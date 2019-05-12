English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Election Commission Censures BJP's Giriraj Singh for 'Grave' Remark
The EC said Singh has violated provisions of the model code and directions of the Supreme Court which had said that religion cannot be used while making statements during campaigning.
File photo of Union Minister Giriraj Singh (PTI)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission Sunday "censured" Union minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh for his communal remarks.
The commission also condemned his statement and asked him to be careful with his utterances during the enforcement of the model code period.
The EC said Singh has violated provisions of the model code and directions of the Supreme Court which had said that religion cannot be used while making statements during campaigning.
Taking suo motu cognisance, the Begusarai district administration in Bihar had on April 25 booked Singh for violating the poll code and the Representation of the People Act by making controversial remarks against Muslims at a rally on April 24, where BJP president Amit Shah was also present.
Addressing the rally in Begusarai, Singh had said in Hindi, "Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at the Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space."
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he was barred from campaigning in Bihar and Jharkhand for communal remarks.
The commission also condemned his statement and asked him to be careful with his utterances during the enforcement of the model code period.
The EC said Singh has violated provisions of the model code and directions of the Supreme Court which had said that religion cannot be used while making statements during campaigning.
Taking suo motu cognisance, the Begusarai district administration in Bihar had on April 25 booked Singh for violating the poll code and the Representation of the People Act by making controversial remarks against Muslims at a rally on April 24, where BJP president Amit Shah was also present.
Addressing the rally in Begusarai, Singh had said in Hindi, "Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at the Simaria Ghat and did not need a grave but you need three handspans of space."
In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, he was barred from campaigning in Bihar and Jharkhand for communal remarks.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
-
Sunday 28 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
-
Saturday 11 May , 2019
Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
-
Friday 10 May , 2019
Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Elections 2019, 6th Phase: 'I Am Sure UPA Will Come To Power With Absolute Majority', Says Jyotiraditya Scindia
Sunday 28 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Battle for Delhi | AAP, BJP & Congress Fight for 7 LS Seats in Delhi
Saturday 11 May , 2019 Elections 2019, Phase 6 | Voting in 59 Seats. Atishi, Gautam Gambhir, Pragya Thakur Among 979 candidates in Fray
Friday 10 May , 2019 Sam Pitroda's "Hua toh Hua" Comment on 1984 Riots Sparks Outrage
Friday 10 May , 2019 Election 2019: Ahead of Delhi Vote, Walled City Residents Draw Attention to Years of Political Neglect
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Elections 2019, Phase 6: Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders on Poll Day
- Loki Will Have His Own Timeline in MCU, Reveal Avengers Endgame Directors
- BenQ W5700 Review: If Your Bank Balance Allows it, Don’t Wait For a Second Invitation
- Robert Downey Jr Shares BTS Pictures of His Final Moments as Iron Man in Avengers Endgame
- IPL 2019 | CSK’s Imran Tahir Finishes With Purple Cap
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results