media after filing nomination papers so that the people can make an informed decision.
File photo of the Election Commission of India building in New Delhi.
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) plans to implement in the five poll-bound states the Supreme Court direction asking all candidates to advertise their criminal records.
"We have suggested changes in the form of affidavit to the Law Ministry based on the Supreme Court order on decriminalising politics," Chief Election Commissioner O P Rawat said on Saturday.
He said the changes will be made applicable. Candidates as well as parties will have to advertise three times in print as well as electronic media about the criminal records, Rawat said.
The Supreme Court had recently said that candidates contesting polls should repeatedly advertise their criminal antecedents in print and electronic media after filing nomination papers so that the people can make an informed decision.
The Legislative Department in the Law Ministry, which is the nodal agency for EC, will go through the format. The Legal Affairs Department will also flag lacunaes, if any, in the planned format, sources in the ministry said.
Once the format clears legal vetting, the poll panel will notify its use.
There is already a format in which candidates declare their criminal antecedents, assets and liabilities before the returning officer. The commission puts it up online.
The poll panel Saturday announced assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana in November-December.
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
