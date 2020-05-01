Two Days After Uddhav Thackeray's Call to PM Modi, EC Gives Nod to MLC Elections in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Friday granted permission to hold elections to the Legislative Council (MLCs) in Maharashtra, a day after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari requested the panel to declare elections to the nine vacant seats. The polls are likely to be held on May 21.

The necessary guidelines will need to be ensured for safety against Covid-19 during the elections, the panel headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora stated.

Polls to the nine Maharashtra Legislative Council seats are likely to be held on May 21, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. The elections were deferred due to the spread of coronavirus.

The sources pointed out that the state chief secretary has assured the Commission that all guidelines issued by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be followed during elections.

The decision comes two days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray called up Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked him to intervene, following which the Governor, in a letter to the EC, said the elections should be held 'at the earliest' with a view to end the current uncertainty in the state.

The Governor stated that the central government has announced many relaxation measures regarding the enforcement of lockdown, elections to the council seats can be held with certain guidelines.

The Shiv Sena chief, who is not a member of either house of the state legislature, was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019. He has to become a member by May 28 when he completes six months in office. Otherwise he will cease to the chief minister.



