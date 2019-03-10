Lok Sabha Election 2019: EC Launches Suvidha App For Candidates To Book Meeting Venue

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched a set of mobile apps, and other online initiatives related to electoral processes which can be used by candidates and political parties to submit mandatory filings/statements or request certain permissions.One of the App launched by ECI is Suvidha App. It's a single window system for both candidates and political parties to apply for permissions before conducting meetings, rallies, etc. This can also be done through the Android app. The ECI has also issued directions to give permissions within 24 hours once candidates/parties make a request.Additionally, ECI has also launched another Android-based app, using which a person can secretly send to it geo-tagged videos and photos of illegal money being distributed or a hate speech being made during polls.The unique Internet-based beta version of the application is called 'cVIGIL', which stands for "citizens' vigil".The election commission has now decided to extend the service during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.By using this app, citizens can immediately report on incidents of misconduct within minutes of having witnessed them and without having to rush to the office of the returning officer to lodge a complaint.The national election will be held in seven rounds from 11 April and the results will be announced on May 23, the Election Commission said on Sunday. Voting will be held across India on April 11, April 19, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19.