English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid EVM Hacking Row, Election Commission Gets Thumbs Up from Modi on Mann Ki Baat
The Election Commission is "relentlessly" striving to strengthen democracy, PM Narendra Modi said in his monthly radio address.
PM Narendra Modi (Facebook/ Humans of Bombay)
New Delhi: The Election Commission got a big thumbs up from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his monthly radio show in the midst of a heated debate over the sanctity of EVMs and the impartiality of the poll panel.
In his 'Mann ki Baat' address on Sunday, Modi hailed the role of the Election Commission for its "meticulous organising abilities" in holding polls.
Highlighted how polling personnel fan out to remotest corners to enable voters exercise their franchise, Modi said, "These facts are bound to instil a sense of pride, of the commitment of the Election Commission. Caring for that lone voter, for ensuring that he or she enjoys full opportunity to exercise the right to vote ... this is the beauty of our democracy."
He appreciated the Election Commission for "relentlessly" striving to ensure the strengthening of democracy.
"I hold in high esteem, the Election Commissions of all states, security personnel and other staff members who contribute in ensuring strict adherence to free and fair polling," he said.
The opposition chorus to replace Electronic Voting Machines with ballot papers has grown louder in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections after a self-proclaimed cyber expert claimed the machines can be hacked and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, however, made it clear this week that the poll panel will not be "intimidated or bullied" into giving up the machines and going back to the era of ballot boxes. He had also lamented that EVMs are being used as a "football" and some sections are doing a "motivated slugfest" over their use.
Defending EVMs, the CEC had said there was one result in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and a totally different result four months later in the Delhi state elections. "Since then, we have had elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, and now Chattisgarh, MP, Telangana, Rajasthan... The results have been completely different in different times... my simple question is that if the result is X, the EVM is right and the result turns out to be Y, the EVM is faulted," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
In his 'Mann ki Baat' address on Sunday, Modi hailed the role of the Election Commission for its "meticulous organising abilities" in holding polls.
Highlighted how polling personnel fan out to remotest corners to enable voters exercise their franchise, Modi said, "These facts are bound to instil a sense of pride, of the commitment of the Election Commission. Caring for that lone voter, for ensuring that he or she enjoys full opportunity to exercise the right to vote ... this is the beauty of our democracy."
He appreciated the Election Commission for "relentlessly" striving to ensure the strengthening of democracy.
"I hold in high esteem, the Election Commissions of all states, security personnel and other staff members who contribute in ensuring strict adherence to free and fair polling," he said.
The opposition chorus to replace Electronic Voting Machines with ballot papers has grown louder in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections after a self-proclaimed cyber expert claimed the machines can be hacked and the 2014 Lok Sabha elections were rigged.
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, however, made it clear this week that the poll panel will not be "intimidated or bullied" into giving up the machines and going back to the era of ballot boxes. He had also lamented that EVMs are being used as a "football" and some sections are doing a "motivated slugfest" over their use.
Defending EVMs, the CEC had said there was one result in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and a totally different result four months later in the Delhi state elections. "Since then, we have had elections in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Karnataka, Tripura, Nagaland, Mizoram, and now Chattisgarh, MP, Telangana, Rajasthan... The results have been completely different in different times... my simple question is that if the result is X, the EVM is right and the result turns out to be Y, the EVM is faulted," he said.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Saturday 26 January , 2019
Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Republic Day 2019: Few Facts Every Indian Must Know
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Republic Day 2019: The Unheard Full Version Of Jana Gana Mana
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Meet These Dedicated Flag Makers of India
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Saturday 26 January , 2019 Mega Discount Sales On Amazon And Flipkart To Discontinue As FDI Rules Arrive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame: Did Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Just Hint at Iron Man's Exit from MCU?
- Polar Movie Review: This Netflix Film is Sadistic, Sadomasochistic & Downright Stupid
- New Zealand Police 'Warn’ Public to Beware of Indian Team in Cheeky Post
- It’s the Best We Have Bowled This Summer – Australian Paceman Cummins
- Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan & Saif Ali Khan Hoist Tricolour in Traditional Outfits on Republic Day
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results